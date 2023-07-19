Winners of Pannal GC's away day to Huddersfield GC, from left, Graham Watson, Michael Rhodes, Andy North, Peter Chambers and Men’s Captain Martin Boyle. Pictures: Submitted

Pannal GC

A junior competition was the first competitive golf of the Pannal GC week commencing July 9, Jacob Gray’s 38 points earning him a Stableford victory over Joshua Chi (36) and Charlie Richardson (35).

Monday, July 10 saw a well-supported Open Stableford contested, with Paul Robinson on 40 points needing a card count to overcome Richard Hanson. Third place also needed a countback with Matthew Atkinson edging out Henry Wright after both men finished on 38 points.

Tuesday saw Pannal’s ladies battling adverse conditions in the morning when they fought out the Audrey Charles Rosebowl Medal competition across two divisions.

In Division One, Gail Whitcomb led the way with a nett 72, with Anna Padgett one shot behind in second and Gerry Callendar a further three back.

Val Smith-Jackman finished with a nett 73 to win Division Two, with Helen Mountford beating Lydia Scott into second, both with nett 76.

Ladies’ Captain Clare Davies was delighted to welcome Audrey’s son Ian to the club where he presented the Rosebowl to the 2023 winner.

Captains Night took place as usual on Wednesday and John Twizell’s 29 points saw him in as a comfortable winner over Amanda Dunn on 26, followed by Amanda Allen and Patrick Allen.

On Thursday, July 13, a party of 40 travelled over to Huddersfield GC for the first of Men’s Captain’s Martin Boyle’s Exchange Days. Everyone enjoyed the challenge of the Fixby course playing a four-ball, two-to-score Stableford.

It was the group of Andy North, Graham Watson, Michael Rhodes and Peter Chambers who took the spoils with 84 points.

Saturday, July 15’s competition was a team pairs Stableford, with entrants having to contend with blustery conditions and occasional heavy showers.

In total, 47 pairs took part, just over half of whom managed at least 36 points. As is so often the case, it was a closely-fought affair, with Ian Davison and Craig Hunter securing a one-point victory with 42 points.

It then took a countback to separate the three pairs on 41 points with Michael Crack and Paul Salem in second and Chris Blantern and Neil Taylor in third.

Knaresborough GC

A little jig of triumph as he sank a final-hole birdie after 36 holes said it all about Mike Pennington’s victory in the Scratch Stroke Play Championship.

In his 36 years of membership, the veteran titlelist has won the stroke play event three times. He last won it in 2021 and lost in a play-off last year.

His hunger for the win has not diminished over the years and his forte remains the surest touch with a putter on the greens.

With a scratch handicap, he had to work hard to battle blustery winds, in the event hitting most fairways off the tee.

In the morning round he carded three birdies to shoot a one-under 71, upholstered by brilliant putting, eight of them in a row from the 10th onwards.

That gave him a seven stroke lead going into the afternoon round where his prime object was to safeguard that margin as much as possible.

Again his course management in the fluctuating winds was exemplary and two closing birdies - at the 16th and that birdie three at the last - ensured a winning total of 147, three over for the 36 holes.

The success continued a fine run for Pennington. In June he shot the best individual score and lowest gross, 71, in the Harrogate Union Division One Scratch Team Championship, in the process helping Knaresborough to second place in the team placings.

All he wants now to complete a hat-trick is victory in the Club’s Match Play Championship.

Fair to say, long-hitting James Keane (9) is not best known for his knack of keeping every shot on the fairway - or even every hole he’s playing.

But when he does he can be a hard act to beat, as was the case in the Ferret’s trophy, the division two annual scratch competition, which he won with a gross 83.

In spite of swirling winds, he drove forcefully and well. At the par five eighth, 534 yards, he drew a long five iron into the green for his second to finish 15 feet from the pin, where two putts ensured his four.

With 43 on his card over the front, his back nine was better still and included a nine iron escape from a fairway bunker, then from the lee of a tree line a nine iron again, this to 15 feet. Two putts saved the par while a finishing par left him three shots ahead of Andy Morgan (12) and John Robinson third (12) on 87.

Hilary Ingram (20) led the way in the Eighteen Hole Stableford, shrugging off a double bogey at the second with a birdie at the third to finish the day with a sub par 38 points.

Kim Jones (23) was second on 37 and Gillian Whiting (27) third on 35.

Back to regular golf, Gwen Russell topped the nine-hole Hartley Cup to post 22 points with Ann Balsdon on 21 and Jane Wynn on 17.

Harrogate GC

The Harrogate GC team of Joe Buckley, Matt Fowler and Jack Ward recently played the Division Three Championship held at Renishaw Park GC.

For the second consecutive month they performed brilliantly to finish third and just two points behind the winners, Skipton GC.

This result has again culminated in their promotion. They now go to Hessle GC to compete in the Division Two Championship.

This years Richardson Bowl trophy competition (played alongside the John Farrow) had been eagerly anticipated by players and other members alike because last Saturday’s quest to be named Champion Golfer of the Year had become the most difficult to predict for some time.

In addition to the players mentioned above, add in the likes of David Keywood, Tom Birtwhistle, George Davies, Tim Moorhouse and George Firth, and we the ingredients were there for a terrific and intriguing battle over the 36 holes.

What a shame that the Weather Gods didn’t get the memo. Stormy weather arrived almost from the off and play had to be suspended as the club adhered to its electrical storm protocol.

Sadly, the delay was so prolonged that it became evident the play would not be completed and the competition had to be abandoned. Andy Doyle and his competitions team now have the problem of re-scheduling this prestigious competition.

The Ladies recently played the latest in a series of combined Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday Medals. This was the July Medal which also incorporated the Jubilee Salver and provided a real test over the three days as the blustery conditions of late continued.

It was in Division Two where the battle to win the Jubilee Salver was contested most strongly, with Tina Meadows and Karen Myers tied having scored an excellent nett 69. With a better back nine by one stroke, it was Meadows who came out on top.

Pat Benson headed Division One on nett 78 from Jenny Hill and Val Thornborrow, while Louise Sellars maintained her good form to take the win in Division Three. Dee Lewin-Jones finished in the runner-up position, albeit after a countback with Pat Capps.

Thursday’s Nine-hole Stableford over the Belmont Course proved to be a close match, with Avril Rae picking up first place from Ann Jowett after a countback. Just one point further back was Lady Captain, Charlotte Franks.

The thirst for competitive golf at Harrogate GC was illustrated once again last Wednesday when a field of 60 players competed in the Mid-week Stableford. And, just as the previous week, there was high scoring and fierce competition.

Peter Kirby and Luke Donnelly came home with 39 points and fellow competitors could but sympathise with the latter, who had to concede 16 shots on handicap and also on countback to Kirby.

Meanwhile, 38 points saw Chris Schofield home in third from Len Walters by one point.

Last Sunday, round three of the Sunday Stableford Series was played. Roy Huddart found his form for the event, winning with a very solid 38 points with Richard Geary two points behind in second place. Brendon Roe picked up third from Paul Lai after a countback, both scoring 34 points.

The Seniors’ busy schedule saw them draw at home to Headingley before then losing a close contest at Fulford 3.5 to 2.5.

Oakdale GC

Oakdale’s Ladies (Standalone) Stableford was played on Tuesday, July 11. With a field of 31 players, the competition was very close.

The winner was Louise Eardley (19) with 35 points (bb9), second was Muriel Bradley (22) with 35 points (bb3) and in third place was Carol Ball (23) with 35 points.

The Captain’s Nine-Hole BBB was played on July 11 from red and yellow tees. The winners were Scott Brown and Andy Dickinson, who produced an excellent 24 points score.

Second were Cameron Matthews and James Matthews with 21 ptoins on countback from two other teams.

The Men’s Wednesday Medal was held on July 12 from the white tees, with 92 players taking part. The overall winner was Scott McIntyre (17) with 68 nett. The best gross score came from Paul Donaldson with a 77.

Donaldson (7) also won Division One with 70 nett, second was Iain Scrimger (9) on count back from Geoff Brown (10) with 71 nett.

The Division Two winner was Scott McIntyre (17) with 68 nett and second was Sodesh Jaymal (18). Victorious in Division Three was Anthony Smith (20) on countback from Victor Kemeny (27) with 68 nett.

Men’s Invitation Day was once again so well supported on what was a showery and windy day. The winning pair was Oakdale vice-captain Jamie Letts (17) and his invited guest Nick Wyatt (13) from Pannal GC with 45 points.

Second were David Kennell (23) and guest David Whan (11) from Pannal with 44 points, while third place went to Tony Edmondson and Guest Steven Riley (9) from Harrogate GC with 43 points.

Past captains met up for an away day at Scarcroft GC on Friday, July 14th on a wet and miserable afternoon. The annual stableford competition was organised by Neil Lyons, the previous winner of the former captain Tom Cochran friendship quaich.

The winner on this occasion was Tony Robinson, one point ahead of Sodesh Jaymal.

A Junior Stableford, the J6 Junior Cup, was played on Sunday, July 15. Charlie Hayfield (4) won with 34 pts and Archie Stoner (7) was second.

Rudding Park GC

Rudding Park’s Seniors team are now just over halfway through their fixtures for the season. Their latest and 13th outing took place away at Knaresborough recently and ended all-square as a 3-3 draw.

Their playing record for the season reads: played 13, won six, drawn two, lost five.

July 3 saw a Seniors’ club medal contested, with 34 players taking part. There were close finishes in both divisions, with only a few points separating the top four in each.

Out in front in Division One was David Smart with nett 71. The runner-up was Duncan Anderson with nettt 72, who just kept James Crowther at bay (also nett 72). Sandy MacDonald came home in fourth position with a nett 73.

In Division Two, Aytach Sadik finished in top spot with a nett 70. Runner-up was David Herrington with nett 71, while third spot went to Ron Braithwaite (nett 72). In fourth place was Mick Butterworth on nett 74.

July 6 saw Rudding Park’s Veterans Trophy, which is open to all players over 70 years of age, take place.

In the end, only one point separated the first five places, with Tony Myers, David Herrington, Sandy MacDonald and Bob Fawbert all finishing with a nett 71 behind the man who just pipped them to the post, Graeme Ogilvie, who scored nett 70.

Saturday Men’s competition results: Division One – 1. David Boyce 42pts; 2. Alex Forbes 37pts; 3. Lars Gustavsson 36pts. Division Two – 1. Gary Smith 42pts; 2. Ed Taylor 41pts; 3. Richard Graves 38pts. Division 3 – 1. Derek Pearson 43pts; 2. Andrew Capener 41pts; 3. Paul Whenman 39pts.

Bedale GC

June 21 – Water Rats: 1st Denis Thompson 37 pts (countback required); 2nd Ian Sykes 37 pts (countback); 3rd Mick English 29 pts.

June 21 – Ladies Molly Hall Cup: 1st Gillian Petrie 41 pts (countback); 2nd Claire Retchless 41 pts (countback); 3rd Debbie Eames 39 pts.

June 21 – Ladies Peggy Burton Trophy: 1st Jane Meeres 40 pts; 2nd Anne Megson 36 pts; 3rd Joan Sanderson 35 pts.

June 22 – Thursday Stableford: 1st David Grant 38 pts (countback); 2nd Dave Hennessey 38 pts (countback); 3rd Ric Noble 38 pts (countback); 4th John Eyles 37 pts.

June 23 – Seniors Medal: 1st Chris Griffiths nett 65; 2nd Kevin Brady nett 67 (countback); 3rd Stuart Phillips nett 67 (countback).

June 23 – Friday Animals: 1st Steve Livesey, Richard Megson, Scott Gray & Mike Ingram; 2nd Harry Shepherd, Keith Hatfield, Paul Simmons & Colin Tipton; 3rd Steve Swift, Dave Hall, Jim Hargan & Mike Watts.

June 25 – Ladies Stableford: 1st Jean Court 38 pts; 2nd Clare Bevan 35 pts (countback); 3rd Emma Poulton-White 35 pts (countback).

June 27 – Yorkshire Air Ambulance round 10: 1st Jim Turnbull 45 pts; 2nd Jamie Gledhill 39 pts (countback); 3rd Jonny Rayner 39 pts (countback); 4th Chris Jackson 39 pts (countback).

June 28 – Ladies Stableford: Division 1 - 1st Rachel Holden 40 pts; 2nd Sally Hunt 38 pts (countback); 3rd Patricia Knox 38 pts (countback).

Division 2 - 1st Hilda Jackson 38 pts (countback); 2nd Yvonne Clinton 38 pts (countback); 3rd Christine Brown 37 pts.

Division 3 – 1st Claire Retchless 39 pts; 2nd Barbara Calvert 38 pts; 3rd Jean Court 35 pts.

June 28 – Water Rats: 1st Kevin Quigley 36 pts; 2nd Jim Kelly 35 pts; 3rd Ken Fay 34 pts.

June 29 – Thursday Stableford Away Day at Blackwell Grange: 1st Mike Edwards 40 pts; 2nd Mark Edmondson 38 pts; 3rd Colin Baines 36 pts.