Peter Rhodes, centre, winner of Pannal GC's Brown Holgate Trophy 2023 with Richard Holdgate, left, and Martin Boyle. Picture: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

A week of pairs competitions produced some stunning scores by partnerships in men’s, ladies’ and mixed events. But there was one historic victory by a Knaresborough golfer away from home.

Most memorable at home was the back-to-back win by Brenda Moore and Hilary Ingram, with a handsome six-under 69 betterball success in the Scurrah Trophy. It was a repeat of their victory in the same match last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two form the ideal matchplay pair, posting a competitive score on a hole when the other was just off the pace.

Both contributed birdies - Ingram at the third when she struck a perfect nine iron to three feet for the two; Moore at the 14th when her nine iron into the green left her a three footer for the three.

She helped make sure of the win when her seven iron into the green and two putts at 17 earned nett birdie, two shots ahead of Janet Graham and Carol Wakelin with Sue Meeke and Sue Rowe third on countback.

Nigel Wright and Steve Isaac turned in a scorching 48 points in the Founder’s Trophy, with Isaac playing what he acknowledged was the best round of his competitive life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In true betterball style one loaded the points tally if the other faded, and vice versa,to maintain an extraordinary scoring rate.

At the index two sixth Isaac, after a fine drive, hit a five wood right of the green and chipped up to one foot for the three points.

But taking advice from his partner, he spurned his three wood in favour of an iron for his second then for his third hit a 150-yard eight iron to 10 feet to nail a two-putt par.

Steve Stancer and Andy Galloway ran the winners close with a combative 46 points, one point ahead of Stuart Ferguson and Brian Healey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Hunter managed to keep her hands on the Wrather Mixed Foursome for the second year running, though this year with Ivor Roy as her playing partner.

Single-figure Roy was happy to convert half-a-dozen chances created by her close chipping. A lucky ricochet off a tree at the 16th ensured they never loosened their grip on their game which concluded with a resounding 68.

Ken Ramsdale and Julie Curry edged ahead of John O’Kane and Maria Grayson on countback with a 75 on each card.

The outstanding success away from home was that of Maurice Whorley, a last-minute stand-in for the Club’s Rabbits representatives in the Fred Brown Salver at Woodhall Hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whorley claimed the individual trophy with 43 points on his card in a Yorkshire County event that attracted 95 clubs.

In the pairs event, Knaresborough’s Whorley and John O’Kane finished fifth. But especially pleasing was that it was the first time that a Knaresborough player had won the Fred Brown trophy.

Pannal GC

Classic high summer conditions greeted members and visitors at Pannal Golf Club last week - fast running fairways, slick greens and punishing rough if you strayed too far off line.

The week began with the annual St Michael’s Hospice Golf day on Monday June 19. In total 28 four-player teams began with a shotgun start at 1.30pm, followed by dinner, raffles and an auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all, the day raised over £11,000 thanks to the support of sponsors too numerous to mention and generous auction bidders.

The winning team in the golf comprised Bruce Allan and Sam Dodd (Carter Jonas) accompanied by James Cornell and Adam Banks (Handelsbanken)

On Tuesday June 20, the ladies competed for the June medal and the Jubilee Bowl, a trophy donated by George Cornwall (1951 Club Captain) in 1977 to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. George was the last holder of the post of Honorary Secretary from 1956 to 1959, since when it has been a paid position.

It needed a card count to decide third place in Division One where Sandra Taylor came in ahead of Tara Phipps both on nett 77. Second was Julie Parry with a nett 75, but the winner was Vicky Eyre, nett 74

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Val Smith-Jackman was the winner of Division Two with a nett 77.

Tuesday was also the day for the annual Brown Holgate Trophy, a 13-hole Stableford contested by Men’s Captain Martin Boyle and 17 of his predecessors.

It was Peter Rhodes, 2005 Captain, with 30 points who topped the leaderboard, treating his colleagues after the meal to a traditional glass of port.

Harrogate GC

Harrogate’s first team players have enjoyed some extraordinary success this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly on June 11, Men’s captain, David Underwood, proudly reported from back from Driffield GC that the club’s three-man team of Joe Buckley, Matt Fowler and Jack Ward finished in second place in the YUGC 4th Division Team 36-hole Championship, seven shots behind winners Teesside and four ahead of Alwoodley in third.

This result meant that the team were promoted to Division Three and go forward to play in that Championship at Renishaw Park GC on June 28.

Ward also took the prize for the lowest gross score, shooting a 2 under par 68 in the second round.

Then, last Sunday, Harrogate’s four-man team of Buckley, Ward, Tom Birtwhistle and Glen Sherwood won the Harrogate & District Union’s First Division Championship, played at Knaresborough GC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team performed brilliantly to triumph by a five-shot margin from the host club.

President of the HDUGC (and Harrogate GC member) Alastair Davidson presented the team with the trophy and was proud to do so.

The Ladies played their June Extra Medal alongside the second round of the Harrogate Ladies Cup, which is a 36-hole competition played over two consecutive Tuesdays.

Margaret Wildridge put together a solid round to finish third in Division Two with a nett 76, which added to her very good nett 73 the previous week, resulting in her winning the Harrogate Ladies Cup from runner-up Lindsay Bancroft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Medal, there was quite the battle in Division One to see who would come out on top with Boo Orman and Ann Lancaster finishing up tied on nett 73. The countback was only decided over the last three holes with Boo earning the Winners prize.