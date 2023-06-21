Harrogate & District Union's First Division Championship winners, Harrogate 'A', Joe Buckley, Glenn Sherwood, Tom Birtwhistle and Jack Ward. Picture: Submitted

Pannal GC

It was Invitation Week at Pannal, with the club’s ladies beginning the festivities on Tuesday June 13.

Their competition was a Team AmAm Stableford over 18 holes and in first place were the Ladies’ Captain and Vice-captain Clare Davies and Lynn Sheldrake with their guests Jayne Nicholson (Oakdale) and Vicky Jordan (Ilkley) with a highly creditable 88 points.

Only one point behind in second spot were Helen Mountford and Vicky Eyre, partnered by Natalie Boyle (Knaresborough) and that frequently employed player “The Ghost”.

The Nearest the Pin prize at the 10th for guests was won by Suzanne Harley-Davies, with Gill Roberts winning for the members. There was also a competition for Nearest the Line on the 12th. The winning guest was Wendy Skaife, whose ball landed on the line and Val Jackson was the winning member

The winner at Captain's Night on Wednesday June 14 was Amanda Dunn with 28 points. Dunn is actually the first lady member to win since the competition became a mixed event, so history was made.

Second was David Barden with 27 points while Ian Shay came third with 24 points, just pipping Julian Graham-Rack on a back-six countback and in doing so, gaining some revenge after their singles knock-out match the previous evening…

Mens Invitation Day was on June 17. In total, 85 members were joined by their guests for a betterball pairs Stableford.

The winners with 46 points were Matt Hughan and his guest Tom Fordham. The highlight of their day was Tom’s birdie on 18 for 4 points which took them into top spot.

Second on 45 points was the pairing of Steve Fenton and his brother Dave, member at Pike Hills GC, York. A great tee shot at the par-three 17th saw Dave Fenton hit the pin but the ball dropped next to rather than in the hole.

Third place on a countback went to Mike Needham, playing with guest Andy Wormald, a five handicapper from Headingley GC.

Knaresborough GC

Who could blame a lady in her eightieth decade pulling out of a notable club competition because of heatwave conditions?

Janice Spink (37) was on the verge of doing just that, then changed her mind and instead turned up for the Anne Balsdon Millennium Bowl, a trophy she has had a hopeful eye on for some years.

And how well was her reversal justified. She shot a 73, two under par, in the baking conditions, one of her best returns in years, and one which sealed the title she had coveted.

No mean driver of the ball, she kept out of most of the trouble, but when she didn’t, recovery was pretty prompt.

As at the par-five second, when she found herself in a tight spot by the hedge. A crisp five wood sailed out of the rough and onto the green where she cupped a nett six.

Outstanding moment on the back nine was the nett eagle at the index one 13th, where her consistent putting helped cap her victory.

It was tight, too, with Caroline Day (17) only beaten into second on the countback despite two birdies on the front nine. Hot on their heels was Janette Parker (26) with 74, the third sub-par round.

Anne Cooley set the hottest pace in the Nine-hole Accumulator, posting 22 points to trump Ann Balsdon’s 20 points and Eileen Peters’ 19 points.

Nifty escapism inspired Richard Bent (14) to a 41 points victory in the Hughie Sleights Charity Stableford, an annual celebration of one of the club’s affectionately remembered elders.

Bent, in only his third year of membership, found his touch with the driver rounding the half way effectively three under. To do so, he twice escaped bunkers to make par, first at the fifth and then at the par-five eighth.

A birdie at the downhill dogleg 13th is no easy matter on the side slopes of the hole. But Bent almost drove into the hedge at the bottom of the hill, then from a grassy lie heaved an eight iron to 15 feet from where he holed out for the three.

Steve Stancer (19) finished on 40 points ahead on countback of Rob Thickett (17), third. All proceeds go to the Captains’ Charity, the Harrogate Hospital Community Trust.

Harrogate GC

Harrogate’s ladies played a combined Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday June medal. The cold Northerly and grey weather did not help the scoring but Louise Sellars, Lindsay Bancroft and Margaret Wildridge played to handicap returning nett 70, 72 and 73 respectively.

In Division One, Jenny Hill scored a two at the 12th and birdied the 13th to win by one shot from Val Thornborrow. Division Two was also a tight finish with Bancroft playing to her handicap to win, just fending off Wildridge despite her also playing to handicap.

Repeating their rivalry of the previous week in Division Three were Sellars and Dee Lewin-Jones with a similar outcome. A fine nett 70 gave Sellars the victory.

Results: Div. 1 – 1st Jenny Hill, nett 76; 2nd Val Thornborrow, nett 77; 3rd Anne Lawson, nett 80. Div. 2 – 1st Lindsay Bancroft, nett72; 2nd Margaret Wildridge, nett 73; 3rd Celia Fowler, nett 79. Div. 3 – 1st Louise Sellars, nett 70; 2nd Dee Lewin-Jones, nett 74; 3rd Elizabeth Walkinshaw, nett 75.

The previous week’s mid-week Stableford yet again attracted a large field. Just as the week before, there was a terrific scramble for the prizes with four players, Doug Smith (22), Robbie Blair (10), Joe Whiteley (15) and Michael Gray (24) all tied on 36 points.

However, just as the previous week, these players were fighting for the places as David Droy went one better than in the June Medal by winning with a fine 39 points.

Result: 1st D. Droy (12), 39 pts; 2nd D. Smith (22), 36 pts (bb9); 3rd Robbie Blair (10), 36 pts (bb9).

The competitions team gave the players a break from the individual qualifiers last Saturday by organising a Team of Four Stableford Multiplier.

In this format it is always difficult to assess what is a good score when the teams walk off the 18th, but what is not in doubt is that there was a very close finish.

The teams of Brian Haines/Gary Marsh/Andrew Keywood/Robin Nicholls and Bob Fox/Danny Rowe/John Kirkby/Glen Manby were separated by just one point with the former claiming third place on 166 points.

The winning team of Dave Cooper/Mark Winter/Andrew Fowler/Graham McKay scored a very impressive 188 points, finishing just 10 points ahead of the team in second which comprised Tim North/Jonny Pearson/Simon Grafton/Donald Richardson.

On Sunday, 10 pairs took part in the Leetham Challenge Cup, a mixed event. In very hot weather, the course played beautifully and there were some excellent scores.

Lindsay & Peter Raybaud put in a great effort to finish third with a nett score of 71. The in-form pair of Jo and Nick Crouse again played some great golf, scoring nett 68, but this time had to settle for second place as the winners came home with a remarkable nett 63.

This Greensome Medal competition was won by Susan & Arthur Severn, what an amazing performance.

Also played on Sunday was the Monthly Sunday Stableford, won by John Parker (27) with a very healthy 40 points from David Rowlay (20), who finished second on 37 points and Keith Rogers (10), who took third place with 35 points.

The Nine-hole Stableford played on the Belmont Course was won by Helga Perkins. Both she and Lorraine Blackamore scored 20 points, with Perkins winning due to her better back six. Lady Captain Charlotte Franks in third was just one point behind.

The Seniors have played nine fixtures of their busy season. Unfortunately, match nine last week saw them suffer a comprehensive defeat at Masham.

It has been a mixed campaign for the team so far, featuring three wins, two draws and four losses.

Oakdale GC

Oakdale’s Ladies ‘B’ team, led by Lady Captain Margaret Liddle, played away at Keighley GC on Thursdayy, June 8.

This was a new course for some of the team and, despite their best efforts, they lost 5-2.

On June 9, Rabbits captain Mark Parker took Oakdale Rabbits and guests to Pontefract & District GC where another lovely day and a course in good condition meant scoring was very close.

The winner was Richard Cassells-Smith with 40 points, second was Paul Ibbetson on countback from John Dobinson with 38 points.

Oakdale Rabbits’ NERGA squad played its third match at Thirsk & Northallerton on Saturday, June 10. Once again they gave a credible account of themselves, coming third out of the eight teams.

Rudding Park finished on 239 points, Drax on 235 points and Oakdale on 232 points. Currently, Oakdale sit second in the eight-team league.

All of the competitions played on the Club Captain’s Weekend were very well supported and all were blessed with glorious weather.

Fresh from a mixed competition win a week before Lady Captain Margaret Liddle (25) rushed to the and shot a magnificent 43 points to win the Ladies Prize in an 18-hole stableford which attracted 41 entrants.

Second was Carolyn Easton (30) with 40 points and Julie Langton (20) with 39 points. Best gross was Patsy Rochester (10) with 26 points.

The Ladies Prize in the Nine-hole stableford went to Sandra Smallwood (15), who scored a solid 18 points to win from Caroline Bingley (18) with 16 points.

Oakdale’s men played an 18-hole stableford across three divisions with 133 players taking part.

Alan Yuill (1) shot 40 points to win Division One, with Paddy Kidd (38) second on 38. Overall and Division Two winner was Jim Short (19) on countback from Rod Milner (20) with 43 points.

The Division Three winner was Robert Crichton (28) with 42 points from Tony Doveston (21) with 41. The best gross was a 68 from Alan Yuill with 39 points.

The juniors’ 18-hole stableford produced a very exciting climax with the two leading protagonists, Cameron Gallagher (14) and Mila Dodds (13), all-square after 16 holes.

Gallagher birdied the 17th, only for Mila to birdie the 18th, meaning that both finished on 40 points, with Gallagher winning on count-back.

Third place went to Tobias Holdsworth (33) with 39 points. The first four players were separated by just three points.

Harrogate & District Union

Knaresborough GC hosted the 2023 Harrogate Union First Division Championship on what was a very hot and humid Sunday afternoon.

Ripon ‘A’ took an early lead with a score of 316, their leading light Tom Lee scoring 74. Knaresborough ‘B’ then used their local knowledge to overtake Ripon, thanks mainly to Mike Pennington, who scored a brilliant 71 in a total of 311.

However, Harrogate ‘A’ fielded a strong team which included Tom Birtwhistle, recent winner of the Ogden Trophy. And they returned a score of 306 to win the competition by five strokes.

Result: 1st Harrogate ‘A’ (G Sherwood 74, J Ward 75, J Buckley 77, T Birtwhistle 80) 306; 2nd Knaresborough ‘B’ ( M Pennington 71, C Pierson 78, S Bradley 80, D Sleight 82) 311.

Pennington’s 71 saw him win the best individual prize, one ahead of Oakdale’s Mark Bennison.Meanwhile, the Union’s junior team beat Bradford Union 26-10 at Bedale GC.

They halved the foursomes 6-6, but then won the singles 20-4 to record their first success under Junior Co-ordinator Julian Knowles.

Bedale GC

May 30 – Yorkshire Air Ambulance round six: 1st Scott Partridge 43 pts; 2nd Ted Taylor 41 pts; 3rd Jim Hargan 39 pts (countback required); 4th Graham Lilley 39 pts (countback required).

May 31 – Ladies Stableford: Division 1 - 1st Sheila Grant 43 pts; 2nd Emma Poulton-White 36 pts; 3rd Patricia Knox 33 pts.

Division 2 - 1st Pat Richardson 43 pts; 2nd Maggie Tuer 39 pts; 3rd Pam Rawlin 35 pts.

Division 3 - 1st Claire Retchless 41 pts; 2nd Helen Wycks 39 pts; 3rd Janet Bates 32 pts.

May 31 – Water Rats: 1st John Gatenby 43 pts; 2nd Al Aurelius 38 pts (countback required); 3rd Peter Kirkbride 38 pts (countback required); 4th Ken Fay 37 pts.

June 1 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Dave Hennessey 42 pts; 2nd John Eyles 41 pts; 3rd Graham Seel 39 pts; 4th Colin Williamson 38 pts.

June 2 – Friday Animals: 1st Mick Watts 35 pts (countback required); 2nd Dave Hall 35 pts (countback required); 3rd Steve Swift 34 pts.

June 2 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Richard Stevens 39 pts; 2nd Steve Gibbins 38 pts; 3rd Neil Hammond 37 pts (countback required); 4th Derek Fieldhouse 37 pts (countback required).

June 3 – Junior George Darwin Trophy:1st Oliver Moody nett 62; 2nd Jaicob Saunders nett 70; 3rd Jake Phipps nett 71.

June 3 – Ping Mixed: 1st Ric Noble & Julie Noble 46 pts; 2nd Jez Corner & Sally Hunt 44 pts (countback required); 3rd Dave Abbey & Val Abbey 44 pts (countback required); 4th Scott Wilson & Terri Williamson 43 pts.

June 4 – Gents June Medal: Division 1 - 1st Jamie Wilkinson nett 71; 2nd Paul Moran nett 72; 3rd Craig Lawson nett 73; 4th Chris Smith nett 74.

Division 2 - 1st Ric Noble nett 68; 2nd Scott Partridge nett 71 (countback required); 3rd Phil Simons nett 71 (countback required); 4th Marcus Pennock nett 72.

Division 3 - 1st Paul Sunley nett 67 (countback required); 2nd Neil Exelby nett 67 (countback required); 3rd Colin Williamson nett 68; 4th Steve Swift nett 70.

June 6 – Yorkshire Air Ambulance round seven: 1st Steve Smithurst 43 pts; 2nd Martyn Mongon 41 pts (countback required); 3rd Kevin Palethorpe 41 pts (countback required); 4th Andrew Brown 41 pts (countback required).

June 7 – Water Rats: 1st Kevin Quigley 39 pts; 2nd Graham Lilley 36 pts (countback required); 3rd Geoff Robinson 36 pts (countback required).

June 8 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Terry Jobling 40 pts (countback required); 2nd Mike Smith 40 pts (countback required); 3rd Dave Shields 40 pts (countback required); 4th Gordon Bainbridge 40 pts (countback required).

June 9 – Seniors Stableford:1st Peter Carrotte 40 pts; 2nd Kevin Clinton 37 pts; 3rd Harry Dyke 36 pts.

June 9 – Friday Animals: 1st Steve Swift 40 pts; 2nd Karolina Aurelius 39 pts; 3rd Kevin Palethorpe 36 pts.

June 10 – Ladies Medal: 1st Rachel Holden nett 70; 2nd Patricia Knox nett 72; 3rd Anne Wooding nett 73.