Ripon City Golf Club’s lady captain, Christine Pickard, right, hands over a cheque for £2,000 to Dementia Forward. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate GC

The date is Sunday April 1, 1973 and Sheila Haffey proudly walks on to the first tee at Harrogate GC. She tees up and drives the ball away at her Captains Drive-in, celebrating the start of her term as Lady Captain.

Fast forward just over 50 years to Wednesday May 21, 2023 and the same Sheila Haffey steps on to that same first tee in similar celebratory mood and sends the ball away, signalling the start of her 101st year.

Sheila Haffey, second from left, with Harrogate GC president Ian Glover, men’s captain David Underwood & ladies captain Charlotte Franks. Picture: Submitted

Family and friends of Sheila gathered in the clubhouse for a reception and to wish her a very happy 100th Birthday. Her wish was to drive off from the first tee encouraged by her family, friends and members which she did with style.

Harrogate’s ladies played the combined Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday Stableford and Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Cup.

A casual look at the honours boards in the clubhouse will show that Wendy Skaife has a great liking for silverware, so despite a modest start to the season it was not surprising to see she was inspired to contend for the Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Cup.

She put together a superb round and scored strongly to reach 42 points, therefore winning both Division One of the Stableford and the cup. However, it was by no means easy as Louise Sellars put in a mammoth effort and ran her very close before having to concede the title on count back.

Sellars’ score saw her home in Division Three but again closely, this time from Dee Lewin-Jones, who returned with 39 points.

Results: Combined Stableford Division One - 1st Wendy Skaife, 42 pts; 2nd Ann Lancaster, 33 pts; 3rd Jenny Hill, 32 pts. Division Two - 1st Margaret Wildridge, 34 pts; (bb9=17) 2nd Celia Fowler, 34 pts. (bb9=16); 3rd Judith Nickols, 31 pts. Division Three - 1st Louise Sellars, 42 pts; 2nd Dee Lewin- Jones, 39 pts; 3rd Frances Trowell, 32 pts.

Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Cup: 1st Wendy Skaife, 42 pts.(bb9=22); 2nd Louise Sellars, 42 pts. (back 9=20).

On the busiest weekend of the year to date, the June Medal attracted 142 entrants with the Rabbits’ Sam Meldrum Trophy fielding a strong contingent.

Harrogate GC also hosted the Harrogate & District Union of Golf Clubs’ Ogden Trophy, while their Rabbits team played at Ripon, defending their holding of the Moore Trophy.

Playing conditions on Saturday for the June Medal couldn’t have been better with the course and especially the greens presented magnificently.

All was set up, therefore, for a barrage of birdies and low scores, but ultimately there were only two scores below the par of 69.

It was in Division Two where the best nett scores of the day materialised with Men’s vice-captain Dave Walkinshaw winning with an exceptional nett 65, three shots better than David Droy who came very close.

David May and Paul Williams produced a solid effort, but their nett 71 just fell short of the top three. Tim North and John Shepherd tied on 70 with North’s back-nine being the decider for third place.

The best gross score of the day came from Neil Fegan in Division One, where he came home with 75, but that just failed to get him a place, whereas George Firth’s 76 gross (nett 71) earned him third place from Jacques Clarkson after a count-back.

Two players who had excellent rounds were tied on nett 69, with Keith Rogers taking top spot from David Frayne courtesy of Rogers’ superior back-nine.

David Taylor and Robin Nicholls have enjoyed good form in this early part of the season and again they fared well in Division Three. They came home tied on nett 71 with Taylor taking second place on count-back.

They were just edged into second & third by Keith Peters, who managed to hold on to win despite a shaky last couple of holes.

Results: June Medal Division One - 1st K. Rogers (79-10=69 bb9); 2nd D. Frayne (80-11=69); 3rd G. Firth (76-5=71). Division Two - 1st D. Walkinshaw (81-16=65); 2nd D. Droy (80-12=68); 3rd T. North (85-15=70 bb9). Division Three - 1st K. Peters (91-21=70); 2nd D.Taylor (97-26=71 bb9); 3rd (91-20=71).

Incorporated into Saturday’s Medal was the Rabbits’ Sam Meldrum Trophy, the only singles stroke-play competition in their calendar.

What a start to an excellent weekend for Rabbits captain William Culver-Dodds, winning the cup with a most notable nett 66 - a full five better than Keith Florence in second place.

Results: 1st W. Culver-Dodds (90-24=66); 2nd K. Florence (92-21=71); 3rd M. Goody (102-27=75).

Part two of Culver-Dodds’ weekend saw him take his Rabbits team to Ripon to defend the Moore Trophy. This annual event is played between the Rabbits sections of Oakdale, Knaresborough, Ripon City and Harrogate.

Harrogate Rabbits won the trophy last year at home, but team had ever been crowned champions playing away, so imagine the delight of the team when they put in a great performance to retain the silverware.

The best individual performance of the day also went to a Harrogate player, with Peter Trueman’s nett 63 earning him the Best Nett Trophy.

Wrapping up the busy weekend at Harrogate, the club hosted the Union’s 36-hole stroke play championship, the Ogden Trophy.

It was particularly pleasing from Harrogate’s view point to see member Tom Birtwhistle record a terrific win, scoring 140. The good news for the club continued with a third-placed finish for George Davies.

Earlier in the week there was a large entry to the Midweek Stableford and it was hotly contested with no fewer than six players tied on 36 points.

They were however fighting for the places as 38 points won the competition for John Parker.

After a count-back, Carl Bearman secured second place with David Rowley third. Carl Winston, Paul Lai, Jarrod Robinson & Steven Riley can console themselves knowing they put in a great effort.

Harrogate & District Union

Thirty three of the Harrogate Union’s leading golfers contested the 36-hole stroke-play championship for the Ogden Trophy.

Harrogate GC was the venue, and at the halfway stage it was Tom Birtwhistle from the host club leading with a 70. James Gaskell, a previous winner, was lying second place on 72, with Lars Gustavsson, Kevin Parker and Tom Hesketh a further shot behind.

However, apart the first-round leader, it was all change on the second-round leader board. Daniel Clark-Coates from Rudding Park beat his first-round score by 12 strokes for a magnificent 65, including six birdies. He would eventually finish runner-up.

George Davies, also from the home club, added a level-par 69 to a first-round 76 to win third prize.

But with Birtwhistle adding a second 70 for a total of 140, he went on to win the championship by two shots.

Result: 1st T Birtwhistle (Harrogate) 70+70=140; 2nd D Clark-Coates (Rudding Park) 77+65=142, 3rd G Davies (Harrogate) 76+69=145; 4th R Fawcett (Thirsk & Northallerton) 77+69=146 5th D. Moon (Bedale) 75+72=147.

Knaresborough GC

So once more the ball is running. But the adage still applies that hitting fairways as much as possible is the key to a winning card.

Essentially a very tidy round you might say, which is what Julie Hargreaves (22) called her victory in Division One of the June Medal.

Opening with a par at the first set the tone for a card that featured the ideal combination of solid, straight drives complemented by well-judged approach shots. She had to escape bunkers a couple of times but she wound up with as economical a sub-par round of 72 as one could wish for.

But only a countback divided second and third as Caroline Day (17) edged Benda Moore (18) on the back nine.

Pat Johnstone (30) may not play club matches quite as much as of yore but on the firm, dry June turf she reminded Division Two how well she can perform with a level par 75 to top the the leader board. She nosed ahead of Brenda Hargreaves (29) on 76 and Carole Rispin (28) on 77.

Margaret Reed (33) led Division Three with 79 with Anne Cooley (43) on 70 on countback and Janice Spink (37) third on 82.

John Robinson (13) also proved the importance of managing his way round the sun-hardened course, spurning over-ambition to top the Seniors’ Roll Up with 36 points.

The one time he found himself in trees, on the right of the ninth, he resorted to one of today’s least fashionable clubs, a one iron.

He punched it low 170 yards then hoisted a seven iron to 20 feet from the pin. On a shot, he rolled it in for four points.

He tightened his grip on the game with another birdie after rolling in a down hill putt from 10 feet at the 14th. He gave him a clear margin over Ian Avery (16) on 33, ahead of Nigel Crowther (14) on countback.

Even from elderly golf magazines the open-minded golfer can find valuable tips. Moss Walker (22) found one while “soaking up the sunshine” in his garden. The result, less tendency to slice off the tee.

He credited the change of grip plus an array of accurate putts for an outstanding 43 points to top Division Two, followed by Scott Whittaker (23) on 36 and Robert Pickthall (19) on 33.

Under a baking sun, Les and Rose Tate led the Mr and Mrs competition with 43 points, with Mike and Pat Mckay on 42 and David and Marcia Crossley on 40.

David Lund and Hilary Ingram won the Mixed Pairs Trophy with 42 points, followed by Ben Doherty and Victoria Binns on 38 and Barry McDermottroe and Julie Hargreaves on 36.

Pannal GC

Pannal GC was very proud last week to stage yet another national competition, the England Golf Senior Men’s Open Stroke Play Championship, co-hosted with Alwoodley GC.

The event attracted 288 of the very best amateur golfers, aged 55 and over, from all around the country.

Both courses proved a tough test of golfing prowess, particularly given the strong north-easterly breeze all week - the opposite of the usual prevailing wind direction.

Congratulations go to this year’s champion, Ronnie Clark from Erskine GC, who needed a three-hole-playoff to overcome runner-up Trevor Foster from Pleasington GC. Both players were the only ones under par on aggregate, with the winner scoring 70, 71, and 74 for his three rounds.

Players and organisers alike were extremely complimentary about the course presentation and hospitality received at both clubs.

Saturday saw a return to competitive play for Pannal members, with 143 entrants vying to win the Centenary Porringer, a trophy donated by the then-Men’s Captain in Pannal’s centenary year in 2006.

Scoring remained tough, despite the beautiful sunny weather, with only four competitors able to beat par.

Congratulations go to Simon Stalker (13), who is this year’s winner, with four birdies contributing to his nett 68. Commiserations to runner-up Roger Emmett (6) whose gross 77 was the day’s best.

His eventful round included an unfortunate quadruple bogey on the 12th hole, but also a very near hole-in-one three holes later, when his tee shot finished an inch behind the hole.

Simon Hanslow (15) and Andrew Booth (11) also had nett 71. There were 27 twos, so a modest Twos-Club dividend this week, but well done to the aforementioned Stalker, as well as Tom Page and Brian Goddard, who had a brace apiece.

Oakdale GC

The ladies’ June Stableford & Millennium Acorn was played over 2 days and Laura Scott (46) was the overall winner with Christine Schlegel (23) second on count-back. Schlegel won Division One, while Scott triumphed in Division Two.

The Jubilee Mixed Foursomes was played on a glorious Sunday afternoon on June 11. The trophy was presented by the Ladies Section in 1970 to commemorate their 50th anniversary in 1969.

Twenty pairs took part and the winners were Oakdale lady captain Margaret Liddle & John Mungovin with 41 points. In second place was Karen Leake & Tony Doveston with 40 points.

The Masham Ladies Open was played on June 9 and Oakdale produced the winning team of Jean Ogden, Joyce Slater, Andrea Johnson and Muriel Bradley.

The Ladies Nine-hole Q June Stableford was won by Maxine Hartley (18) with 16 points.

Following a disappointing result at Rudding Park last week, Oakdale’s Men’s 1st Team was back in action at home to Romanby on Tuesday evening. A very good match, on a quickening course, ended in victory for Oakdale by 13 points to 3.

Congratulations to the singles winners, Chris Henderson 2&1, Mark Bennison 5&3 and James Wilcox 8&6(!) and to the pairs Andy Clemerson & John Robson 4&3, Gary Cawley and Graeme Fountain 2&1, Captain and Pro 2&1 and Rich Evans and James Edmondson, match halved.

After four matches, this leaves Oakdale in a strong position going into the match away to Ripon next week.

The Wednesday Stableford on June 7 had 51 starters and the winner on count-back was Victor Kemeny (28) from Jack Lister(24) with 39 points.

Phil Schofield (14) was third with John Wade (12) leading a pack of players on 36 points.

The Saturday Stableford attracted 49 players and the best score of the day was Greg Kidd (4) with 41 points, which also won him Division One. In second place was Dave Norwood (6) on count-back from Mark Green (12) with 39 points.

The Division Two winner was Toby Eastaugh (15) with 38 points and second was Stewart Ferebee (15) on 35 points.

Division Three was won by Peter Scott (34) with 37 and second was Matthew Murgatroyd (23) with 33 points.

The Gents Pairs Open saw 46 teams take part. The event was won by Mark Banyard (9) & Andy Haley (19) with 45 points on count-back from Michael Sykes (25) & Mike burton (15).

Oakdale’s Seniors’ Nine-hole Stableford was played on June 12 and was won by Ian Fuller (16) on count back from Chris Greenhill (12) with 21 points.

Ripon City GC

Ripon City GC’s 2022 club captain Mark Feingold and lady captain Christine Pickard raised £4,000 which has been split equally between Harrogate Hospital Community Charity on behalf of the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre and Dementia Forward.