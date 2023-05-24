Harrogate Union's past president Bill Caw, left, Craig Nicholls, Masham GC captain, centre, and Romanby GC captain Steve Liles. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate GC

Harrogate women kicked-off a busy May with a qualifying Stableford. Sue Severn and Pat Benson battled hard to get on the Division One leader-board and were tied for 2nd and 3rd.

It was however Lyndsay Raybaud who won the division with a very healthy 5-point margin.

A closer affair in Division Two saw Joanne Crouse win on 36 points 2 points ahead of Karen Myers in second and Margaret Brown 3rd on 31 points.

Susan Almond won Division Three on 27 points Ahead of Carol Coleman and Lynne Shears.

Results: Div. One - 1st L. Raybaud (21), 33 pts;l 2nd S. Severn (14), 28 pts. (bb9); 3rd P. Benson (11), 28 pts.

Div. Two – 1st J. Crouse (25), 36 pts; 2nd K. Myers (26), 34 pts; 3rd M. Brown (26), 31 pts.

Div. Three - 1st S. Almond (45), 27 pts; 2nd C. Coleman (36), 25 pts; L. Sheard (41), 23 pts.

The May Medal should have been played on Coronation Day, however thick fog caused a much delayed start time so the Competitions Team hastily changed the competition to an individual Stableford on a ‘roll-up’ basis.

Undeterred by the wait, almost 100 players entered and enjoyed a good match albeit with the course still playing log due to the soft ground conditions.

Daniel Westerman has started the season well so it was no surprise to see him win Division One, scoring 37 points. Michael Harrison’s 36 points earned him 2nd place ahead of Luke Edwards and Joe Buckley who were tied on 35 points.

Jack de Gruchy played himself to a comfortable win in Division Two. His 39 points left him a clear 4 shots ahead of the field. Shaun Whiteley took second from Andrew Beardmore.

The performance of the day came from Charlie Richardson in Division Three. He scored an excellent 41 points to win easily. Derek Helme and Joe Isle could only be separated after a countback for 2nd & 3rd.

Results: Div. One - 1st D. Westerman (5), 37 pts; 2nd M. Harrison (11), 36 pts; 3rd L. Edwards (9), 35 pts. (bb9); 4th J. Buckley (-1), 35 pts.

Div. Two – 1st J. de Gruchy (14), 39 pts; 2nd S. Whiteley (12), 35 pts; 3rd A. Beardmore (14), 34 pts.

Div. Three - 1st C. Richardson (23), 41 pts; 2nd D. Helme (18), 34 pts. (bb9); 3rd J. Isle (21), 34 pts.

The May Medal will now be played on the last Saturday of the month, May 27.

Earlier in the week, 50 players entered the mid-week Stableford. John Kirkby certainly enjoys this competition and bagged another win with a two-point advantage over three players tied on 35 points.

Results: 1st J. Kirkby (11), 37 pts; 2nd I. Watson (10), 35 pts. (bb9); 3rd L. Donnelly (5), 35 pts (bb9); 4th T. Farley (17), 35 pts.

Harrogate’s Ladies played their May Medal, which was also a qualifier for the Challenge Bowl. In addition, Captain Charlotte Franks had arranged for the day to include support for her chosen charity.

The top eight players in the Medal (with Handicap Index under 31) go through to compete for the Challenge Bowl.

The lowest nett scores in the Medal were Frances Trowell, 69, Dee Lewin-Jones, 77 and Judith Nickols 79.

After the golf, the ladies listened to a most interesting talk by Rob Burrow’s doctor, who explained the difficulties experienced by sufferers of Motor Neurone Disease and why the Rob Burrow MND Centre will help with the health management of patients.

The talk was accompanied by an afternoon tea and raffle to raise fund for the Lady Captain’s Charity.

Meanwhile, it was a mixed week for the Ladies Teams. The ‘B’ Team won at Masham but the Scratch Team suffered a defeat at Keighley.

A fun competition, a Team of Three Multiplier where the best two Stableford scores on each hole were multiplied was won by Vice Captain David Walkinshaw and his team including Tom Murphy and Chris Scofield by a margin of eight points.

However, it should be noted that the team which came second lost a team member before they teed off, so there was pressure on Andy Tipling and David Taylor from the off but they responded magnificently.

Results: 1st D. Walkinshaw/T. Murphy/C. Scofield, 88 pts; 2nd D. Taylor/A. Tipling, 80 pts; 3rd M Kent/J. Weaver/S. Rodjan, 77 pts; 4th H. Auckland/M/Davies/I. Birchall, 73 pts.

Fourteen mixed pairs competed for the Alf Atkinson trophy, with Jo & Nick Crouse emerging triumphant in the end.

Results: 1st Jo & Nick Crouse, 42 pts; 2nd Jenny Hill & Patrick Harper, 40 pts; 3rd Sue & Arthur Severn, 39 pts; 4th Lindsay & Peter Raybaud, 38 pts.

Knaresborough GC

After a low-key start in the rain-peppered weeks of April, the new once-a-month Masters’ Week enjoyed a much brighter impact in sunny May.

Nick Dodsworth (8), testing his skills in the Strokeplay option, produced a sparkling one-under 71 to top the eighteen strong table.

The new format, allowing members to opt for either a Strokeplay or Stableford round in which to challenge their handicap qualifications at a convenient time in the week.

It replaces the former Mid-week Qualifier, which limited entrants to one date in the calendar.

With five pars and a birdie at the long ninth, Dodsworth rounded the turn at two under in his group. The return down the back nine was a bit patchier but a birdie at 14 helped seal his victory.

He led by four shots from seasoned campaigner Mike Pennington (1), who shot 75 while Gordon Dunn (8) was one behind to finish third.

In the Stableford group, things were a lot tighter with David McIntyre (8) fending off Graham Gotts (12) on the countback with 40 points apiece. In third spot was Steve Stancer (19) on 38.

Here again, improving weather probably brought out a substantial entry of 59 competitors - an encouraging response for the new Qualification venture.

The sun shone brightly too on the Rabbits’ Open with a last gasp win for the final pairing in the butterball event. Phil Gaunt and Mike Watson, from Bradford Moor, swooped in at the close with 41 points displacing Steve Hardy and Stuart Griffiths, Halifax GC, who were sitting on 40 points till then.

Arron Bliss, Mid Yorkshire, and Dave McNamara, Willow Valley, were third on 39 points.

Pannal GC

A busy week of competitions at Pannal began on Monday May 15 with an Open Stableford. The winner was John Branton with 36 points just ahead of Richard Hanson on 35 with Steve Dodds in third on 33

The Ladies played their Spring Meeting which is a 36 Hole individual Medal competition across two days, on Tuesday 16th and Thursday 18th.

In round one on Tuesday, the Division One winner was Sandra Taylor (nett 74) and in Division Two Helen Mountford (nett 79). The round two Division One winner on Thursday was Carole Whiles (nett 76) and in Division Two, Betsy Haldon’s nett 75 was the best.

The overall winner of the Spring Meeting was Sandra Taylor with an aggregate nett of 151 across the two rounds .

Vanda McKenzie continued her excellent run in the Ladies 9 hole Stableford over the green course beating Christine Willams and Val Jackson.

Captains’ Night on Wednesday was once again well supported. Winner on the night and qualifying for the final in August was Chris Matthewman on 28 points with Dan Hartley second and Nigel Wright third.

Saturday May 20 saw 97 male members aged 55 battling it out to qualify as one of 16 to play off yellow tees in the 18-hole Match Play Knock-out Competition for the Veterans Cup.

Geoff Otty came out top on the day with a nett 70 beating Philip Wilkinson on a countback. Mike Armstrong came third with a nett 72, and his gross of 74 was the best of the day.

Nineteen players managed a two with Graham Hindmarsh scoring a pair at both the 10th and 17th.

Joining Geoff, Philip and Mike as qualifiers are Peter Rhodes, Carl Bushby, Simon Hanslow, Richard Search, Stuart Macfarlane, Tony Robinson, Malcolm Taylor, Laurie McWilliams, Charlie Lister, Alex Bussey, Geoff Hickling, Tony Booth and Gary Mcnair

The 58 younger members of the Saturday field competed in a white tee Stableford where the 38 points scored by Owen Rees gave him a two point win over Ross Kneller with Patrick Corner third on 35.

On Sunday May 21, Pannal members more than played their part in the Harrogate Union’s 20-16 league victory over Bradford Union at Keighley GC.

Charles Murray, Dom Jesper and Will Hixon made outstanding contributions by winning their singles matches with Dom and Will also being unbeaten in the Foursomes.

Oakdale GC

The R&A Coronation Foursomes was completed on Tuesday May 16 and was won by Carol Ball & Julie Langton with 32 points. Second were Anne Jones & Joyce Slater with 31, and in third were Karen Leake& Patsy Rochester with 30 points.

Following an opening win of the season against Masham, the Men’s 1st Team’s second match was against Otley.

With home advantage and a rapidly drying course, Oakdale were quick to put points on the board. Some stunning golf was played resulting in a 13-3 to Oakdale.

Congratulations to the singles players, Richard Walker 4&3, Chris Henderson 4&3, Rich Evans 2up and Charlie Hayfield having his match. The pairs, John Robson & Mark Calvert 4&3, Gary Crawley and John Watchorn and Paul Donaldson & Graeme Fountain halved their matches and the Captain and Professional won 7&5.

An 18-hole stableford competition is played for the Jack Moncaster Trophy, with the top 16 best stablefords then playing knockout golf for the MAP Trophy.

This white tee event attracted 118 players and 14 twos were recorded on the day.

The winner of the Moncaster Trophy was Ben Etherington (10) with 40 points, second an in form John Robson (8)with 38 points on count back from Simon Daly (10) and David Shrinkfield (13).

The Seniors’ Nine-hole Stableford was played on May 15th with Mike Franklin a clear winner with 21 points. Second on countback was Rod Morley with 19 points from Brian Holmes.

On Thursday May 18, Oakdale Rabbits started their annual assault in the annual triangular WEBOA competition.

Needing a good start to take through from their home leg, the Bunny Boys gained a decisive lead with Bobby Morgan hitting 41 points.

Final stableford scores (8 from 10): Oakdale 281, Bedale 253, Wetherby 238.

Harrogate & District Union

Romanby GC hosted the Union’s Second Division Team Championship on Sunday May 21.

Eighty players in teams of four, with Handicap Index in the range 12 -21, played in this medal competition with prizes for the top two teams and the best individual gross on the day.

After the eighth game, Masham ‘A’ team, topped the leader board with a gross score of 365. Halfway through the competition Bedale ‘B’ went into second place on a gross 377, only to be overtaken by Ilkley at game 20 with a gross of 368.

Home player Ken Ridley, competing in the first game, set a target of 89 for the best gross of the day. Four other player also returned a score of 89. However the best gross went to Paul Mason of Ripon City with an 88.

All four of the Masham Second Division Championship team, Craig Nicholls, Jamie Ebbage, Terry Pickard and Dave Pickard, were ranked in the top 20 of the individual gross score competition.

Bedale GC

May 2 – Yorkshire Air Ambulance Round 2: 1st Graham Lilley 40 pts; 2nd Lee Broadway 39 pts (countback required); 3rd Brad Elsworth 39 pts (countback required); 4th Neil Hammond 38 pts.

May 3 – Water Rats: 1st Andy Bayston 38 pts; 2nd Gary Clark 33 pts; 3rd Mike Edwards 29 pts.

May 4 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Steve Swift 39 pts; 2nd Terry Pratt 38 pts (countback required); 3rd John Condon 38 pts (countback required); 4th John Eyles 37 pts.

May 5 – Seniors Medal: 1st Les Kitching nett 77; 2nd Derek Fieldhouse nett 78; 3rd Kevin Clinton nett 79.

May 5 – Friday Animals: 1st Terri Williamson 39 pts; 2nd Gary Clark 37 pts; 3rd Pam Rawlin 34 pts; 4th Darren Forrest 33 pts.

May 6 – Junior Stableford: 1st Charlie Clark 34 pts (countback required); 2nd Oliver Moody 34 pts (countback required); 3rd Oscar Cullen 34 pts (countback required)

May 7 – Ladies Medal: 1st Gillian Petrie nett 69; 2nd Di Clark nett 75; 3rd Sheila Grant nett 80.

May 7 – Gents May Medal: Division 1 - 1st Darren Forrest nett 70; 2nd Steve Black nett 73; 3rd John McAuley nett 74; 4th Max Weighell nett 75.

Division 2 - 1st Julian Hodge nett 70; 2nd Steve Hutchinson nett 75 (countback required ); 3rd Dave Hennessey nett 75 (countback required); 4th Dave Snaith nett 75 (countback required).

Division 3 - 1st Mike Edwards nett 71; 2nd Pete Robinson nett 74; 3rd Jim Hargan nett 76.

May 8 – Coronation Celebration Day: 1st Emma Poulton-White, Craig Lawson, Mick Kilbride, Matthew McLaughlin 96 pts; 2nd Chris Smith, Brad Elsworth, Dave Munton, Oscar Cullen 95 pts; 3rd Dave Snaith, Dave Larder, Ken Fay, John McAuley 91 pts.

May 9 – Yorkshire Air Ambulance round three: 1st Steve Swift 37 pts (countback required); 2nd Max Weighell 37 pts (countback required); 3rd David Chapman 37 pts (countback required); 4th Craig Elsworth 35 pts.

May 10 – Ladies Stableford: Division 1 - 1st Julie Noble 33 pts (countback required); 2nd Rachel Holden 33 pts (countback required).

Division 2 - 1st Sharon Wilkinson 39 pts; 2nd Kate Clark 34 pts.

Division 3 - 1st Claire Retchless 30 pts; 2nd Rosemary Robinson 29 pts.