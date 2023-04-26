Harrogate & District Union president Dr Alastair Davidson, centre, with Will Hixon, left, and Oscar Knowles - winners of the Bill Dobson Trophy. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate GC

April saw the new season get under way after a delayed start due to the exceptionally wet beginning to the month and the resulting poor ground conditions.

The players were eagerly anticipating playing for the first piece of “silverware” of the season, which for 2023 was the John Richmond Rosebowl, played in conjunction with the April Medal.

More than 130 golfers signed in to play from the hite tees on the ‘Summer Course’ for the first time this year and it was obvious from the start that the wet and soft conditions underfoot would mean that the course would play very long.

The scores generally reflected the lack of run with just a handful of players recording par or better. Irrespective of the conditions, there were some remarkable performances to report, such as Junior Captain, Harvey Auckland so nearly winning Division One with his nett 68 and his junior team-mate Max Sowray taking second place in Division Two.

Joe Buckley has been putting in plenty of practice lately so his gross 68 was fine reward. Meanwhile, Matt Fowler in his first Medal since returning from his sojourn at Knaresborough GC, carded a super nett 69.

David Girling has just joined the club as well after leaving Knaresborough and he must be delighted with his debut Medal, tearing up the course to win Division One, with an unforgettable six-under-par nett 63.

David Sykes put together a very solid round to beat Sowray in Division Two by one shot. Tim North and Robbie Whellans were tied on nett 71 with North having the better back nine.

In Division Three, three players, David Brown, Graham Denison and Robin Nicholls, were tied on nett 73 but were vying for second place.

With a margin of two shots it was Keith Peters who took the top spot.

The John Richmond Rosebowl is awarded to the player with the lowest nett score in the April Medal. Congratulations to Girling who now has six months to prepare his acceptance speech for the Captain’s Supper.

David Rowlay and Carl Westerman maintained their good early season form again in last Wednesday’s mid-week Stableford. Rowlay just had the edge on the day winning with 35 points.

Tied just one point behind were Ian Watson and Daniel Westerman. Watson’s back nine was the difference which gave him second place.

The Ladies held an early-season match-play competition, with those involved either playing for the Lady Captain’s team or the Hon. Secretary’s team.

The Hon. Secretary’s team was victorious this year.

There was another trophy on offer on Sunday, the Batchelor’s Cup, which is the first competition of the year for the Mixed Section.

Eighteen pairs playing a Foursomes Stableford enjoyed much improved Spring-like weather, and with the course drying out and on good greens, they were able to post some fine scores.

What a week for club captains, Charlotte Franks and David Underwood. Having enjoyed their ‘drive-in’ the previous Sunday, they combined forces to win the Batchelor’s Cup with 39 points.

Frances & Nick Trowell also came home on the same score but had to settle for second place after a card play-off. Third place went to Louise & Julian Sellars on 36 points.

The Juniors’ opening competition of the season was The Bill Ferguson and what a test it turned out to be due to the cold and gusty winds and heavy rain.

Despite the conditions, Charlie Mackenzie put on a terrific display to win with 43 points. Junior Captain, Harvey Auckland came in second with 34 points and Dexter Ward took third place.

Oakdale GC

The Ladies’ April Medal was played on Sunday 9th and Tuesday 11th with 28 players taking part.

The overall winner was Allison Wormald (20) with a nett 75 and she also won Division One with Penny Baxter (10) coming second with nett 76.

The Division Two winner was Carol Heatley (29) with nett 77, just ahead of Ladies Captain Margaret Liddle (24) with nett 81.

The Ladies Front Nine-hole Q April medal was played on Tuesday 11th and was won by Mandy Fallon (12) with nett 40.

The first of Oakdale’s Club Captain’s nine-hole competitions took place on April 12. Twenty one players players took part in a Texas Scramble and, despite the wet and windy weather, there was some brilliant golf served up.

Congratulations go to John Mungovin, Chris McDonald and Janet Parker who came in with the winning score. Second was the team of Anthony Barker, Craig Milner and Paul Taylor.

Harrogate & District Union

In total, 25 pairs played in the Union’s first championship of the season, at Masham on April 23.

Up for grabs at the end of this stableford-scoring greensome, is the Bill Dobson Trophy.

Clubhouse leaders in the morning were Ian Smith and Brad Elsworth (Bedale) on 40 pts and two Masham pairs, Norman Hutchinson and Jonathan Stansfield on 37 pts with Will I’Anson and Neil Garbutt on 36 pts.

The afternoon saw the youthful duo of Will Hixon (Pannal) and Oscar Knowles (Thirsk) on 41 pts, with three twos on their card, edge out Smith and Elsworth.

Jamie Ebbage (Masham) and W Cotton (Ripon City) were third on 39 pts.

In presenting Will and Oscar with the trophy union president Alistair Davidson reminded the audience that the Bill Dobson Trophy, first presented 20 years ago, was the first championship competition that he organised on becoming the union competition secretary in 2013.

Bedale GC

March 23 – Thursday Stableford:1st Mike Powell 37 pts; 2nd Mike Stirk 35 pts (countback required); 3rd John McAuley 35 pts (countback).

March 24 – Friday Animals: 1st Lee Broadway 41 pts; 2nd Rachel Holden 38 pts; 3rd Terri Williamson 37 pts.

March 24 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Les Kitching 39 pts; 2nd Neil Hammond 38 pts; 3rd Dave Adams 37 pts.

March 25 – Juniors six-hole competition: 1st Harry Gatenby 16 pts; 2nd Jake Phipps 12 pts (countback); 3rd Jaicob Saunders 12 pts (countback).

After the golf, Matthew Kettlewell announced Charlie Clark as the 2022 Junior Captain and Oscar Cullen as Junior Vice-captain.

March 26 – Captain’s Drive-In: Morning results - 1st Hubert Van-Huet, Steve Livesey, Ray Marshall & Dave Lawrence 85 pts; 2nd Mike Greenwood, Terry Jobling, Dave Pickard & Michael Brown 83 pts (countback); 3rd John Eyles, Heath Johns, Tom Tait & Scott Gray 83 pts (countback).

Afternoon results - 1st Tim Morris, Dave Munton, Matthew Day & Oscar Cullen 94 pts; 2nd Matthew Gibb, Dave Chapman, Rob Cullen & Ross Hodgson 89 pts; 3rd Chris Smith, Ian Smith, Kevin Rayner & Jake Phipps 87 pts.

March 30 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Ric Noble 35 pts; 2nd Andy Jamieson 34 pts; 3rd John McAuley 32 pts (countback); 4th Dave Snaith 32 pts (countback).

March 31 – Friday Animals: A team competition took place and the winners were Andrew Scott, Scott Gray & Paddy McLaughlin (76) with Lee Broadway, Darren Forrest & Dave Fleming (75) the runners-up. Patricia Knox, Mike Ingram & Jim Hargan (71) finished in third place.