Pannal GC's 2022 Mixed Foursomes winners Heather and Rob Memmott, centre, with Men's Captain Martin Boyle, left, and Ladies' Captain Clare Davies. Picture: Submitted

Pannal GC

On April 11, Pannal’s ladies fought out a foursomes stableford for the Cooper-Brown Trophy, which was also a qualifying event to represent the club at the County Foursomes Regional Finals at Sandburn Hall in June.

The trophy, originally donated in 1948 by member Mr B Cooper-Brown, was won by the pairing of former Lady Captains Jackie Smart and Alison Kitson with 33 points.

They were followed in by Helen Mountford and Ros Samuels on 31 points. In third were Susan Asquith and Debbie Bruce with 28 points.

Five pairs have been nominated to play in the County Regional Finals. Accompanying Smart and Kitson will be Vicky Eyre & Carole Whiles, Pam Dodds & Sophie Jacob, Becs Booth & Amanda Dunn and Amanda Allen & Rebecca Ellacott.

On the evening of April 14, recently appointed 2023 Captains Clare Davies and Martin Boyle held their first social event of their year when over 60 members attended the Mixed Foursomes Dinner.

This is regarded as the ‘season opener’ event, which this year returned to its traditional black tie dress code.

The Mrs Francis Barber Trophy was presented to the 2022 winners, Heather and Rob Memmott.

Oakdale GC

The Ladies Standalone Stableford was played on April 4 with 21 players taking part. The overall winner was Helen Comerford (42) with 29 points.

Division One was won by Patsy Rochester (10) with 28 points, with Joyce Slater second with 26 points.

Comerford triumphed in Division Two and in second place was Carol Heatley (29) with 28 points.

The April Front-nine Stableford was also played and was won by Marina Rietschel on count-back from Simone Beckett.

The Mixed Winter League reached its conclusion and Timothy James & Allan Underwood were the pairs winners with Mark Hudson & Tim Sutherland in second place. The individual winner was Jonathan Dale.

The first round of the Oakdale Series was played on April 5. The round was won by Anthony Glazier (12) & Andy North (9) with a splendid 46 points. In second place, on count back from three other pairs, was Mark Parker (19) & Simon Wall (19).

The Frank Cooper Trophy (winter greensome knockout) final was won by Geoff Brown (9) & Darin Harris (16) who won a challenging match against Liam Daly (12) & Simon Daly (10).

The Empire Shield (winter fourball knockout) was won by Mick Emmerson (7) & Greg Nelson (15) winning the final against Liam Daly (10) & Daren Harris (13).

The Rabbit Section held its annual ‘Get Together’ competition on April 6, with the top 16 stableford scorers going forward to play in the knockout rounds.

Knaresborough GC

Back from a golf-less holiday, Carl Pierson struck his opening shots in the deferred April Medal with little optimism that he was in winning form.

He’d no need to worry. The two-handicapper sealed a win in division one with a 71, a score that gave him a three shot margin over his nearest rival.

To highlight his misplaced doubts, a 122 yard pitch into the third green landed six inches beyond the pin and obligingly “hopped” back for a hole - in - one.

On a course playing long, with the rough lush with Spring rain, a solid round was embellished with birdies at 14 and 17.

In the first, a hybrid off the tee and a sand wedge to eight feet set up the three. More evidence of a lively putter came at the long 17th when a nine iron to the heart of the green was converted with an 18 foot birdie.

Brian Clifford (9) with 74 finished second with Dave Firth (8) shaded on the countback.

For Peter Linfoot (17)in division two things are looking a lot clearer since a cataract procedure. Add re-gripped clubs and a swapped putter courtesy Pro Gareth Murray and Linfoot felt he had earned his winning 70, ahead of Mark McLaren (12) on 71 and Steve Drew (11) on 73.

Billy Baybutt (25) led division three with 73, edging Steve Weets (21) on countback with Stan Duddles (19) on 75.

Chipping in for a birdie two at the third was symptomatic of Nick Dodsworth’s penchant for getting up and down on his way to victory in the Seniors’ Salver.

He dropped nothing till the eighth, then again with another bogey at the 11th but otherwise emphasised a memorable round with a birdie at the long 17th after a wedge to 10 feet.

Penitence followed though when he double bogeyed the 18th after hitting a tree and having to come out sideways for the fairway. But a nett 69 and the best gross of the day cheered him.

In second and third were John Tonkinson (18) on 70 and Andy Marshall (10) on 73.

In the ladies’ charity fixture, the Marie Curie Plate, Chris Shield (39.1), with 35 points, will long remember the event. It was her first 18-hole competition victory - and her first 18-hole competition round.

A graduate of last season’s ladies introductory course, she was also a Knaresborough newbie in her first club. Until Christmas, when her top festive gift was a brand new set of golf clubs she’d been using her father’s old clubs. So a glittering start to her golf induction.

Sue Williams (22.5) and Lis Tibell (20.7) were second and third on countback with 32 points.

Some impressive early season form in the junior section with Owen Teale claiming the Ted Driver trophy with a par-beating 37 points, followed by Zach Sloanes, 37, and Jake Smith on 35.

New Junior Co-ordinator Julie Lovell was especially delighted at the weekend when Jake Smith lifted the Best Nett score - 72 - in a Juniors’ European Open qualifier at Knaresborough on Sunday. In a finishing flourish he chipped in from off the green at the last.

Rudding Park GC

Seniors Season Opener – Las Vegas Scramble: 1st James Crowther, Mev Berwick, Jeremy Clarkson, Alan Bradley – 59.4; 2nd Carl Kennady, Davis Spenley, John Noble, Earl Hintz – 62.7; 3rd Tracy Robinson, Andy Williams, Mark Lavery, Mark Kennady – 64.1.

Nearest the pin 8th hole – Sandy McDonald; Nearest the pin 14th – Carl Kennady; Nearest the pin 17th – Mark Addison; Nearest the pin in two 11th – Graham Metcalfe.

2023 Season Opener: 1st Allison Simmonds, Kevin Simmonds, Karen Rutter, Paul Rutter 56.4 nett; 2nd Janet Cooper, Jeff Cooper, Graham Blackburn, Kevin Askew 56.5 nett; 3rd Lars Gustavsson, Zak Spence, Louie Williams, Paul Johnson 57.2 nett.