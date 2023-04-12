Pannal GC's Ladies' Captain Clare Davies, left, and Admin Secretary Debbie Bruce celebrate the halved Captains v Secretaries match. Picture: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

It was probably the understatement of the winter season. Faced with bitterly cold and worsening showers, Hilary Ingram described as “slightly daunting” the prospect of competing in the ladies’ Pre-season Hop.

As competitors bowed their heads against the elements or unfurled umbrellas, Ingrams (23) produced a fighting counter-challenge to shoot a remarkable 71 - four under - in the ladies’ first Strokeplay contest of the season.

The key was managing, against the tough, blowy conditions, to keep mostly to the fairways. As she said, it was so easy to ‘fat’ the ball in the muddy perimeters.

Most memorable ‘save’ was at the dog leg par four 10th where she found herself 18 feet from the hole. An overhit putt sped to the hole, hit the flag, rose and dropped in for par.

If there was a fault it was to overshoot greens, notably at the seventh, eighth and 12th. But she had enough presence of mind to chip back and salvage par or birdie each time.

At the index one 13th, she punched her shot onto the green and holed out in one to make nett par. A finishing three holes of par, nett birdie, par rounded off one of the most impressive cards of the last year.

Sue Williams (26), who finished second on level par 75, reckoned that playing in the ladies’ Winter League and a Mixed knock-out series had ‘toughened’ her against hostile conditions.

A par at the first heralded a bright front nine which saw her go to the 10th two under at 35. From there, it was into the lee of the wintry weather where she hopefully tried to match or better her front nine. It didn’t quite work out but she battled to hold on to a very solid score with a two-over 40. Clare Hollis (27) finished third on 80 to lead a posse of ladies in the low 80s.

Incoming Rabbits’ Captain John O’Kane (27) launched his playing season in a truly memorable way. He forged ahead of a busy field to shoot a two under 70, four clear of his nearest challenger.

Firing consistent irons, especially when drawing on his short game skills, was crucial. And the memo to self to follow through emphatically on the bigger swing made a critical difference.

So good were most of his holes that he could bear the wreckage of a nine at the par five eighth after running into an argument with trees. He’d done enough by the turn to card a one under 35.

He played the back nine to par until 15 then 17, the last par five, but hauled back the slippage with an eight foot putt for a nett eagle at the 18th. Kevin Lodge (22) closed on 74 with Phil Husband (15) third on 75.

In division one of the Pro Stableford Mauricio Contreras (10) led with 37 points, with Andy Marshall (10) on 36 and Nick Dodsworth (8) on 35.

In division two, Tony Garnett (28) headed the table with 37 while Ian Southall (20) was second on 34 and Steve Weets (20) third on 33.

And good to see the juniors back in competitive action with Jake Smith topping the Medal with an outstanding 65, followed by Harry Cairns on 70 and Oliver Cairns on 73.

Pannal GC

Pannal’s newly-elected Ladies’ Captain Clare Davies began her year in office with the traditional Captains v Secretaries match on March 21, which was played over 9 holes following the recent heavy rain.

In total, 44 ladies played in the match, with Davies and Ladies Vice-captain Lynn Sheldrake taking on newly appointed Ladies' Administration Secretary, Debbie Bruce and Competitions Secretary, Julie Smith. With 10 other matches taking place, the contest finished in a half, 5 1/2 : 5 1/2.

Some senior Ladies and other ladies unable to play in the match took part in a Pro Shop Challenge, where the winner was Sue Wilby and the whole event finished with everyone convening for a delicious afternoon tea.

March 25 saw a Dubai Stableford over the full course with teams of four: two to score on the first 6 holes, three over the middle six and all four over the final six.

This challenging format with a generous full handicap allowance meant that at least 100 points was necessary for any kind of respectable score. In the end, 28 pairs submitted a card, with 24 turning in a three-digit result.

In second and third places were teams on 118 points with three groups having to be decided on count-back.

In fourth place were Michael, Jordan and Callum Jonas with Tony Robinson, third were Richard Weddall, John Gladstone, Simon Everingham and Ian Webber. Second were Matthew Atkinson, John Sumpton, Carl Wright and David Taylor.

But the clear winners on the day were Chris Booth, Tim Considine, Patrick Allen and Jason Schofield by a five point margin on 123.

Oakdale GC

Congratulations go to one of Oakdale’s top juniors, James Wilcox, who won the North Yorkshire Schools’ Championship Competition at Ripon City on March 21.

He triumphed by just one shot with a gross score of 72. He follows in the footsteps of Oakdale’s Charlie Hayfield, who won the same competition last year.

In a field of 72, there were nine other Oakdale Juniors who represented their schools in this competition. Hayfield finished sixth, while this years’ Junior Captain, Archie Stoner, came 14th.

Wilcox now qualifies for the North of England Schools’ Tourament, which is being held at Cleckheaton & District GC on June 2.

The Empire Shield (winter fourball knockout) has reached the semi-final stage and the match between Mick Emmerson (7) & Greg Nelson (17) and Graham Fountain (7) & Paul Hepworth (10) resulted in a win for Emmerson and Nelson.

The match ended on the 14th with some great golf being played by both teams despite poor course conditions. Emmerson hit 6 birdies on the 1st, 5th. 7th, 9th, 12th and 13th.

Masham GC

Captain’s Drive-In: 9 Hole Stableford - 1st Deborah Hodges; 2nd Brenda Loveday.

18-hole Stableford- 1st Jackie Jones; 2nd Louise Wright; 3rd Sue Whitehead.

Best front-nine – Jackie Meakin; Best back-nine – Barbara Jameson, Nearest the Pin 4th/13th - Judy Wall; Nearest the Pin 2nd/11th - Jackie Meakin.

Winter Nine-hole League, round 23: 1st Mick Powell 23pts (08); 2nd Alan Sturdy 20pts (05)(b3); 3rd Mike Johnson 20pts (14)(b6); 4th Paul Collison 20pts(11).

Winter Nine-hole League, round 24: 1st Mick Powell 21pts (08); 2nd Nick Bedford 18pts(11); 3rd Alan Sturdy 17pts(05)(b6); 4th Neil Garbutt 17pts (03)(b6).

Men’s March Monthly Medal: Div1 - 1st (1st overall) Richard Fox 75(06)69; 2nd (5th overall) Jon Bain 85(10)75; 3rd (8th overall) Will I’Anson 84(08)76.

Div.2 - 1st (2nd overall) Dave McCulloch94(23)71; 2nd (3rd overall) Peter Clayton103(29)74 (b9); 3rd (4th overall) Michael Harrison 100(26)74.