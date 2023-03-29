Pannal GC's new crop of captains for 2023, from left, Junior Captain James Matthews, Ladies' Captain Clare Davies and Men's Captain Martin Boyle. Picture: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

It was a fight almost to the finish in biting winds before victory was sealed in the Mixed Winter Medal.

Before then, Kevin Lodge and Sue Williams had held on to a one -hole lead after nine holes and had to battle to preserve their narrow superiority in the Greensome.

There were plenty of halves down the front stretch and even a birdie two at the third for Ken Ramsdale and Aisleen O’Kane.

But despite halving at 12, 13 and 14 they could never overhaul their opponents’ lead.

Also the one-shot handicap advantage for Lodge and Williams proved crucial at the demanding 15th. Playing into strong head winds, Lodge landed his approach just short of the green. Williams propelled her chip to within inches for her partner to hole out.

Level on gross at the hole, it meant they went to the 16th three up.

This time their opponents did force a win, reducing the lead to two up. But the doors closed at the par-five 17th when Williams’ approach finished close to the fringe. Lodge rolled his putt on, his partner left it inches short and when Lodge made the putt for the half it capped the win at two and one.

Four Knaresborough members fired some outstanding golf shots to claim victory at the Harrogate Union Winter Alliance match at Ripon.

Chris Saul, with a birdie at the par-five third, launched the charge after a wedge to six foot for the four. Mark Whitaker birdied seven after holing a 12-foot downhill putt.

But two of his partners really made hay at the par-five 13th. Andy Marshall eagled it after a 240-yard three wood into the green to sink a 12-footer that gave the team five points.

On the same hole, Tom Halliday, hit best of the day having driven into trees. He struck out sideways into a bunker, then hit 170 yards out of the sand with a five wood. From 20 feet, he got down in two to help earn his team eight points.

In trees off the 17th tee, Marshall managed to get a swing to punch out to side of the green. His 20-yard chip in nailed the win for Knaresborough.

Harvey Swales (8) nosed ahead on count-back to top Division One in the latest Pro Stableford with 36 points, a return that included seven pars and birdies at the 14th and at the 16th.

Just behind in the card play-off was Andy Marshall (11), who also picked up birdies at the third and, impressively, the 18th. Third was Ian Pickles (11) on 35.

Brian Lindsay (19) led Division Two with 33 points, edging Peter LInfoot (18) on the countback with Paul Crawley (18) third on 32.

Pannal GC

Pannal recently celebrated one of their most important weekends of the year, marking the imminent start of the golfing season.

First up was their Cheltenham Gold Cup competition where players tackled the golf course in the morning and in the afternoon enjoyed lunch and an afternoon of horse racing on.

The day was particularly memorable for Bill Mansfield with a hole-in-one at the third.

The morning’s Stableford competition with two to count saw a comfortable win over 13 holes for the team of Gary Macnair, Phil O'Connor, Paul Marshal and Neil Richards-Smith with 69 points.

Second were Richard Topham, Roger Monks, Simon Whiteley and David Wilby with 65, edging out Bill Mansfield, Colin Arnot, Martin Boyle and Peter Jones on a countback.

Saturday was the traditional pre-AGM Millennium Trophy where 18 four-player teams of mixed handicaps set off after a shotgun start at noon. After the recent snow and rain, the ground was somewhat heavy, making it a tough challenge.

In third place after a countback with 84 points were Steve Duffy, John Kershaw, Rob Booth and Rob Pettit with commiserations to Peter Rhodes, Andrew Asquith, Janet Jones and Chris Matthewman, who just missed the podium

In a strong second were the team of Mike Armstrong, John Ellacott, David Hartley and Malcolm Roberts with 86, but the victors in the 2023 Millennium Trophy were past captains Jon Clayton and David McFadden partnered by Gary Macnair (winning twice in two days) and Jeremy Halliday with 87 points.

Members then assembled for the Annual General Meeting where, after the regular formal business, they were delighted to welcome into office new Men’s Captain Martin Boyle, Ladies’ Captain Clare Davies, Men’s Vice-captain David Everingham and Ladies’ Vice-captain Lynn Sheldrake.

The weekend festivities concluded on the Sunday with the traditional Captains Drive-In in front of around 100 members.

Thanks to the generosity of the members’ sweepstakes on the lengths of the drives, money was raised for the captains’ charity, St Michaels Hospice.

Junior Captain James Matthews literally set the ball rolling with a drive of 260 yards, while Ladies’ Captain Davies then followed up with a 159-yard drive. Finally Men’s Captain Boyle strode up to the tee for a drive that will be remembered for many years.

Harrogate GC

Harrogate GC endured another week where players and green-keepers alike kept an eye on the weather forecasts as conditions on the course are finely balanced.

The ladies section suffered another cancelled competition as rain ruled out play on Tuesday, but Wednesday’s mid-week Stableford was able to go ahead, albeit over 16 holes.

There was relief on Saturday as an early morning inspection resulted in a green light for the Pairs Texas Scramble, again played over 16 holes.

Naturally, the going was soft and showers were never far away, but that did not deter the contestants from delivering an exciting competition.

It turned out, in part, to be the battle of the families with a very close finish ensuing.

Two pairs ended up on a splendid nett 54, Andrew & Joe Whiteley tying with Andrew Wicken & James Brennan, but finding themselves pushed into third place after a countback.

Wicken & Brennan proved again to be formidable in a pairs format, however the winners, playing of just 1, were the impressive, father & son pairing of Mark & George Davies, who edged past the tied pairs by one shot.

Results (16 holes): 1st. M. & G. Davies, nett 53; 2nd A Wicken & J. Brennan, nett 54 (bb8); 3rd, A. & J. Whiteley, nett 54; 4th J. Clarkson & D. Ward, nett 55.

The mid-week Stableford also produced a tie, with Len Walters claiming top spot from John Parker both scoring 29 points, 2 shots better than Nigel Golden.