Juniors at Harrogate Golf Club proudly displaying their 'Season 50' pin flags. Picture: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

Lucky lady Anne Wylie (28) reckons two separate recent overseas golf trips paid a holiday dividend when she scooped the best result of the day in the March Medal.

That was despite a wayward drive at the first hole which left her fearing a dismal day in Division Two in the Knaresborough chill. Instead, she scrambled a five at the par-four, extracted herself on the second from another mare’s nest behind trees and in an unfriendly hollow to rescue a six for three points.

Then, as a portent of improving prospects, she nailed a birdie two at the third for four points and pocketed three points apiece at the short fifth, the long sixth and the par-five ninth to head down the 10th 26 points to the good.

With temporary and often unpredictable greens in play after another hard frost, her game cooled a little over the back-nine but even a couple of bunkers were not enough to stop her adding 17 more points for a winning total of 43.

She led from Julie Hargreaves (25), second with 32 points and Linda Lawson (29) third on 29.

Caroline Day (18) in Division One didn’t quite dominate in the same way as Wylie, but her 35 points win came via some diligent work down the front nine with 19 points, followed by 16 on the back.

Standout hole was the par five sixth where she holed out for the birdie. A solid drive, then a fairway wood and a pitching wedge into the green left a 13 foot putt to the pin for the four. Lynda Grey (22) edged Denise Dobson (23) on the countback with 32 points each.

Pam Lancaster (54) led Division Three with 20, Pam Hunter (46) on 19 and Anne Cooley (42) on 13.

In the Nine-hole Medal, two newer members left their stamp on proceedings with an emphatic 22 points from Chris Shield followed by Eileen Peters on 18 and newbie Joan Hewitt on 17.

The wintery weather was no bar to an ebullient 38 points to head the Seniors’ Roll-up from Mauricio Contreras (10), a card which featured some exemplary driving, pitch shots and top-quality putting.

All in play as he carded three birdies - two in the first three holes. The first came after a lob wedge to two feet, the second at the short third and the last at the 14th after another wedge to three feet.

Second on 34 points was Ian Hartley (13) with John Robinson (11) third on 33.

Harrogate GC

This year marks the 50th anniversary of junior golf being played at Harrogate GC.

Richard Mackenzie, co-ordinator of the junior section reported that the club welcomed a healthy turnout of youngsters of all ages, golfing experience and ability to the launch of ‘Season 50’ last weekend.

On a cold day, a scratch Texas Scramble competition took place comprising mixed ability teams from across the whole section, with some relaxed but keenly-contested golf served up.

Ben Garrett led his team to victory, closely followed by the teams of Dexter Ward and Kirk Eckard.

We were also given a glimpse of the commemorative 50th Anniversary pin flags, which will be flying on the 9th green when the summer course is in play.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie has recently been nominated by the club for the England Golf Awards 2023.

He was nominated for Volunteer of the Year award in recognition of all the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm he puts in to the junior section.

Unfortunately, Mackenzie didn’t make the shortlist this year, but England Golf have issued a certificate for his nomination, together with a personal letter from England Golf’s Chief Executive thanking him for the valuable work he does.

Saturday saw the fourth and final round of the Winter League for the Men. This series played through January, February and March involves playing a standalone individual Stableford, with each competitor having their best three scores out of the four aggregated.

Saturday’s round drew 112 players and, as was expected, a keenly-fought contest ensued, especially between those who were in contention to win the overall accolade of Winter League champion.

Scoring was very close as the scores show. Keith Rogers had 36 points for sixth place with Andrew Wicken, one point better in fifth. Fourth place went to William Culver-Dodds with his 38 points.

There were then three players tied at the top with 39 points including Keir Parker and Andy Tipling, who were iin the mix for overall winner after the first three rounds.

After back-nine countbacks were applied, Tipling came out on top ahead of Parker and Julian Sellars, who came in third.

The competitions team then had the task of computing the scores across the whole series to determine the champion of the Winter League.

Congratulations go to Parker, who won with an aggregate score of 102 points.

Phil Rhodes and Tipling were tied for second with 98 points, while John Kirkby scored 95 points to secure fourth place and Keith Rogers was fifth on 94 points.

The weather and conditions last Tuesday, allowed Harrogate’s ladies to play a Stableford over 17 holes.

Karen Myers (26) enjoyed a super round scoring 34 points to leave everyone in her wake.

Results: Div. 1 - 1st Pat Benson (11), 28 pts; 2nd Lyndsay Raybaud (20), 26 pts; 3rd Ann Lancaster (20) 24 pts.

Div. 2 - 1st Karen Myers (26), 34 pts; 2nd Tina Meadows (29), 26 pts; 3rd Lindsay Bancroft (29), 24 pts.

Div. 3 – 1st. Lynne Shears (38); 23 pts; 2nd Margaret Hindley (41), 16 pts.

On Wednesday, in contrast to the day before, the competitors in the Mid-week Stableford had to endure a very cold and wet day, which tested the resolve of the relatively small field.

There was a very tight finish in the end with just one point between four players.

David Rowley and David Batty tied on 34 points and were placed third and fourth respectively.

Similarly, the top two tied on 35 points and, after the countback, pole position went to Peter Trueman (16), with Carl Winston (9) taking runners-up spot.

Bedale GC

March 2 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Mick Watts 39 pts; 2nd Terry Jobling 34 pts; 3rd Pete Durrans 33 pts 18 bk 9; 4th Dave Shields 33 pts 14 bk 9.

March 3 – Friday Animals: In first place was Dave Hall (42 pts), the runner up was Kathleen Allison (38 pts) with Jim Hargan in third (37 pts) after a countback.

March 3 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Charles Silvester 39 pts (countback required); 2nd Martyn Mongo 39 pts (countback required); 3rd Richard Stevens 38 pts.

March 6 – Ladies Harrogate Union Winter League: Congratulations to the Bedale Team who came third in the final competition of the Harrogate Union Winter League.