Pannal GC captains Ann McDonough, left, and Lindsay Mckenzie, right, present the captains' charity cheque for £11,766.96 to Megan Sweeting and Natalie Dobson of the Rainbow Care Group. Picture: Submitted

Pannal GC

For their weekly 13-hole competition, Pannal’s ladies played a Fourball Betterball on Tuesday February 21st.

Carole Whiles and Sue Rutherford finished with 27 points which earned them third place. Ruth Skaife-Clarke and Vicky Eyre were two points better off in second, but the winners for the week were Claire Hutchinson and Annie Bailey with an excellent 30 points.

The Saturday competition on the 25th was also a Fourball Betterball, where all bar two of the competing 38 pairs managed a score of par or better.

Positions two and three were decided on countback with no less that four pairs finishing up with 46 points. Andrew Asquith and David Wilby along with Simon Darbyshire and Tony Robinson did not make the podium, despite their 46 points.

Instead, third place went to John Heaps and Tim Rhodes, with Steve Taylor and Mark Homer taking second.

But the winners, who were two points better off on 48, were Alec Walton and Jonathan Kershaw.

In the Sunday Fourball Betterball, Ian Greenfield and David Armitage had a four point win over Stephen Cheshire and Lucci Dammone.

The ladies closed down the last of the February competitions with a 13-hole Stableford Waltz on Tuesday 27th. Playing in threes it was one to score at the first , two at the second, three at the third and so on through to the thirteenth.

An excellent score of 41 points was however only good enough for Gerry Callander, Janet Jones and Helen Mountford to secure third place. Runners-up were Val Jackson, Dine Faith and Betsy Haldon with 43.

But triumphant on the day with 44 points were Julie Parry, Sandra Taylor and Ladies Vice-Captain Clare Davies.

The beginning of the new month saw clear signs that spring is on its way with the first of Pannal’s annual carpet of daffodils showing through.

Saturday’s Fourball Betterball attracted a field of 38 pairs in cool but calm playing conditions.

As is usual on Saturday, competition was keen with a close finish and only four pairs failing to make nett par. Regular Saturday pairing of Philip Miles and Gareth Whiles grabbed third slot with 45 points just one point behind Geoff Otty and Adrian Weatherly.

But top spot went to Alec Walton and James Gardiner, whose 48 points was the best of the day.

The club’s captains held their farewell social event on Friday 3rd as their year of office comes to an end shortly.

The evening ended with the presentation of a cheque from the Captains’ Charity for £11,766.96 to Natalie Dobson and Megan Sweeting on behalf the Rainbow Care Group, providing care to people living with dementia in the local community.

Knaresborough GC

With two bouts of Covid-19 finally shaken off, Steve Bradley (3) returned to set the pace in Division One of the March Medal.

A level-par front-nine featured three birdies to counter three bogeys. The first was at the short third where he rolled in a 15-foot downhill putt for his two, while at the par three fifth, things looked even less promising after he’d pitched a nine-iron to the back of the green.

But from 40 feet he peeled off another birdie two.

Sessions with the club professional on adding power to his driving in particular are clearly bearing fruit. A solid drive followed by three wood into the par-five green at the eighth was crowned by two putts for the third birdie.

The last came at the 346-yard 16th after striking a sand wedge to 12 feet left. Another sure-footed putt ensured the birdie, capped by two pars to win with 38 points.

Paul Seal (6) was shaded on a countback, despite a clutch of birdies, his second at the long 17th, while Ivor Roy (4) made third with 36 points.

Even handsomer scores were returned in Division Two and Division Three. Ian Hartley (14) signalled his intent with a birdie three at the second, the 383-yard shallow dog-leg.

He then rattled off six pars dropping one shot nett at the sixth to round half way with a gross two over.

He failed to score at the stroke one 15th, but still went on to finish with 40 points, a single point ahead of Zac Tobin (11) edging Steve Drew (11) on the countback.

In Division Three, Gavin Reid (24) had a distinctly inauspicious start, slicing into trees and scuffing his first escape attempt before punching out then pitching to five feet. He walked off relieved with a five and two points.

A powerful drive at seven and a fairway wood into the green hinted at possible birdie points. But the three putts still returned two Stableford points and he went on to make real headway down the back-nine.

A well-driven tee shot at 15 was followed by his usual trusty three wood. But the shot looked to be heading into bushes until, on rounding the corner, he found his ball nestling in rough.

A nine iron overshot the flag by 15 feet. His putt was two inches short of a great par but the bogey five was good for three points.

He made the fatal error at the long 17th of counting up his score - then logged his first and only blank hole.

The 18th was something of a rescue effort as he punched out from trees right of the green to finish on the apron. Not the ideal lie but but he was pleased to sink it with two putts to ensure a final two points.

Billy Baybutt (23) was one point behind fending off Steve Isaacs (22) on countback.

Bedale GC

February 16 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Steve Gibbins 39 pts; 2nd Darren Forrest 38 pts; 3rd Mike Plummer 37 pts (countback required); 4th Mick Kilbride 37 pts (countback required).

February 22 – Ladies Winter Stableford: Division 1 - 1st Rachel Holden 38 pts; 2nd Gillian Petrie 37 pts; 3rd Kathleen Allison 34 pts.

Division 2 - 1st Evelyn Weighell 42 pts; 2nd Ginny Kirk 30 pts; 3rd Kath Tate 37 pts.

Division 3 - 1st Julie Fisher 41 pts; 2nd Claire Retchless 38 pts; 3rd Barbara Calvert 36 pts.

Nine-holes - 1st Sheila Minto 17 pts.

February 23 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Dave Hennessey 39 pts; 2nd John McAuley 37 pts (countback required); 3rd Graham Seel 37 pts (countback required); 4th Gary Boothroyd 36 pts.

February 24 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Richard Stevens 37 pts; 2nd Charles Silvester 34 pts; 3rd Martyn Mongon 31 pts.

February 24 – Friday Animals: Team Powerball Competition - In first place were Andrew Scott; Kathleen Allison, Peter Harding & ghost player Patricia Knox (200 pts). Runners-up were Dave Hennessey, Harry Sargent & Patricia Knox (194 pts) with Bill Lumb, Lee Broadway, Colin Tipton & Mark Allison (188 pts) third. Joan Sanderson, Graham Lilley, Richard Megson & Kath Tate (187 pts) finished fourth.

February 25 – Ladies Stableford: 1st Claire Retchless 40 pts; 2nd Gillian Petrie 36 pts; 3rd Kath Tate 35 pts.

February 26 – Winter League Team Bogey competition. 1st Bill Lumb, Lee Broadway, Terri Williamson & Dave Hennessey +21; 2nd Mike Edwards, Josh Lishman, Dave Adams & Neil Exelby +14 (countback required); 3rd Pam Rawlin, Sally Hunt, Rachel Holden & Emma Poulton-White +14 (countback required); 4th Lindsay Souter, John Souter, Debbie Palethorpe & Joan Sanderson +13.

February 27 – Ladies Stableford: 18 holes - 1st Patricia Knox 41 pts (countback required); 2nd Evelyn Weighell 41 pts (countback required); 3rd Rachel Holden 39 pts.

