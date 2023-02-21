Mike Thomas, winner of Harrogate GC's club captain's prize receives his trophy from men’s club captain Stephen Wildridge at the Rabbits' annual dinner. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate GC

Harrogate GC’s competitions team added a twist to their Team of Four game last Saturday when they set the competition as best-two-scores-to-count in a stroke-play format.

It proved to be a low-scoring and closely-fought contest despite the strong wind and, at times, annoying drizzle.

Three teams scored a nett 127 to tie in 5th place. Two teams, one shot better, on nett 126, were then tied in 4th.

Interestingly, after a countback, it was a three-man team of Phil Turpin, Carl Westerman & Paul Mitchell who claimed that position ahead of Rex Bradshaw, Martin Gobbi, Neil Ormondroyd & Keith Peters. What would Turpin’s team have achieved if their fourth player had been available?

A really good effort by the team of Adrian Skinner, George Cross, Brian Haines & Steve Gac got them into third place.

It was also a tie at the top, with the two teams scoring an excellent 14 under par nett 122, after a countback it was Jon Whiteley, Andrew Whiteley, Andrew Beardmore & Steven Riley who took the top spot from the team of Luke Donnelly, Tom Farrer, James Lilley and the junior, Dexter Ward.

Wednesday’s Midweek Stableford was also close with David Batty (22) scoring 38 points just holding off Bob Fox (13) by one point. John Kirkby (11) scored 35 points to feature again in the places.

The ladies suffered another weather frustration when Tuesday’s game was ruled out due the thick fog which stubbornly refused to clear until early afternoon.

Harrogate’s Rabbits Section held its annual dinner and prizegiving last Friday evening. Rabbits captain, William Culver Dodds, was able to reflect on a year of growth for the section with greater numbers entering competitions and representing the Rabbits in inter-club matches.

In awarding the prizes it was David Frayne who dominated the knock-outs and achieving the accolade of ‘Champion Rabbit of 2022’. His achievements saw him exit the Rabbits as he brought his Handicap Index down to 11.

The previous week saw Harrogate’s ladies play a Stableford Waltz competition over 15 holes. In this format, one score counts on the first hole, two scores on the second hole and three scores on the third and then in that sequence for the remainder of the competition.

Playing conditions were very good for early February with the course drying up nicely after the rain and frost of previous weeks.

Results: 1st Judith Nickols, Fiona Gillies & Celia Fowler, 53 pts; 2nd Wendy Skaife, Tina Meadows & Margaret Hindley, 47 pts; 3rd Elaine Shepherd, Jane Moorhouse & Lady Captain Boo Orman, 46 pts.

The following day’s Midweek Stableford was dominated by Chris Schofield (24) winning with 38 points. Second and third places, tied on 32 points were Ian Watson (10) and Robin Nicholls (16).

After the intensity of the Winter League Series, competitors played a ‘fun’ team event. On a fine day for golf, more than 100 players turned out in the team-of-three Texas Scramble.

Four teams finished up with just one point, with count-backs determining the places. It was another good day for John Kirkby who, ably assisted by his team-mates Robbie Whellans & Alan Clark, ran out winning with a nett 54.

After the back-nine countback the team of Eric Wealleans, Steve Dunn & Robin Nicholls (fresh from his prize winning performance on the Wednesday) had to settle for second place.

It also needed a countback to separate the teams who were tied in third place and on nett 55. It was the team of David Taylor, David May & Garry Irvine who were awarded the third place with Graham Denison, David Balsden & Keir Parker taking fourth.

Masham GC

Monday 6th February, Harrogate Union Ladies Winter League: Masham played host to 12 teams from the Harrogate Union Ladies Winter League.

Home advantage saw the Masham team comprising Sue Whitehead, Pat Shepherd, Jan McGee, Penny Nicklas, Jackie Thirsk and Melanie Couchman finish first on the day with a total of 100 points. McGee and Shepherd came in third with a score of 36 points.

Thursday 9th February, Ladies 18 Hole Winter Stableford: 1st Louise Wright; 2nd Jacky Jones; 3rd Sue Whitehead.

Sunday 12th Feb. Men’s February Monthly Medal: Division One - 1st (2nd overall) Norman Shepherd 86(17)69; 2nd (4th overall) Mick Powell 85(15)70; 3rd (6th overall) James Ebbage 86(15)71.

Division Two - 1st (1st overall) Paul Collison 91(23)68; 2nd (3rd overall) 87(17)70; 3rd (5th overall) Nickolas McElroy 90(20)70.

Division Three - 1st Dave Elsworth; 2nd John Fenwick; 3rd Martin Elsworth.

Men’s Winter Nine-hole League: Round 17 – 1st Norman Hutchinson 22pts (09); 2nd David McGee 20pts(14); 3rd Paul Collison 19pts(11)(b6); 4th Dave McCulloch 19pts(11)(b6).

Round 18 – 1st Norman Hutchinson 24pts(09)(b3); 2nd Mick Powell 24pts(07); 3rd Nick Bedford 21pts(11)(b6); 4th Norman Shepherd 21pts(08).

Round 19 – 1st Norman Shepherd 22pts(08)(B6); 2nd Mike Johnson 22pts(13)(b6); 3rd Bob Tunstall 22pts(13); 4th Michael Harrison 21pts(12).

Round 20 – 1st Norman Shepherd 22pts(08); 2nd Michael Harrison 19pts(13)(b6); 3rd Norman Hutchinson 19pts(09)(b3); 4th Alan Sturdy 19pts(05)(b6).

Rudding Park GC

Saturday 11 February 2023, Royal British Legion: Division One – 1st Marc Findon, 39pts; 2nd Paul Thompson, 39pts; 3rd Tom Parker 38pts.

Division Two – 1st Carl Heptinstall, 41pts; 2nd Julian Henrey, 39pts; 3rd Michael Preece, 38pts.

Division Three – 1st Richard Gill, 42pts; 2nd Paul Whitehead, 41pts; 3rd Graham Metcalfe, 41pts.

Winter League, Round Four: 1st Thompson, Instone, Snodgrass & Hopper, 100pts; 2nd Ingham, Bishop, Wharldall & Wharldall, 90pts; 3rd Fawbert, Hughes, Metcalfe & Olgilvie, 89pts.

Bedale GC

February 1 – Ladies Fun Competition: 1st Evelyn Weighell; 2nd Karolina Aurelius; 3rd Patricia Knox.

February 2 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Steve Gibbins 27 pts; 2nd Mike Edwards 34 pts (countback required); 3rd Jimmy Bleasdale 34 pts (countback required); 4th Geoff Bush 33 pts.

February 3 – Friday Animals: 1st Sally Hunt 41 pts; 2nd Dave Hennessey 39 pts; 3rd Dave Fleming 38 pts.

February 3 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Charles Silvester 40 pts; 2nd Neil Exelby 37 pts; 3rd Richard Stevens 36 pts.

February 6 – Annual General Meeting: The meeting was chaired by President Ian Smith, with reports presented by main committee officers and captains.

The new committee was formed for the 2023 season. Chris Smith was confirmed captain for 2023, nominated by Mike Edwards and seconded by David Hall.

Pam Rawlin was confirmed lady captain for 2023, nominated by Janice Walker and seconded by Hubert Van Huet.

Graham Lilley was confirmed vice captain for 2023, nominated by Janice Walker and seconded by Hubert Van Huet.

Sally Hunt was confirmed lady vice captain for 2023, nominated by Janice Walker and seconded by Hubert Van Huet.

David Brown was confirmed chairman, nominated by Kevin Clinton and seconded by John Whiston.

Janice Walker was confirmed treasurer, nominated by Pam Rawlin and seconded by Patricia Knox.

Kevin Rayner was confirmed competition secretary, nominated by Matthew Kettlewell and seconded by Alexander Kettlewell.

Kevin Palethorpe was confirmed course chairman, nominated by Marcus Pennock and seconded by Mike Kirk.

John Gatenby was confirmed president for a three-year term.

February 8 – Ladies Stableford: Division One - 1st Kathleen Allison 41 pts; 2nd Rachel Holden 38 pts (countback required); 3rd Terri Williamson 38 pts (countback required).

Division 2 - 1st Ginny Kirk 37 pts (countback required); 2nd Evelyn Weighell 37 pts (countback required); 3rd Fiona Blaken 35 pts.