Golf round-up: The latest news from around Harrogate & district's courses

Round-up of the festive golf action. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Harrogate GC

Harrogate’s ladies braved the cold frosty weather to play the Annual Turkey Trot Medal with just three clubs and a putter and playing off 100% CH.

Temporary greens were in play so putting was a bit of a lottery, but the winner with a superb score of nett 59 was the seasonally aptly-named Carol Coleman.

Just one shot behind was Libby Walkinshaw, with Liz Haw finishing third on nett 62.

Results: 16-hole competition - 1st Carol Coleman, nett 59; 2nd Libby Walkinshaw, 60; 3rd Liz Haw, 62.

Nine-hole competition: 1st Lady Vice Captain, Charlotte Franks, nett 30; 2nd Susan Almon, 30; 3rd Lorraine Blackamore, 32.

The Wednesday Stableford was again cancelled due to the weather conditions and the need to use temporary greens.

However, on Saturday the Competition team put on a modified Team of Four event. This was a Stableford competition allowing for the vagaries of the frozen ground and unpredictable temporary greens with just two scores were needing to count.

Just like the previous week it was surprising just how good the scores were, with the winning team scoring 14 points better than the nominal par over the 16 holes played.

With 78 points it was the team of Robin Hinchley, Malcolm Lundie, Mel Goody & Ian McDowell who were the victors.

Just one point behind in second place was the team of Graham Denison, David Balsden, Keir Parker & Jon Bromley.

On 75 points and in third place was the team of Ian Glover, Peter Watson, Paul Birk & John Ferguson.

Wetherby GC

Wetherby Men's Order of Merit rounds 2 and 3 are now complete. On Saturday 12th November the top 3 were: 1 Jon Spooner - 36 pts; 2 Andrew Cox - 36 pts; 3 Michael Thompson - 35 pts.

On Saturday 3rd December the top 3 in round 3 were: 1 Michael Thompson - 34 pts; Richard Groom - 34 pts; 3 Tony Willey - 33 pts.

With the top 10 of each round receiving 10 points down to 1, this leaves the current overall top 3 as follows: 1 Michael Thompson - 18 pts; 2 Tony Willey - 18 pts; 3 Jon Spooner - 15 points.

There is all to play for in January, February and March.

Wetherby Men held their Turkey Trot on Saturday 10th December.

In a betterball Stableford the top 3 pairs were: 1 Richard Nicol and Mark Slater - 57 pts; 2 Peter Williams and Paul Kirby - 55 pts; 3 John Dunlop and Chris Heptonstall - 53 pts.

Wetherby Ladies have now played 3 Order of Merit rounds. Round 1 on Tuesday 8th November, 18 Holes: 1 Sue Rushbrook - 28 pts; 2 Sue Jacklin - 28 pts; 3 Kath Hetherington - 25 pts.

Nine Holes: 1 Jenny Wright - 15 pts; 2 Trish O'Donnell - 15 pts; 3 Lucy Wright - 13 pts

Round 2 on Tuesday 22nd November, 18 Holes: 1 Anne Hoodless - 30 pts; 2 Maggie Katz - 29 pts; Gill Simpson - 26 pts.

Nine Holes: 1 Trish Gillingham - 15 pts; 2 Lucy Wright - 15 pts; 3 Caroline Hills - 15 pts.

Round 3 on Tuesday 6th December, 18 Holes: 1 Maggie Katz - 29 pts; 2 Gill Simpson - 28 pts; 3 Sue Smith - 25 pts.

Nine Holes: 1 Angela Clark - 17 pts; 2 Liz Roberts-Harry - 16 pts; 3 Barbara Skinner - 13 pts.

The current standings after 3 rounds are, 18 Holes: 1 Maggie Katz - 13 pts; 2 Gill Simpson - 10 pts, 3 Sue Rushbrook - 8 pts.

Nine Holes: 1 Lucy Wright - 10 pts; 2 Trish Gillingham - 10 pts; 3 Angela Clark - 8 pts.

Masham GC

Saturday 10th December, Winter Nine-hole League round 11: 1st Alan Sturdy 22pts (05); 2nd Craig Nicholls 21pts (07); 3rd Paul Collison 20pts (11); 4th David McCulloch 19pts (11)(b6).

Saturday 17th December, Winter Nine-hole League round 12: 1st Paul Taylor 19pts (14); 2nd Peter Dawson 18pts (08); 3rd Edward Threapleton 17pts(13); 4th Chris Coates 16pts (05)(b6).

Wednesday 14th December, Seniors 18 and 9 Hole, 3 clubs and a putter competition followed by the Seniors Christmas Party: One might expect that, on a day with temperatures 3 degrees below freezing point, there would be a depleted numbers of seniors playing.

Do not believe it! They are a hardy breed, the seniors of Masham.

With only one absentee, due to a bad back, everybody piled on their coats, hats and gloves, taking to the fairways as if it were a day of normal temperatures.

Admittedly, there were a few cold fingers but with a bright sun shining for the whole morning, temperatures began to warm up and by the close of play they had just reached 1 degree above freezing, relatively mild for this hardy bunch.

And so into the warm club-house to thaw any remaining frozen body parts to enjoy a Christmas spread, followed by the usual huge Christmas raffle.

The morning’s competitions were the John Anderton (nine-hole) Cup and the John Holdsworth (18-hole) Trophy.

John Anderton, still a very active member of Masham Golf Club was there in person to hand his trophy to this year’s nine-hole winner Neil Haigh (17pts).

Will I’Anson, this year’s outgoing club captain, handed the John Holdsworth Trophy to this year’s winner, Paul Taylor (36pts).

In announcing the winners, Alex Brown, the outgoing seniors captain, sort of apologised to the second-placed winner of the 18-hole competition, Peter Laing, who, on 36pts, was just beaten on a back 3 countback, but did not receive a prize, such is the generosity of the Maham seniors; committee.

Brown also paid tribute to Dave Dillon, who is leaving Masham GC, for all his dedicated work with the seniors over the past few years.

In accepting his prize winner’s trophy, Taylor paid tribute to Masham GC for making his first year at the club such an enjoyable one and for the friendly welcoming atmosphere that he has found during his short time at the club.

Thanks went also to Pam, Helen and the greens staff, with gifts for all.

Bedale GC

December 14 – Ladies Stableford: 1st Evelyn Weighell (29) 39 pts; 2nd Kate Clark (30) 33 pts; 3rd Claire Retchless (43) 32 pts.

December 16 – Seniors 9 Hole Stableford: 1st Richard Stevens (17) 21 pts; 2nd Chris Griffiths (35) 19 pts; 3rd Steve Gibbins (19) 13 pts.