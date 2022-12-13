Knaresborough GC's men's captain, Tom Halliday, is joined wife Bev Halliday, lady Captain Di Hayward and her husband Arthur Hayward after the final Mixed Section Christmas fixture. Pictures: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

Defying grey, frost-encrusted mornings, golfers revved up the Christmas spirit in response, rounding off the week with an 11-hole ‘Yellow Peril’ four-ball to mark the end of the Mixed Section year.

Impressively, it was a three-person team, not a four, that overcame the odds to navigate not just the hardened winter greens but the requirement for three to score on every hole – and preserve the ‘bonus’ yellow ball all the way to the finish with a total of 94 Stableford points.

Oakdale GC's Rabbits fixtures secretary Jamie Letts is presented with the Committee Cup by club president Penny Baxter.

The team of Peter and Maureen Thorndyke, together with Pat Eve, were reduced to a three-member unit late on after husband Mike Eve took a fall at home which left him hors de combat.

Their wonderful effort was just enough to edge out the four-member team of Steve Chapman, Lynda Grey, Gee Fisher and Jo McBratney.

Like a number of the social golf events at the weekend, Christmas -wear was the default apparel for seasonal stylists.

Apart from prizes for the Yellow Ball event, the day also saw the presentation of all eight Mixed Section trophies for the season.

Jo Mcbratney (6.3) recovered quickly from a stuttering start in division one of the ladies’ December Medal. She was one inch short of a birdie at the par three third, a deficiency that reminded her that leaving putts - and irons - short of their target had been a problem in recent games.

A “talking to” to herself inspired resort to bigger clubs and firmer putts for the rest of the round.

It worked, as she rallied with a series of straight drives and sharper putting, especially evident at the 14th.

A drive and a pitching wedge left her a two foot for the birdie and she ended the day with a sub-par 37 points. Brenda Moore (14.6) was second on 32 and Di Kemp (17) third on 28.

Generally, scoring reflected the icy challenge the ladies faced, with competitors struggling to return scores they might normally have hoped for. Best return in division two was Clare Hollis (24.3) on 28 points, followed by Moyra Eadington (21.9) on 25 and Linda Lawson (28.5) on 22.

In the unforgiving winter conditions, Anne Cooley (36.6) in division three looked like the challenge would get much the better of her as it did with so many others.

But after a highly unpromising opening two holes, a par at the third re-set her course and was confirmed by a birdie at the fifth.

The key to her recovery was an exceptional day with the putter. The long ones were dropping or generally taking no more than two to find the hole as she headed towards a winning, and very respectable, 35 points.

Pam Lancaster (47.8) was second on 26 with Janice Spink (31.9) third on 25.

Oakdale GC

Oakdale’s ladies held their Xmas Jumper Competition over nine holes and the winners, with 44 points, were K Leake, M Liddle & C Heatley.

In second place were L Eardley, R Smith & A Johnson with 42 points.

On Friday (9th) the Ladies’ Section held its Christmas Dinner with over 30 ladies enjoying a tasty meal followed by a quiz, games and some singing. The Lady Captain, Lynn Wood, provided some beautiful hampers for the raffle and raised £355 for her charity, Wellspring.

On Saturday 10th December, the third round of the Winter League pairs competition was played from yellow and red tees.

The clear winners with 42 points were Timothy James (19) & Allan Underwood (13). Second, with 39 points were Mark Hudson (20) & Tim Sunderland (22) and 3rd Mark Croston (26) & Scott Little (9) with 38 points.

There was a good turn-out for the Rabbits Christmas Nine-holes, followed by lunch and presentation on Wednesday (7th). Club president, Penny Baxter presented Rabbits fixtures secretary Jamie Letts with the Committee Cup and Rabbit of the Year.

Ex-Rabbit captain Brian Thornley spoke fondly of his association with Oakdale GC over many years and thanked the Rabbits section for being very much at the heart of the club.

Bedale GC

December 7 – Ladies Stableford: Division 1 - 1st Clare Bevan 40 pts ; 2nd Sally Hunt 35 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Karolina Aurelius 35 pts (countback required).

Division 2 - 1st Evelyn Weighell 38 pts ; 2nd Ginny Kirk 31 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Debbie Palethorpe 31 pts (countback required).

Division 3 - 1st Helen Wycks 40 pts ; 2nd Claire Retchless 37 pts.

December 8 – Thursday Stableford: 1st George Sinclair 39 pts ; 2nd Mike Smith 35 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Gordon Bainbridge 35 pts (countback required) ; 4th Graham Seel 29 pts.

December 9 – Friday Animals: 1st Karolina Aurelius 35 pts ; 2nd Pam Rawlin 34 pts ; 3rd Graham Lilley 32 pts. Congratulations to Pam Rawlin who achieved a hole in one on the 12th hole.

December 9 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Kevin Clinton 38 pts ; 2nd Phil Raynor 31 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Ken Pitchford 31 pts.

