Oakdale's lady captain Lynn Wood presents Carol Eardley with the Committee Cup. Pictures: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

Wet, cold or windy, sooner or later Brenda Moore (14.6) comes up trumps in her pursuit of another trophy.

She added a third major to her collection when she claimed the Lady Captain’s prize in August and finished second on countback in the annual medals finals in September.

Harrogate District Union's Ladies Winter League second round winners Sally Hunt and Rachel Holden from Bedale GC are congratulated by Pannal GC ladies vice captain, Clare Davies, centre.

Moore ensured she’ll be back again at next year’s finals, when she topped Division One in the ladies’ November Medals, posting 37 points.

She signalled her intent strongly when, at the first hole, she flew her second 160 yards to the green and holed out in two for nett birdie.

She added another three points at the second, sinking a 10 footer at the par five before going on to seal 20 points as she reached the turn. Twice more she nailed nett birdie points, aided by tenacious chipping and putting.

Her victory put her five points ahead of Lesley Benson (18.6) on 32 points and Joanne McBratney (6.6).

In Division Two, Julie Hargreaves (21.3) led the table with 32 points with Carole Rispin (24.6), on 29 ahead of Clare Hollis (24.3) on countback. Julie Curry (33) won Division Three with 26 points followed by Gerry Huyts (38.3) on and Anne Cooley (37) on 24.

Squally showers have been no friend of the effort to launch a winter series of four-ball team matches once a month. But launch it did, albeit with a modest field, with a November Am-am.

Paul Jackson was the linchpin of the winning team, building foundations upon which Ian Pickles, Graham Gotts and Mark Foster played their own parts in amassing 80 points.

A Foster birdie at four, backed up by three points from Jackson, set the tone with an early seven points in the drizzly challenge.

Foster and Pickles with birdies at 14 consolidated the trajectory with Gotts bolstering the card several times down the back nine.

Pannal GC

On 7th November, Pannal welcomed 72 ladies from all 12 clubs in the Harrogate & District Union to the 2nd round of the HDU Ladies’ Winter League.

Despite recent heavy rain, the ladies enjoyed good weather and the course was in excellent condition resulting in some impressive scoring.

Sue Snow and Sandy Fordham (Otley) came third with 36 points just behind Lorraine Forbes and Carol Patterson (Rudding Park) with 37 points but Sally Hunt and Rachel Holden (Bedale) won the day with 38 points.

Each club enters three teams and Bedale won overall with 104 points closely followed by Ilkley on 100 points and Rudding Park, also on 100 points, in third place, on countback.

The ladies competition on Tuesday 8th was a 13 hole Tri-Am team event but it was a slightly different format: one score to count on holes 1 to 4, two on holes 5 to 8 and all three on holes 9 to 13.

It resulted in clear win for the team of Ros Samuels, Ruth Skaife-Clarke and Sandra Taylor whose impressive total of 53 points was no less than 7 points clear of the rest.

Second and third places were hotly contested with three teams scoring 46 points. The countback process saw Becs Booth, Clare Davies and Vanda McKenzie come in second, with third going to Julie Smith, Vicky Eyre and Dee Miller.

On Saturday 12th, 50 pairs tackled the Betterball Stableford competition, which saw Ron Potts and Dominic Hayes with 46 points come out as winners by a single point over Graham Watson and Neil Normington.

Just one point further back were two pairs and it needed a card count to settle third place which went to brothers Callum and Jason Jonas. Best gross on the day was secured by Derek Hufton and Cameron Reid.

Oakdale GC

John Dixon, Oakdale’s Captain, held his presentation supper on Friday 26th November.

The majority of the trophies were handed out and the Golfer of the Year went to Paddy Kidd having a great year including winning two major competitions.

The captain thanked club members for all their support during a very successful golfing year.

The first round of the Winter League’s pairs competition was played on Saturday (12th) with men and women pairs entering the competition.

Mark Hudson (20) & Tim Sutherland (22) won with a nett 44 points with Robert Crichton (26) & Ross Little (22) in second place on count back from John Mungovin(16) & Chris McDonald (19) also Stewart Marshall (19) & Victor Kemeny (24) all with nett 43 points.

The ladies’ Four Clubs & Putter competition was held on Sunday 30th October and also Tuesday 1st November.

Twenty one players took part and the winner on count-back was Margaret Liddle (25) from Patsy Rochester (11) with 35 points. Third was Carol Heatley (30) with 33 points.

The Oakdale Ladies’ Committee Cup, an 18-hole Stableford competition, was played on Tuesday 8th November.

The winner was the club’s competition secretary, Louise Eardley (21), who coped admirably through mixed weather conditions to post a score of 36 points.

This was five points clear of Karen Leake (9) who came second on count back from Lynn Wood (17) and Jayne Nicholson (23).

The ladies enjoyed an informal lunch afterwards where the trophy was presented to Louise by the Lady Captain, Lynn Wood.

Wetherby GC

Wetherby’s Men's Order of Merit kicked off on Saturday 22nd October. Held over six months, the top 10 in each round are allocated 10 down to 1 point.

The person with the most points from their best 3 rounds will be crowned the winner in March 2023.

The top three in October's round were: 1 Tony Boyes - 43 pts (10 OOM); 2 Dai Roberts-Harry - 41 pts (9); 3 David Westoby, James Cliffe, Mike Atherton - 38 pts (8).

On Saturday 5th November, Wetherby’s men competed for the Halifax Bomber Trophy. The winner with an excellent 42 points was Mike Wilkinson.

The top 3 in each division were: Division 1 – 1 Julian Sharpe - 39 pts; 2 Chris Hudson - 37 pts; 3 Peter Haste - 36 pts.

Division 2 – 1 Peter Clinker - 36 pts; 2 Mike Silkstone - 36 pts; 3 Mark Vines - 34 pts.

Division 3 – 1 Mike Wilkinson - 42 pts; 2 John Gill - 34 pts; 3 Colin Crawford - 34 pts.

It was the turn of Wetherby’s ladies to host the North Leeds Alliance on Tuesday 1st November.

In total, 140 ladies from 10 different clubs in North Leeds took part, though sadly the weather was not as good as it was at Headingley in October.

But, all of the ladies said that they enjoyed playing at Wetherby, while the course stood up well, considering the deluge of rain overnight.

Home pairing Sue Smith and Sue Carling were the stars of the show, coming in with 33 points and taking first place, while Wetherby’s Maria Carnazza and Dot Rice came in with 29 points to claim sixth spot.

The Wetherby Sweep was won by Smith and Carling, second place went to Carnazza and Rice and third spot to Kathy Page and Trish Bell.

Masham GC

Thursday 27th October, Ladies Eight-hole Qualifying Stableford: 1st Melanie Couchman (Back 9); 2nd Mandy Boak; 3rd Pat Shepherd (B6).

Sunday 30th October, Ladies BST competition: 1st Penny Nicklas; 2nd Jan McGee (last 9 holes); 3rd Jane Brunskill.

Wednesday 26th October, Men’s Nine-Hole Stableford: 1st Peter Laing 20pts (10)(last 6 holes); 2nd Jon Bain 20pts(05) (last 3 holes); 3rd Alex Brown 20pts (10) (last 3 holes); 4th Richard Walton 20pts.

Saturday 29th October, (a very wet) Men’s Winter League Round 5: 1st Bruce Watson 21pts (11); 2nd Paul Collison 19pts (11); 3rd James Ebbage 15pts (08); 4th David McCulloch 12pts (10).

Sunday 30th October. Men’s Autumn BST Competition: 1st Tim Howard 48pts(15); 2nd Craig Nicholls, 37pts(16); 3rd Tom Rodney 36pts (b6 holes).

Results of the Men’s 2022 Match Play, Knockout, Competitions: The Lord Masham - Jonathan Stansfield; The Tiger’s prize - Jonathan Stansfield; The Black Sheep Pairs - Tim Howard and Peter Clayton; The Hutchinson Cup (Rabbits) – Nick Bedford.

Thursday 3rd November, Ladies 18 hole Winter Stableford: 1st Penny Nicklas 40pts; 2nd Mandy Boak (b9); 3rd Judy Wall.

Saturday 5th November, Men’s Winter 9-hole League, round 6: 1st Bob Tunstall 22pts (14); 2nd Norman Hutchinson 18pts (09); 3rd Tim Howard 17pts (05)(b6); 4th David McCulloch 17pts (11).

Sunday 6th November, Turkey Trot 2022: This annual event is comprised of all those who have taken part in medals and other club competitions throughout the summer season and gives them the opportunity to win the top prize of a Christmas dinner, which up until a year or two ago was a turkey (surprise, surprise)!

Then, as the other winning scores decreased, so did the size of the birds.

However, nowadays, vouchers are the order of the day to be spent at one of Masham’s butchers.

The competition is comprised of teams of four, including a mix of low to high handicappers. The scoring is best three out of four on each hole, stableford.

The results were read out by the competition organiser, Robin Elias.

Results: 1st Will I’Anson, Tim Howard, Tom Rodney and Martin Elsworth 118pts; 2nd Alistair Meakin, Jockey Beckett, Jeff Loveday and David Elsworth 115pts; 3rd David Pickar, Norman Shepherd, Paul Kendall and Pete Wetherill 114pts; 4th Alan Sturdy, Andy Kitching, Andrew Fallows and John Fenwick109pts; 5th Neil Garbutt, Norman Hutchinson, Paddy Lafford and Bill Woodmason 106pts.

Thursday 10th November, Ladies 2022 Turkey Trot, (2 out of 3 to score) and Chicken Run: 1st Anne Stebbing, Pat Watts and Barbara Jameson 70pts; 2nd Jean Ogden, Jackie French and secret squirrel (Jean Clarke) 69pts; 3rd Penny Nicklas, Mandy Boak and Jackie Jones 68pts.

Chicken Run, individual stableford (9 hole): 1st Deborah Hodges; 2nd Brenda Loveday.

Sat. 12th November, Men’s Winter 9 hole league, round 7: 1st Jack Richmond 22pts(10); 2nd Norman Hutchinson 20 (09); 3rd Alan Sturdy 19(05); 4th Tom Rodney 18(10).

Sun 13th November, November Medal: Div 1. (HI up to 16.4) – 1st Jonathan Stansfield 81(12)69 (overall winner); 2nd Dave Pickard 84(13)71 (4th overall); 3rd Tony Clarkson 88(16)72 (5th overall).

Div 2 (HI 16.5-26.4) – 1st Bruce Watson 92(22)70 (overall 2nd); 2nd Norman Hutchinson 89(17)72 (overall 6th); 3rd Tommy Rhodes 94(19)75 (overall10th).

Div 3 (HI 26.5-54.0) – 1st David McGee 104(34)70 (overall 3rd); 2nd John French; 3rd Bob Tunstall.

Bedale GC

November 7 – Ladies Harrogate Union Winter League: Congratulations to the ladies team who won with a team score of 104 pts. Also well done to Sally Hunt & Rachel Holden who won the pairs competition on the day with 38 pts.

November 9 – Ladies Winter Stableford 1: Division - 1st Gillian Petrie (8) 35 pts; 2nd Di Clark (15) 34 pts (countback required); 3rd Karolina Aurelius (15) 34 pts (countback required).

Division 2 - 1st Pam Rawlin (29) 32 pts; 2nd Fiona Blaken (29) 31 pts; 3rd Sharon Wilkinson (34) 29 pts.

Division 3 – 1st Julie Fisher (42) 33 pts; 2nd Claire Retchless (43) 30 pts.

November 10 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Mike Edwards 37 pts; 2nd Steve Gibbins 34 pts (countback required); 3rd Mike Smith 34 pts (countback required); 4th David Blades 33 pts (countback required).

November 11 – Friday Animals: 1st Mick Kilbride 39 pts (countback required); 2nd Pam Rawlin 39 pts (countback required); 3rd Kevin Palethorpe 38 pts (countback required); 4th Sally Hunt 38 pts (countback required).

November 11 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Dave Adams (23) 39 pts; 2nd Kevin Clinton (25) 34 pts; 3rd Stewart Winship (25) 33 pts.

November 13 – Winter League Round 1: Yellow Ball plus 2 scores - 1st Neil Exelby, Les Kitching, Mike Edwards & Kevin Clinton 124 pts; 2nd Emma Poulton-White, Sally Hunt, Rachel Holden & Pam Rawlin 120 pts; 3rd Kevin Rayner, Ian Smith, Bradley Elsworth & Chris Smith 118 pts; 4th Andrew Lawrence, Ian Morris, David Lawrence & Gillian Petrie 116 pts.

November 18 – Friday Animals: 1st Terri Williamson 39 pts; 2nd Jez Corner 37 pts (countback required); 3rd Colin Baines 37 pts (countback required).

November 19 – Junior Winter League Round 3: 1st Bailey Lawson 15 pts; 2nd Shona Lawson 14 pts (countback required); 3rd Josh Askew 14 pts (countback required).

