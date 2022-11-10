Masham Golf Club's TAGGS 2022 winner, Paddy Lafford, left, is presented with his trophy by former champion Paul Mullen. Picture: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

Few are the golfers who’ve never known the despair of continuously poor form so bad that they seriously thought of giving up.

Two characters who faced that demon over the last two or three years shed the despondency in flying colours in the the November Medal.

Mike Hudson of Pannal GC was recently crowned the Harrogate & District Union's Seniors Match Play champion for 2022. Picture: Submitted

Topping Division One with 39 points Dave Firth (4.5) admitted to some astonishment at his recovery from what he termed “a downward spiral” recently. He did it in eye-catching style, holing three birdies over the first 10 holes.

At the very first, he sank his birdie after hitting a wedge to eight feet. At the par five eighth he went driver, five iron and lipped out for what would have been an eagle but settled in for birdie four.

At the dog leg 10th, after a hefty three wood, he struck a six iron to 20 feet to clinch the birdie three.

It may have come out of the blue, but hitting fairways consistently and assured putting lay behind a return to Medal winning for the first time in three years. Steve Bradley (3.5) finished second on 38 ahead of Martin Unwin (6) on countback.

If Dave Firth came into the Medal in low spirits about his game, Keith Davison (12.4) was even gloomier in Division Two. When he joined Knaresborough two years ago it was almost a case of ‘throw of the last dice’.

After a “terrible” three or four years including surgery, he was genuinely ready to ditch the game. But after a pal’s advice about a detrimental hip slide, Davison found himself turning correctly - and hitting fairways.

Not one wayward drive side tracked him from a round that also included three birdies. At the short fifth, a nine iron left him a one-foot tap in for two while at the par three 11th a seven iron needed a 15 foot putt to convert the birdie.

He completed a hat-trick of birdies at the 14th with a drive that finished just short of the green, from where he chipped on to hole out from four feet. A sparkling 43 was his reward for beating the despair. Giles Price (16.5) was second on 40 points and Rob Turnbull (11.2) third on 39.

Despite failing to put points on the board at 14 and 17, Robin Sharp (21.4) more than made up for the lapse by harvesting 38 points over the other 16 holes to win Division Three with Neil McGoohan (19.2) on 36 beating Mick Dobson (25) on countback for second and third.

David Randall (22.2) opened up with an eight foot birdie at the first and followed up with another at the seventh, with a solid iron into the green to 10 feet in the Rabbits’ Winter Roll Up. It paved the way for a business-like 38 points victory, followed by Len Jemison (19.2) on 36 and Noel Butler (26.9) on 35.

In the ladies’ November Medal, Brenda Moore (14.6) headed Division One with 38 points with Lesley Benson (18.6) second on 32 and Jo McBratney (6.6) on 31.

Julie Hargreaves (21.3) won Division Two with 32, Carole Rispin (24.6) on 29 beat Clare Hollis (24.3) on countback while Pamela Hunter (39.9) topped division three with 27 followed by Julie Curry (33) on 26 and Gerry Huyts (38.3) on 25.

Pannal GC

With winter rules now in place the ladies were out in force on Tuesday 1st, equipped with winter wheels and an extra layer.

The format was a Stableford three-player Waltz with one score counting at the first, two at the second and so on over the first 13 holes of the Blue winter course.

The winners were Gerry Callendar, Carole Whiles and Lesley Southwell whose score of 42 points saw them home one point ahead of Ruth Skaife-Clarke, Janet Jones and Julie Parry. Third place went to the trio of Amanda Dunn, Becs Booth and Lydia Scott.

Saturday’s competition was a tougher version of the four-man team Dubai Waltz format with 96 members taking part. With two to score on the first six holes, three on the middle six and all four on the final six it meant around 120 points would be needed to win, as turned out to be the case.

Paul Mancey, Richard Phillips, Andy Macnab and Chris Blantern ended the day at the top of the leaderboard with 119 points. Very close behind on 118 were Julian Graham-Rack, Richard Little, Richard Goodall and Geoff Hickling.

Two points further back were the quartet of Oliver Mantle, Stuart Chalmers, Charlie Wilson and Dom Jesper with 116 points.

Harrogate & District Union

Traditionally, the Union’s Match Play and Seniors Match Play finals are held at the president’s home club, Pannal. This year as one player from each final was from Pannal, a neutral course – Moortown - kindly agreed to host both finals.

James Gaskell (Ripon City) and Charles Murray (Pannal) contested the Match Play final on a cold and windy day. There was no championship over the last 2 years because of Covid, but Gaskell was a finalist in the previous 3 years and had won twice, the last time in 2019. He was, on this occasion, playing the defending champion.

The match was evenly balanced until the 8th and 9th hole. Murray won both holes to go 2 up on the turn. He won the 12th hole to go 3 up, with Gaskell winning the 14th.

The next two holes were halved, then Gaskell birdied the par 3 17th and won the 18th with another birdie, meaning the match went to the 19th hole.

Gaskell once again found sand, this time with his 3rd into a greenside bunker. His fourth left him with a long putt, which missed the hole. Murray, on the green in three, won the hole to become 2022 Match Play Champion.

The second Match Play final, this time for the seniors championship, saw the players forced to contend with a blustery wind and then showers when playing the back-nine.

The two finalists were Mike Hudson from Pannal and Tim Jones from Ripon. Mike Hudson was the beaten finalist when the competition was last played for in 2019.

Hudson took the lead on the first hole with Jones going 1 up on the fourth hole. The next six holes were halved each on par. Hudson won the 11th hole with Jones going 1 up gain on the 13th hole.

Hudson then won the 14th to make it all square. With each player proceeding to win alternate holes, the match was all-square after 18 holes.

The next three holes were halved with Hudson wining the 22nd hole with a par. Thus, he was crowned the 2022 Seniors Match Play Champion.

Masham GC

Thursday 13th October, Ladies 18 hole Qualifying Stableford: 1st Jackie Thirsk, 2nd Barbara Jameson (last 6holes), 3rd Jackie Meakin

Sunday 9th October, Men’s October Charity Medal: Division 1 (Handicap Index up to 16.4) - 1st (5th overall, lowest gross score) Neil Garbutt 81(07)74, 2nd Mick Powell (7th overall) 89(14)75 (back nine), 3rd (8th overall) Craig Nicholls (8th overall) 91(16)75.

Division 2 (HI 16.5-26.4) – 1st (1st overall) 91(24)67, 2nd (2nd overall) Nicholas McElroy 92(22)70, 3rd (3rd overall) Gerard Pearce 94(22)72.

Division 3 (HI 26.5-54.0) – 1st David Elsworth, 2nd John Fenwick, 3rd Martin Elsworth.

Sat.15th Oct, Winter 9-hole league R3: 1st Alan Sturdy 18pts (05), 2nd Paul Taylor 17pts (14), 3rd Mike Johnson 15pts (14), 4th Jack Richmond 14pts (10) (last 6)

Sat. 22nd Oct, Winter 9-hole league R4: 1st Bryan Pool 20pts (13) (last 6), 2nd Norman Hutchinson 20pts (09), 3rd Alan Sturdy 18pts (05) (last 6), 4th Norman Shepherd 18pts (09) (last hole)

TAGGS (The Above Ground Golf Society) was formed five years ago and has a membership of 12 Masham Golf Club members.

The idea of forming a group from Masham GC and going away for two or three days of golf came from an idea formed in the minds of several like-minded members, led by Alistair Meakin.

During the group’s first time away, in Scarborough, it was agreed that the group”needed a name, hence The Above Ground Golf Society, on account that all 12 members were still on the top side of the fairway.

After five years, Meakin continues to organise the TAGGS, which has now settled into staying at the Links Hotel, Seahouses, and playing Dunstanburgh, Goswick and Bamburgh golf courses.

This year saw the TAGGS attempting to play Dunstanburgh on the first day in a force 8 gale with not only the ball unable to stay still on some greens but also one or two players as they took their stance to putt!

It was not surprising therefore to find many not getting above 8 or 9 on the front nine. Fortunately, the temperature remained mild and the scenery stunning.

The wind steadied for the next two days and the scores reflected the easier conditions, and although the clouds eventually arrived, it remained dry throughout.

This year, a new winner emerged from the pack, with a convincing total number of points to his name, although interestingly, some 10 points less than last year (remember the same courses were played), reflecting the conditions on the first day.

That person was next year’s Senior’s Captain, Paddy Lafford, and as befitting any winner, he was handed the new TAGGS trophy – as donated by Alex Brown - by last year’s winner, Paul Mullen.

Bedale GC

October 24 – Ladies Stableford: 1st Patricia Knox (20) 30 pts ; 2nd Helen Wycks (47) 29 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Barbara Mongon (39) 29 pts (countback required).

October 24 – Hill Cup Mixed Matchplay Final: The Final of the Hill Cup saw Vice Captains Chris Smith and Pam Rawlin up against Jackie Geldart and Jeff Smith, with Vice Captain’s Chris and Pam running out 3 & 2 winners.

October 28 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Phil Raynor 39 pts ; 2nd Terry Jobling 36 pts (countback required) ; 3rd David Snaith 36 pts (countback required) ; 4th Mike Edwards 33 pts.

October 28 – Seniors Turkey Trot: 1st Christopher Llewellyn (23) 34 pts ; 2nd Dave Adams (23) 33 pts ; 3rd Steve Gibbins (19) 29 pts.

October 29 – Friday Animals: 1st Steve Grant 35 pts (countback required) ; 2nd Richard Megson 35 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Paul Simmons 34 pts.

