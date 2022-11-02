Joyce Slater won Oakdale GC's Golfer of the Year award for 2022. Picture: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

Her victory in the ladies’ 18-hole Stableford was truly well earned by Janet Graham (32), who was marking her first full course win since joining the club over a year ago.

Over that time, she has applied herself to all departments of the game, seeing her chipping and putting confidence grow particularly. Also advancing is her course management skills.

New Knaresborough GC captains Harry Cairns, Tom Halliday, and Di Haward are greeted at their drive-in by past men's captains. Picture: Submitted

She failed to post points just once, when she found a bunker short of the sixth green and struck the shot so cleanly that it over ran the back of the green and she couldn’t get down to save a point. But she kept it tidy till the turn, going on to the 10th with 16 points in the bank.

The sureness of touch with short irons was evident at the 350 yard 12th when she chipped in from off the green to pocket three points.

She matched her front nine with another 16 points over the tougher back nine to finish with 34 points, two ahead of Aileen O’Kane (34), with Bridget Tasker (15) third on 30 points.

In the Nine-Hole Accumulator, Chris Fitchett with 15 points squeezed ahead of Eileen Peters on 14 and Ann Balsdon on 13.

In heavy squalls that did little to help solid ball striking, the four man team of Neil McGoohan, Steve Isaac, Flemming Dalgard and George Henshaw took the honours with a hard-earned 55, leading David Girling, Robbie Blair, Johnny Blair and Johnny Tattersall on 56.

The mixed team of Lynda Grey, Ron Benson, Jillian Hargreaves and Barry McDermottroe were third on 57.

Although nominally open to both sexes, the Pro Stableford is usually dominated by the men.

But in the latest fixture, Julie Lovell (15) with eight pars led a small army of males to win division two with a resounding 38 points.

Harvey Mason (16) was close behind on 37 and John Tonkinson (15) third on 36.

Division One winner with a handsome 41 points was David Harrison (10), followed by Gee Fisher (11) on 38 and George Firth (5) third on countback.

Sunday saw the triple inauguration of three new captains for the coming year, with Tom Halliday, Di Hayward and Harry Cairns sharing a drive in on the third hole, a par three.

It was a change from the more usual par four first hole, prompted by Hayward’s recent bout of surgery but from which she is recovering well.

The adult captains have nominated the Harrogate Hospital Foundation Trust as their charity for the year.

Former captain Paul Crawley donated his £50 prize money to the charity after he made the best guess at the captains’ nearest the pin effort.

Pannal GC

With 13-hole competitions the norm for the winter months, on Tuesday 24th the ladies played their final 18-hole event of the season with an AM-AM Stableford competition

High scoring was the order of the day and the team of Julie Parry, Alison Gould, Sophie Jacob and Ros Samuels were triumphant with their score of 83 points.

The countback process was needed to determine the second and third places as both teams had scored 80 points. It was Gerry Callendar, Janet Jones, Linda Moore and Amanda Dunn who prevailed over Carole Whiles, Debbie Bruce, Sue White and Kate Jesper.

On Saturday 29th, heavy rain was the order of the day from first light which severely decimated the field for the Pro’s Four Ball Betterball Stableford competition.

Of those that did brave the conditions, it was Jon Mountford and Kjeld Rasmussen who came out on top with 44 points. That gave them a two point advantage over second placed David Everingham and Paul Chumas who in turn were a further two points ahead of Paul Mancey and Andrew Asquith .

October 31st was a memorable day in the history of Pannal PG as it saw the retirement of long-serving club PGA Professional David Padgett.

Having joined from Wetherby GC in 2000, Padgett has served the club with distinction for 22 years with his continuing high quality of play, representing Pannal at many events.

Members gathered at the club on the evening of the 31st for an informal farewell, with official events taking place in the near future.

Padgett has been succeeded by his son, Martin, who is only the sixth Professional at the club since 1950.

Oakdale GC

Oakdale Ladies held their annual Prize Presentation evening on Friday 21st.

Alongside the trophies presented for the weekly competitions, the Lady Captain, Lynn Wood, also presented the knock-out trophies, culminating in the prizes for Most Improved Player of the Year going to Mila Dodds.

Dodds is a Junior, but regularly competes in the Ladies’ competitions and lowered her handicap by 4 shots this season.

The Golfer of the Year was Joyce Slater, who has enjoyed a very successful 12 months, which included her winning of two major knock-out competitions.

The Ladies’ October Stableford & Royal British Legion Competition was won by Carol Heatley (29) with 35 points.

The Division One winner was Muriel Bradley (21) with 34 points, with Christine Schlegel (23) in second place with 31 points. Division Two was won by Heatley with 35 points and second was Jane Garrett (30) with 33 points.

The men’s Wednesday Stableford (19th Oct) was played from white tees. The winner with 40 points was Syd Wilson (25).

Second was Taff Thomas (16) with 39 points and third was Jonathan Dale (11) with 38.

Over in the USA, Oakdale’s Michael Robson has been at it again, this time triumphing at the Egypt Valley Intercollegiate with a one-shot winning score of 219 (73-71-75).

The Seniors’ 9 Hole Stableford was played from the green tees and was won by Roger Pygott (10) with 18 points from Tony Goodall (16) on 16 points.

Wetherby GC

The Junior Club Championship was won by Joe Whitehead with an excellent gross 154 over 34 holes (the 18th is currently under maintenance).

The top 3 were: 1. Joe Whitehead - 80 + 74 = 154; 2. Riley Walker - 81 + 80 = 161; 3. Ruairi McElwaine - 89 + 88 = 177.

Riley won the lowest nett prize with 125, while Joe also won the Captains prize, contested on the 2nd round, with 44 points.

Twelve pairs of Wetherby Ladies recently competed in a qualifier for the Daily Mail Foursomes to be held in 2023.

The pairs had to have a combined handicap of 60 or below, individual handicap maximum 30.

The winners and going through from Wetherby are Trish Bell and Joanne O’Brien with a score of nett 62.

The top 3 pairs were: 1. Trish Bell and Joanne O'Brien - 62; 2. Sue Carling and Trish Gillingham - 69; 3. Sue Smith and Anne Hoodless - 70.

Men’s September Stableford results:

Division 1 – 1. Harrison Best - 38 pts; 2. Andrew Culloden - 38 pts; 3. Maneesh Acquilla - 36 pts.

Division 2 – 1. Eric Bywater - 36 pts; 2. Bob Morrall - 33 pts; 3. Simon Proctor - 32 pts.

Division 3 – 1. Ron Newnham - 37 pts; 2. John Gill - 36 pts; 3. William Wragg - 36 pts.

Wetherby Men's Seniors recently played for the President's Salver.

The top 3 were: 1. Bill Barden - 36 pts; 2. Clive Williams - 35 pts; 3. Brian Tracey - 35 pts.

On Monday 10th October, the Seniors were back out but with only 5 clubs, including putter, competing for the Doug Townsend Tankard. The competition was over 12 holes and included an excellent round by Roger Wright.

The top 3 were: 1. Roger Wright - 27 pts; 2. Brian Tracey - 24 pts; 3. Bill Barden - 24 pts.

On Saturday 15th October, Wetherby’s Men played in a Greenkeeper's Revenge Texas Scramble.

The top 3 nett scores for teams of four were: 1. Richard Nicol, Mike Silkstone, Tony Boyes, Mark Slater - 55; 2. Chris Hudson, Chris Silkstone, Peter Hamilton, Robin Scholey - 55; 3. Graham Gale, Neale Mitchell, Richard Maltby, Andrew Cox - 56

The top 3 nett scores for teams of three were: 1. Adrian Rice, Gerald Dawson, Antony Ibbotson - 57; 2. Trevor Smith, Tony Head, Charlie Wenborn - 62; 3. Ashley Guise, Richard Groom, Mike Wilkinson - 63.

On Tuesday 4th October, Wetherby Ladies played a Stableford.

Division 1 – 1. Kathy Page - 32 pts; 2. Jean Thornton - 30 pts; 3. Julia Samways - 30 pts.

Division 2 – 1. Louise Cooke - 34 pts; 2. Jean Woodcock - 31 pts; 3. Gill Simpson - 29 pts.

Division 3 – 1. Lucy Colledge - 30 pts; 2. Linda Thornber - 26 pts; 3. Ann Tibbett - 24 pts.

Nine-hole – 1. Liz Roberts-Harry - 20 pts; 2. Kechil Gilchrist - 20 pts; 3. Mary Apperley - 18 pts.

On Sunday 9th October the ladies played another Stableford.

The top 3 were: 1. Angela Clark - 31 pts; 2. Victoria Ballantyne - 30 pts; 3. Kath Hetherington - 28 pts.

On Tuesday 11th October the ladies played another Stableford.

Division 1 - 1. Kath Hetherington - 30 pts; 2. Jean Thornton - 29 pts; 3. Kathy Page - 26 pts.

Division 2 – 1. Marjorie Sissons - 36 pts; 2. Trish Gillingham - 33 pts; 3. Jean Woodcock - 32 pts.

Division 3 – 1. Angela Westoby - 41 pts; 2. Joanne O’Brien - 31 pts; 3. Elaine Shirtliff - 30 pts.

Nine-holes – 1. Margaret Swales - 17 pts; 2. Judy McIlroy - 12 pts; 3. Linda Thornber - 12 pts.

Bedale GC

October 11 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Dave Adams (24) 38 pts ; 2nd Chris Audritt (22) 34 pts ; 3rd Ivan Lister (17) 33 pts.

October 12 – Ladies Breast Cancer Day: The Ladies played their annual Breast Cancer Charity Day, with the theme being Disco Divas. Winners of the fancy dress were Kate Thompson, Carol Shaw, Julie Noble and Pauline Morris.

Winners of the Scramble Competition were Sheila Minto, Sally Hunt, Sue Mayman and Sheila Philips with a score of 67.8. An enjoyable fun day with the Charity gaining £160.00 from the event.

October 13 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Phil Danby 36 pts (countback required) ; 2nd Dave Grant 36 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Gordon Bainbridge 34 pts (countback required) ; 4th Mike Powell 34 pts (countback required).

October 14 – Friday Animals: 1st Craig Lawson 35 pts (countback required) ; 2nd Andy Lawrence 35 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Mike Plummer 33 pts ; 4th Mark Allison 32 pts.

October 14 – Seniors Christmas Pudding: 1st Les Morley (19) 40 pts ; 2nd Phil Raynor (11) 36 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Graham Lilley (18) 36 pts (countback required) ; 4th Derek Fieldhouse (15) 33 pts.

October 15 – Ladies Dales Alliance: Congratulations to Janice Walker & Val Abbey who won the Dales Alliance at Bedale with 35 pts. Also well done to the team who won the day with 92 pts, 2nd place Thirsk & Northallerton with 89 pts.

October 15 – Water Rats Final Day: 1st Ken Fay (15) 36 pts ; 2nd Andy Bayston (19) 31 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Jez Stewart (10) 31 pts (countback required).

October 15 – Junior Matchplay Final Day: A fantastic experience for Bedale Juniors, playing in the Junior matchplay final against South League winners Ilkley. The team did the club proud.

Unfortunately, they didn't win, however, all matches were tight and there was only 2 or 3 holes in it. A great performance and they did themselves proud. Bring on next season, and congratulations to Ilkley as 2022 champions.

October 16 – Bedale Trophy Round 5: 1st Ross Hodgson (9) 42 pts ; 2nd Kevin Rayner (6) 40 pts ; 3rd Hannah Bowe (6) 38 pts ; 4th Dave Hennessey (16) 36 pts.

October 17 – Mixed Away Day: The Captains Mixed away day, organised by John and Kate Clark, took place at Middlesbrough Golf Club - Brass Castle.

In windy conditions scoring was tough and it took 39 points to get on the podium. Winning a 4 way countback for 3rd place were Mark and Kathleen Allison beating out the Captains, the Vice Captains and Myra and Malcolm Ealand.

Two scores of 40 needed to be separated by a back 3 count back and Peter and Kath Tate prevailed 7 to 5 pushing Al and Karolina Aurelius into 2nd.

October 19 – Ladies Captains v Vice Captains: In their annual match, Lady Captain, Janice Walker led her team against a team led by the Lady Vice Captain, Pam Rawlin, to which the Lady Vice Captains team proved victorious winning 5 Games to 3.

October 20 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Chris Llewellyn 26 pts ; 2nd Mike Powell 20 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Jimmy Bleasdale 20 pts (countback required) ; 4th Peter Robinson 19 pts.

October 21 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Dave Fell (27) 34 pts (countback required) ; 2nd Steve Gibbins (19) 34 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Graham Lilley (18) 33 pts.

October 21 – Friday Animals: 1st Darren Forrest (10) 35 pts ; 2nd Steve Livesey (20) 32 pts ; 3rd Karolina Aurelius (14) 31 pts.

October 22 – Rabbits Stableford: 1st Mike Barker (27) 35 pts ; 2nd Howard Dawson (28) 33 pts (countback required) ; 3rd John McAuley (12) 33 pts (countback required).