The latest golf news from around the Harrogate district. Picture: Getty Images

Harrogate GC

Trophies to Joe Isle are like London buses, he waits all season and then wins two on consecutive Saturdays.

Firstly, he took the Bob Mayo Salver alongside Kristian Bendtson, and then won the H. W. Cup for the Annual Greensome with partner Brian Rayner.

Ian Rankine hit a hole-in-one at Rudding Park GC. Picture: Submitted

This was a particularly hard-fought victory as there were three pairs sitting tied on nett 62 before Isle & Rayner came in, late in the day with their winning nett 60.

Earlier, past captain Derek Moorhouse and his partner Geoff Skaife looked like they were about to win after a card play-off from another past captain, Jeff King, and his partner Eric Chapman.

However, these two pairs were pushed into 3rd & 4th not only by the late arrival of the winners but by the pair of James Brennan & Chris Schofield who returned with the same score but with a superior back nine to snatch 2nd place.

The ladies who have won a Stableford competition throughout the year qualified to play in the Annual Stableford. There were two trophies to be won with the lady recording the best score winning one trophy whilst the highest score from the other division wins the other trophy.

In Division Two, Sheila Robertson scored an excellent 39 points, which was the best score of the day so she won the Peter Backhouse Trophy.

The Jessie Leadbetter Trophy went to Valerie Thornborrow in Division One, which she won with 36 points.

The 9 Hole Stableford was won by lady vice-captain, Charlotte Franks with 22 points, second was Linda Herman with 19 points on a countback from Judy Leake.

October’s Monthly Medal was the last of the qualifying season where divisional winners go through to contest for the Annual Medal trophies.

Joe Buckley (0), fresh from his triumph in winning the knock-out trophy, the Harrogate Trophy (Scratch Cup) put together an almost faultless round to win Division One, from Roger Willacott (10).

Willacott’s front nine was superb, bettering Buckley’s (nett 30 to 34) but he left the 18th rueing a couple of errors on the back nine which handed Buckley the advantage courtesy of a card play-off as they both returned on nett 70.

Paul Mitchell (9), continued his recent good form finishing just one shot behind in 3rd.

There was a similar 1st & 2nd in Division Two where David Frayne and Tim Farley tied on nett 69, with Frayne taking 1st with the superior back nine. Richard Geary’s (13) nett 70 earned him a close 3rd place finish.

A terrific round from Nicholas Trowell (24) saw him win Division Three. His nett 66 saw him five shots clear of Danny Rowe (22) and Ian Wright (23) who were placed 2nd & 3rd also after a count-back as they were tied on nett 71.

Christine Grayson won the Granny Cup, a combined Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday Stableford.

The scoring in Division Two was excellent with Lindsay Bancroft winning on 39 points from Christine Grayson and Dawn Eades both tied on 38 points.

Jenny Hill had a similar one point, advantage to win Division One. Her 35 points pushing Captain, Boo Orman and Wendy Skaife into 2nd & 3rd on 34 points.

Carol Coleman won Division Three on 35 points from Dee Lewis-Jones 2nd on 34 points and Charlotte Franks 3rd scoring 33 points.

Knaresborough GC

Perseverance is the handmaid of success - but as Chris Pickles (11) teed off in Division One of the October Medal he was wondering if the swing adjustments he’d made under Pro tuition were ever going to reap result.

A par at the first was encouraging. But double bogey at the second raised old doubts. His game of late had been well below par.

But the old maxim about letting changes of technique work into your system proved right again as he rounded the front nine one under.

The drives may not have been laser straight but approach shots, wedges and putter were all rising to the challenge.

At the long, rising 15th, his tee shot clipped a large oak and ran 20 yards past. But two iron shots left him just short of the green. His chip on was followed by a 20 footer to make nett par.

At the par five 17th he found green side rough where he faced a mud-coated ball. The chip on pulled up short but another 20 foot putt nailed the par.

It was a case of saving the best till last as a fine drive gave him 140 yards to the pin at 18. Then a crisp nine iron to 20 foot, succeed by a birdie putt, secured a 67 and his best medal round.

Second was Roy Howarth (9) with level par 72 with Stuart Reid (9) third on countback.

Graham Gotts (17) found the perfect way to celebrate his 60th birthday - winning Division Two with a one under 71.

He enjoyed a touch of birthday luck at the 182 yard par three 11th.

His tee shot leaked into trees on the right. Eight iron in hand, he carried a low shot under boughs and over a bunker to see it bounce once, speed toward the flag and drop for the birdie two.

At the 18th a nine iron into the green left two putts for par - leaving him ahead of Steve Drew (14) on countback with Mark Foster (17) on 72.

John Burnham (21) determined to give his round maximum concentration and got his reward as he finished with a five under 67.

Effectively 10 under down the front nine, after chipping in for birdie at the ninth, he maintained resolve over the back nine with at least five 20-plus foot putts. Peter Wilson (27) with 74 was second with Peter Drew (22) on 75.

There was something of a revivalist spirit at the annual England v Scotland fixture after a timetable change meant competitors played from a shotgun start and returned en masse to the clubhouse to dine together.

That meant that for the first time in four years England were the more boisterous, as they celebrated an eleven-and-half to eight-and-half victory.

The Scots fell behind early in the match, recovered to be one behind by the 11th four ball, but a late rally wasn’t enough to deny England the bragging rights.

Harvey Swales (7) powered his drive over trees at the dog leg 10th and struck nine iron into the hillside green to convert the birdie putt on his way to 41 points in the Pro Stableford.

He then drove the 256 yard 14th green and carded a birdie with two putts to top Division One.

Graham Gotts (15) posted the same score to win Division Two.

Pannal GC

Pannal hosted a superb ProAm tournament earlier this month, attracting 33 teams of four from all around Yorkshire.

In the Professionals’ individual competition, Pannal’s David Padgett shot an excellent 4 under par for 40 points for second place, just a point behind winner Ben Mason.

In the team competition, with two out of four scores to count on each hole, Pannal’s two teams finished just out of the prizes, with Howley Hall’s quartet top on 93 points, 2 points ahead of runners-up Abbeydale Golf Club.

Pannal Ladies’ Autumn Greensome competition was won by Lydia Scott and Rebecca Ellacott on countback from Linda Moore and Sue White, both pairs scoring 40 points.

Dine Faith and Betsy Haldon scored 38 points for third place on countback from Ros Samuels and Sophie Jacob, and Ann Drinkwater and Kate Jesper.

The 9 hole Green Course stableford was won by Jane Bradburn with an excellent 21 points, 4 points ahead of Sandra Walmsley in second place.

The October Medal was played in strong gusty winds and squally showers making for tough scoring with only four players in the whole field managing to beat the par score of 72.

Chris Hastings (1) provided the day’s highlight, achieving his second career hole in one at the 10th hole. It contributed to the day’s best gross 74, his nett 73 holding the clubhouse lead all day for Division One until Ian McIntosh (7) came in with a nett 71 in the final group.

Jonathan Honeysett (3) was awarded third place on countback from three other players on net 73.

Ron Potts (14) had the day’s best net score to win Division Two on nett 70, 3 shots ahead of David Smith (12) in second place, with Phil Stott (10) third on nett 74.

Division Three was won by Richard Hawley (17) on countback from Mathew Atkinson (15), both players scoring nett 71. David McFadden (22) was third with nett 73.

There was a great turnout from the Pannal Ladies for Wear It Pink Breast Cancer Charity Day.

The competition of the day was a Texas Scramble won by the trio of Sophie Jacob, Lynn Sheldrake and Anne Smith with a nett 63, two shots clear of the field. In second place came Ann Drinkwater, Val Jackson and Alison Stratford on nett 65.

There was a big battle for third place where a three card countback was necessary resulting in Julie Parry, Jackie Smart and Vanda McKenzie clinching third with their nett 66.

There was also a Texas Scramble in the 9 hole Green Course competition won by Josie Long, Eileen Lees and Sandra Walmsley with a nett 60.

Saturday 15th was an optional competition and 61 members signed up for a competitive round in an Individual Stableford.

Oakdale GC

The Ladies’ October Stableford (extra) Stand Alone was won by Kate Key (24) with 41 points and 2nd was Andrea Johnson (20) with 39 points.

Oakdale’s own Michael Robson, who is currently studying at Northwestern Ohio won the LTU Blue Devil Classic at The Tradition at Treetops with 133 (6 under par with scores 69 and 64).

The Men’s,October Monthly Medal attracted 112 entrants with a disappointing ten NR and three DQ cards. The overall winner was Stephen Liversage (15) with nett 66.

The best gross on the day was Paul Donaldson (6) and Simon Naylor (1) both shot 75 gross. Division One winner with 69 nett was Chris McVey (10) on count back from Paul Donaldson.

Division Two was won by Stephen Liversage’ 66 nett from Ed Warburton (16) with 68 nett. Division Three’s winner was Sam Mitchell (21) with 69 nett from Eric Winterburn (24) with 71 nett.

The October Wednesday Medal attracted 59 entrants and the overall winner was Victor Kemeny (29) scoring a 68 nett. The best gross was Ashley Prail with 78.

Division One was won by Ashley Prail (7) on countback from Chris Evans (7) with 71 nett. Division Two’s winner was Matt Swain (16) with 70 nett from Neil Clark (13) with 73 nett on count back from Josh Freeman (15) and Scott MacIntyre (18).

Division Three was won by Victor Kemeny (29) with 68 nett and 2nd was Michael Schofield (20) with 73 nett.

Phil O’Connor‘s 38 points, including a birdie at the 5th, gave him a comfortable two point winning margin over Paul Maguire who in turn was one point ahead of Michael Jonas.

With the 2022 competitive season almost over, on Tuesday 18th the ladies held their final 18-hole competition for handicap purposes on the Red Course which was played as an Individual Stableford.

In a closely-fought contest in Division One it needed a card count to separate the top three all of whom had 35 points. It was Sandra Taylor who came out on top, followed in second by Julie Parry with Lynn Sheldrake third.

By contrast Division Two had a clear winner with Martine Phipps coming home with 38 points: in second was Val Smith-Jackman on 35 points beating Julie Smith into third on countback

Liz Bramall won the 9 hole Green course Stableford with Sally Dawson in second and Eileen Lees third.

Rudding Park GC

Annual Ladies Charity Day result: 1st Isobel Hainsworth-Brear & Debbie Henry 48pts; 2nd Catherine Gill & Julie Gibbs 42pts; 3rd Janet Ball & Rachel Hewitson 40pts.

In the October Weekend Medal, Richard Graves won, going out in 40, coming back in 40 with 10 pars, beating Ben Mustard in a card play-off. Lars Gustavsson came in third.

Season Closer results: 1st Rich Gill, Jonathan O’Mara, Ian Borthwick & Dan Burton; 2nd John Snodgrass, Eve Snodgrass, Maggie Snodgrass & Ian Hopper; 3rd James Orton, Jordan Webster, Zak Spence & Dom Tetley; 4th Sean Schwarz, Jamie Hare, Guy Jenkins & Julian Henery.