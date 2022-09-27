Golf round-up: The latest from around the region's courses

The latest golf news from around the Harrogate district. Picture: Getty Images

Knaresborough GC

Nothing demands golfing harmony in pairs competition like a greensome, and Bob Hough and Robin Sharp were pretty nigh note perfect as they shot a resounding 64 in the annual men’s Greensome Medal.

A regular pairing for such competitions, the left hander and right hander were in such good touch that, according to the geography of the hole, each man had almost an ideal position to play from.

When in the odd bit of trouble, one shot was usually enough to find playable ground.

It was playing well within their joint handicap of 20 that lay behind their winning formula, though there was a gross birdie to brighten their front nine, when Hough chipped in from the fringe of the fourth green for three.

The other key was their dominance on the quick and slick greens, Hough typically sliding home a lengthy par putt at the 15th after they’d extricated themselves from trouble.

The trouble at the long 17th looked ultra challenging when Hough had to pitch up from under trees and left it just short of the green. But Sharp ran it on close enough for his partner to hole out for the par.

Stampeding behind them were eight pairs all with scores in the sixties including in second spot, David Harrison and Charlie Brown on 66. In third place were Bruce Reid and Ben Cairns on 67.

A couple of great bunker escapes by Ann Wylie helped her and partner Rose Tate claim the Brown Horsley trophy in a ladies’ greensome medal. Add in a series of par putts by the duo and you had another winning total of 66 followed by Maria Grayson and Sharon Braithwaite on 69 and Brenda Moore and Jenny Jones on 71.

Anne Balsdon carded a sterling 24 points to win the Nine Hole Accumulator with Pauline Kirk second on 12 points and Jenny Wrightson third on 19.

A brave but vain effort to beat the Uk speed golf record was mounted by Pro Andy Turner and former assistant Josh Reid at the weekend in support of Active Against Cancer, the Captains' charity.

The UK record of 82 shot in 49 minutes 28 seconds would have taken a huge effort with virtually every shot racing down the middle. But their realistic hope was to cover the 18 holes in less than an hour.

It was looking possible as they teed off from the 18th, but Reid’s drive swerved left and was unfound forcing Turner to race back to the tee and hit a substitute drive.

Their final total of one hour seven minutes was no surprise after that, just as a few weeks earlier wayward shots off the tee had cost the pairing of Josh Reid and Club matchplay Champion Carl Peirson their attempt on the record.

In another great mixed friendly match, with home and visiting players being partnered together as teams, Knaresborough’s Keith and Denise Dobson with Barnard Castle’s Alistair Dinwiddie and Sally Lavender took the honours with an outstanding 85 points.

Harrogate GC

Twenty-Four Ladies played the combined Sunday and Tuesday September Medal and Centenary Salver.

Congratulations to Ann Lancaster, who is this year’s winner of the Centenary Salver, continuing her good recent form by edging out Sue Severn in a closely-fought Division One competition.

Results: Div. 1. 1st Ann Lancaster, 94 – 21 = 73; 2nd Sue Severn, 88 – 14 = 74; 3rd Judy Holroyde, 99 – 22= 77 (bb9).

Div. 2. 1st Karen Myers, 102-26 = 76; 2nd Pat Capps, 111-33 =78 (bb9); 3rd Sheila Robertson, 110-32 = 78; 9 Hole Medal: 1st Cynthia Parker, 56 – 21 = 35.

Last Saturday, Harrogate GC’s men went out to play for one of the last pieces of silverware as the end of season is in sight.

The trophy was the Bob Mayo Silver Salver and the format a pairs-better-ball Stableford.

The competition to lift the trophy was of the highest order and this was illustrated by the sight of the five leading pairs covered by just one point. Three teams scored 43 points and were therefore separated by a card play-off.

Tom Farrer & Carl Bearman headed that trio, to third place, in front of David Brown & Gordon Carr in fourth, with Steve Dunn & Eric Weallens placed fifth.

Another count-back was required to determine which pair would be getting their names engraved on the trophy.

It was a terrific effort by the lower handicap pair of Ralph Taylor & James Lilley, but their 21 points coming in was two points less than this year’s winners, Joe Isle & Kristian Bendtson.

Results: 1st J. Isle & K. Bendtson 44 pts (bb9); 2nd R. Taylor & J. Lilley 44 pts; 3rd T. Farrer & C. Bearman 43 pts (bb9); 4th D. Brown & G. Carr 43 pts; 5th S. Dunne & E. Weallens 43 pts.

The mid-week Stableford was similarly closely fought with Arthur Severn (21) and Paul Farrand (6) tied on 36 points, with Severn claiming third place after a count-back.

Ian Watson (13) had 37 points and took second place. Scott Erskine (17) playing one of his best rounds of late went on to win with 38 points.

The winners of last week’s nine-hole Stableford over the Belmont course were Helga Perkins in the ladies’ competition and Rob Allison in the men’s competition.

Pannal GC

As is often the case at Pannal, the club’s ladies opened the competitive week when they held their Annual Stableford on Tuesday 19th, a tournament which is open only to those who have won a Stableford competition during the golfing season.

From Division One, it was fourth-placed Claire Hutchinson on 36 points who was the highest ranked qualifier and was therefore declared winner of the 2022 Division One Annual Stableford.

Moira Rusling had the highest points score with 39, followed by Sandra Taylor, 38, and Pam Dodds, 37.

In Division Two, the winner with 37 points was Susan Asquith, who did qualify for the Annual Stableford and is therefore the 2022 Division Two winner. The nine-hole Green Course 2022 Annual Stableford was won by Margaret Kershaw with 22 points.

Saturday saw the annual contest for the Cooper Brown Greensomes. With a total shot allowance of 10, Jordan Jonas and Paul Smith won the event with an excellent nett medal score of 64.

Two shots behind on 66 were Derek Hufton and Brian Hamilton with a shot allowance of 24. In third place were the scratch pairing of Tom Hesketh and Jack Rushworth, who with a zero shot allowance hit the best gross score of the day with a 68.

In fourth, on countback, were Leigh Skinner and Sam Dabin.

Oakdale GC

The Ladies’ Invitation Day was played on Tuesday (20th). Although only 8 teams played in the AmAm competition which had been rearranged due to the abnormally hot conditions on its originally scheduled date in July, the competition was fierce, resulting in some excellent scores.

The winning team with 91 points was Carol Ball and Sarah Gosnell with their guests Hazel Carpenter and Gillian Mowat.

The runners-up with 85 points were Louise Eardley and Rachel Smith with guests Belinda and Sophie Jones.

On Thursday (22nd), the annual match between the Oakdale Ladies and the Rabbits was played on a glorious autumn day. The match was keenly fought, but a strong ladies team had a convincing 4-2 win.

Mark Parker (Rabbits VC) presented the trophy to the Ladies Vice Captain Margaret Liddle.

The winner of the Men’s Saturday Stableford (24th) from white tees was Mick Emmerson (8) with an excellent 43 points.

In second place with 41 points was Paul Bushell (7) and third on count back was Tim McKernan (29) from Allistair Sowerby (10) with 38 points.

Oakdale Seniors’ match versus Bedale on Tuesday (20th) was the team’s last match of the season and the final fixture of Geoff Allsopp’s Seniors captaincy. Unfortunately, Bedale could only raise a six-man team.

Captain Allsopp and Gordon Harris were well down by the turn, but despite a strong fight back lost 3 & 1. Ralph Bradley and Ian Fuller won their game 3 & 2.

The final Oakdale pairing of Alan Key and Mike Franklin were leading until the opposition had a birdie, par, birdie run and won 3&1, meaning that the hosts won the match 2 to 1.

On Sunday (25th) the 16 qualifier for the Paddy Ford Winter Knockout was played and Anthony Smith (21) won with event with 42 points from PeterWearmouth (21) second, on count back, from Mark Hudson (24) and Simon Kelly (27) with 39 points.

Bedale GC

September 7 – Water Rats: 1st Graham Lilley (17) 34 pts ; 2nd Paul Gray (21) 33 pts.

September 9 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Steve Gibbins (20) 38 pts ; 2nd Kevin Clinton (22) 37 pts ; 3rd Graham Lilley (17) 34 pts.

September 9 – Friday Animals: 1st Sandy Taylor (18) 37 pts ; 2nd Terri Williamson (12) 36 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Mick Watts (8) 36 pts (countback required).

September 10 – Junior Stableford: 1st Oliver Crannage (29) 46 pts ; 2nd Charlie Clark (19) 41 pts ; 3rd Shona Lawson (17) 39 pts.

September 11 – Ladies Stableford: 1st Karen Lilley (35) 36 pts ; 2nd Barbara Mongon (40) 31 pts.

September 11 – Gents Extra Medal & Medal Finals: Division 1 - 1st Matthew Day (5) nett 68 ; 2nd Nathan Corner (10) nett 69 ; 3rd Jonny Rayner (+2) nett 70.

Division 2 - 1st Trevor Dale (13) nett 70 ; 2nd John Condon (12) nett 74 (countback required) ; 3rd Dave Hennessey (16) nett 74 (countback required).

Division 3 - 1st Stephen Knox (22) nett 69 ; 2nd David Munton (20) nett 70 ; 3rd Jim Hargan (22) nett 71.

Congratulations to Matthew Day who is Division 1 Medal Final Winner, Mike Spink who is Division 2 Medal Final Winner and David Munton who is Division 3 Medal Final Winner.

September 14 – Ladies Medal Final: 1st Julie Noble (21) nett 71 (countback required) ; 2nd Val Abbey (15) nett 71 (countback required) ; 3rd Claire Retchless (40) nett 76.

September 14 – Ladies Waltz: 1st Linda Mableson, Chris Born & Ginny Kirk 78 pts ; 2nd Karolina Aurelius, Barbara Calvert & Sheila Minto 76 pts.

September 14 – Ladies Bingo Bango Bongo: Winner Ainsley Morgan 17 pts.

September 14 – Water Rats: 1st Geoff Robinson (26) 32 pts ; 2nd Ken Fay (15) 29 pts.

September 15 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Denis Thompson 42 pts ; 2nd Geoff Bush 40 pts ; 3rd Al Aurelius 38 pts (countback required) ; 4th Mick Kilbride 38 pts (countback required).

September 16 – Friday Animals: 1st Mike Watts 37 pts ; 2nd Andy Limage 36 pts ; 3rd Colin Baines 35 pts ; 4th Dave Hennessey 34 pts.

September 16 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Steve Gibbins (20) 41 pts ; 2nd Les Morley (19) 33 pts ; 3rd Chris Audritt (23) 32 pts.

September 17 – Junior September Medal: Division 1 - 1st Josh Askew (22) nett 69 ; 2nd Callum MacGillivray (22) nett 72 ; 3rd Shona Lawson (17) nett 74.

Division 2 - 1st Theo Barry (28) nett 79.

September 17 – Rabbits Mark Parr Ryder Cup: Well done to rest of the world Captain Paul Gray and his team for beating the Yorkshire Team captained by Andy Bayston to win the 2022 Mark Parr Ryder Cup.

It was a very enjoyable and special day and £522 was raised through the raffle for Cancer Research. Also thank you to Mark’s daughter Becca and grandson Keaton for attending to present the trophy to the winning captain Paul Gray in memory of Mark.

September 18 – Red Tee Stableford Gents / Yellow Tee Ladies: Gents - 1st Alan Hutchinson (14) 46 pts ; 2nd David Abbey (23) 45 pts ; 3rd Andrew Ruddick (21) 44 pts (countback required) ; 4th Jez Corner (6) 44 pts (countback required) ; 5th Harry Shepherd (25) 44 pts (countback required).

Ladies - 1st Hannah Bowe (8) 37 pts ; 2nd Gillian Petrie (9) 34 pts ; 3rd Patricia Knox (20) 33 pts.

Congratulations to Hannah Bowe who scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole in this competition.

Rudding Park GC

Ladies Club Champion: Congratulations to Janet Cooper on becoming the 2022 Ladies Club Champion.

Congratulations also to Maggie Chamberlain who finished with the best nett score over the two-day competition.

Rabbits Trophy 2022: Congratulations to Ian Hopper who won the 2022 Rabbits Trophy with 39 points

Results: 1 Ian Hopper 18 39; 2 Martin Mathieson 19 38; 3 Giles Clegg 24 37; 4 John Noble 22 36; 5 Bryan Holmes 19 36; 6 Terry Bowden 22 35; 7 David Pullan 19 34; 8 Andrew Maccallum 17 34; 9 Ken Ross 24 34; 10 Michael Bridges 27 33.