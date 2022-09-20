Golf round-up: The latest from around the region's courses

Pannal Golf Club's 2022 Finals Day winners, from left, Sophie Jacob, Charles Murray, Ruth Scaife-Clarke and Ian Ball. Pictures: Submitted

Harrogate GC

Earlier this month, Harrogate GC’s course was effectively handed over to its green keepers for its annual ‘Greens Week’.

This period sees the greens worked on to prepare them for autumn and winter to ensure that they emerge in the optimum condition next Spring, ready for another busy golfing year.

Masham GC's Rabbits Away Day winner Nic McElroy, centre, with captain Will I’Anson, left, and Rabbits Captain Alan Hodges.

In recognition of the difficult putting conditions, most of the competitive golf was suspended, however, the men played a non-qualifying Stableford.

There is always a massive appetite for competitive golf at Harrogate Golf Club so it was not surprising to find that more than 100 players entered despite the vagaries of the putting surface.

What ensued was very competitive with tied scores at the top of each division. In Division Two, no fewer than six players tied for 3rd place on 34 points. Division One saw ties for 1st place as well as 3rd, and two players in Division Three were tied on 39 points in the battle for top spot.

Results:Div.1 - 1st Michael Harrison (11), 37 pts. (bb9). 2nd Andrew Wicken (10), 37 pts. 3rd Peter Manning (11), 36 pts.

Div. 2 - 1st David Walkinshaw (15), 38 pts. 2nd Peter Skardon (16), 35 pts. 3rd Stuart Bleasdale (13), 34 pts. (bb9).

Div. 3 - 1st Sean Stanton (22), 39 pts. (bb9). 2nd Steven Gac (29) 39 pts. 3rd David Rowlay (20), 38 pts.

Knaresborough GC

It was more an evenly-matched scrap than a classic Club Championship between two tough former title-holders and it ended with last year’s Champion Carl Peirson snatching a back-to-back victory in the penultimate hole of a 36-hole toe-to-toe contest.

He and Mike Pennington both made mistakes in their Finals Day match up. In the morning they traded the lead over the first round to finish with Peirson one up after birdieing the 18th.

Three up by the 22nd hole, Peirson was caught again by Pennington by the turn. But a birdie at the uphill dog leg 10th by Peirson restored his one hole lead.

All square after 33 holes, Peirson edged ahead once more with a par at the next, then went further ahead at the par five 35th. A long drive, a rescue club and a sand wedge to five feet set up the decisive birdie which ensured a two and one victory.

Similarly, the battle for the Cornish matchplay championship was neck and neck, only being settled with the last putts on the 36th hole.

Stuart Strike (17) had gone into the afternoon round one up and was swiftly one up from the first hole. But Mauricio Contreras (10) fought back to level the game by the 24th. With two holes left to play, Strike held a one hole lead when Contreras missed a two foot par which would have tied the the match with the final hole to play.

It came down to final putts at the last. Strike missed his 20 foot par and Contreras missed his, losing the chance to force the match into extra holes.

After a nervy opening tee shot, Ronnie Harrison (25) found his touch, recovering from one down to go three ahead with successive holes in the President’s trophy. From then on, he and opponent Graham Reed, a winner of the trophy 30 years ago, exchanged the lead in clusters of three or four holes on the run.

Unforced errors played a part and Reed was disappointed at the 33rd hole when an attempted chip over a bunker found the sand, conceding the opening for Harrison to finish off the match four and three.

Ivor Roy and Gee Fisher claimed the Seniors Pairs prize after beating Gary and Colin Launder, four and two.

In the Scales foursomes trophy, Len Jemison and Lee Richardson got the better of Mark McLaren and Mark Whitaker in another closely fought match, winning two and one. Gavin Reid beat Steve Chapman in the Rabbits’ Cup, Ben Doherty and Victoria Binns overcame Mick Dobson and Jenny Jones in the Mixed Foursomes and Andy Harrison bested Bruce Wood in the Buck Rabbits’ final.

In the ladies’ events, sadly an injury to one finalist left Jo McBratney the default winner of the Club Championship and Brenda Moore as winner of the Rose Bowl title.

In the Johnson Salver, Sharon Braithwaite (20) fought another Finals Day tight match to finish one up against Liz McVey (20). Moyra Eadington celebrated her 83rd summer by defeating Lis Tibell in the Standage trophy, five and four.

Pannal GC

As the nights draw in and autumn approaches, Pannal’s various club knock-out competitions are being completed. Sunday September 18th was Finals Day when four competitions were decided.

The Ladies two most prestigious knock out competitions were played over 36 holes with Sophie Jacob successfully defending her title by beating Clare Davies to take the handicap Ladies’ Pannal Trophy and Ruth Scaife-Clarke beat Vicky Eyre to win the scratch Ladies’ Club Championship.

In the Men’s Competitions the Harewood Cup was won by Ian Ball who beat Will Holt 4&3 both having fought their way through four knock-out rounds having qualified by medal.

The scratch Tiger Trophy is akin to a champions play-off as the qualifiers for this knock-out are the winner and runner-up of the trophy from the previous season, the winner and runner-up of the Club Championship in the previous season and the players who return the four best gross scores in each of the April, May and June Medals.

The 36-hole final was won by Charles Murray beating Will Eardley 4&3.

Other knock-out competitions completed ahead of Finals Day were the Mixed Foursomes where Heather and Rob Memmott beat Amanda Finney and Mark Henderson 4&3. Geoff Hickling had a 3&2 win over David J White in the Men’s Veterans Cup and the Mens Summer Foursomes champions are Seniors Organiser Richard Hanson and Steve Dodds who needed no less than 9 net birdies to beat Simon A Walker and Michael Crack 4&3.

In addition to the end of season competitions, the regular weekly events were also held. On Tuesday 13th the Ladies held their Annual Medal.

Qualification is for anyone who has won one Medal competition from the prior year and then April to August of the current year.

The winner of the Annual Medal for Division One was Sophie Jacob and the winner of the Annual Medal for Division Two was Amanda Finney. The 9 Hole Stableford Green Course Competition was won by Vicki Nee.

The Juniors held their Annual Championship on Sunday September 11th which was won by fast-improving Sophie McCormack (30) whose nett 69 gave her a comfortable win over James Matthews (+1) on nett 73 who in turn beat Rachel Memmott (15) on a countback.

On Saturday 17th there was a Mixed Team Stableford where 28 four player teams battled it out. It took a countback to split the best performers with both on 100 points.

Mark Henderson, Nick Tipling, Andrew Asquith and Nigel Davies finished up as the winners beating David Hindle, Phil Cave, Russ Tanner and Phil Stott.

In third place, two points back were Ian Davison, Michael Flatley, Craig Hunter and Brian Goddard.

Last but by no means least, the Mens’ Seniors team beat the Ladies five and a half to three and a half in their annual match with the Trophy presented by past Ladies Captain Jean Stanford.

Masham GC

Thursday 15th September, Ladies 9 Hole Qualifying Stableford: 1st Deborah Hodges; 2nd Janet Bates; 3rd Jackie Jones.

Saturday 17th September, Texas Scramble: 1st The team of Mandy Boak, Jack Jones, Penny and Dave Nicklas with a net 53; 2nd Jackie Thirsk, Tony Roebuck, Sheila Alsop and Bob Tunstall net 55; 3rd Will I’Anson, Neil Garbutt, Craig Nicholls and Dave Spencer net 56.

Sunday 18th September, Falshaw Pairs Competition: This popular annual event saw nineteen drawn pairs take to the fairways of Masham.

The course and the weather were in perfect order, as indeed were some of the leading scores.

The scores were very close, but the lead pair on the day were Toby Carter and Craig Nicholls with 43points.

They were closely followed by Arthur Franks and Dave Nicklas in second place on 42pts, with Nic Bedford and Tony Roebuck with a back nine countback of 41pts.

There were just 2 two balls, Alan Sturdy (fresh after his success at Barnard Castle) and W I’Anson.

Friday 16th September, Rabbit’s Away Day: This year, the Masham Rabbits Captain, Alan Hodges, took his “herd” (official title of a group of rabbits), along with a few (tame) Tigers, to Barnard Castle Golf Club, for his Rabbit Captains Away Day.

A good number made their way along the A66 to enjoy a wonderful day’s golf.

The course was in very good order, the sun shone, but the wind brought a bit of chill to those who were wearing shorts! Barnard Castle is a little more exposed than the sheltered fairways of Masham.

Results: 1st Nic McElroy 45 points Nic wins the coveted Rabbit’s Away Day Trophy; 2nd Tom Rodney 41pts, 3rd Toby Carter 40 pts.

Tigers' Prize – Barry Stead 36pts. Team Prize - David Dillon, Barry Stead, Alex Brown with Nic McElroy as the secret partner.

Oakdale GC

On Sunday (11th) and Tuesday (13th) the Helen Sugars event was played.

The winners were Jean Benedict & Paula James on count back from Muriel Bradley & Joyce Slater with 45 points.

Thirty one players took part in the Men’s Annual Medal on Saturday (17th). The overall and Division One winner was Paddy Kidd (10) with 70 nett from Gary Crawley (7) 71 nett.

Division Two was won by Tony Edmondson (13) on count back from Richard Cassells-Smith with 71 nett.

Division Three’s winner was David Leach (22) with 71 nett from Neal Robson (22) with 75 nett.

Wednesday Stableford (14th) from white tees was won by Sam Carter (23) with 39 points with Ed Warburton (16) in second place with 38 points. Third was Stewart Ferebee (13) on count back from Philip Rushworth (16).

Salver Salvour Trophy knockout was played on Sunday (18th) between John Watchorn and Chris Henderson.

Chris got off to a strong start with some solid golf and found himself 4 up after an under par front 9.

John fought back on the back 9 producing some great golf with a birdied up 11, a 3 net 2 on 12 and another net birdie on 14 after 2 stunning shots.

Chris won 15 with a par to go back to 2 up, before John holed a great putt on 16 for birdie taking the game down the 17th. Both matched pars down 17 and again on 18 for Chris to seal the victory 1 up.

The Jack Wertheimer Trophy knockout final was won by Peter Brown & Richard Cassells- Smith winning 1 up agalnst Anthony Branson & Richard Gorman.

The winners of the Freeholders Trophy knockout were Michael Barker & Peter Barker, triumphing 2 & 1 against Phil Schofield & John H Wade.

On Sunday (17th) David Kennel and Graham Scott played the final of the Nelson Trophy knockout.

Following a nip and tuck first half Graham maintained steady form to win on the 15th. Both players played a number of tough matches to reach the final.

On Thursday, Oakdale’s Seniors played Ripon Seniors at home. On a lovely day, a course in excellent condition and two very competitive teams resulted in a genuine 3 - 3 result.

Wetherby GC

On Saturday 10th September, Wetherby Men competed for the JW Birks Memorial Trophy. This is a flag competition, the winner being the player to get furthest round the course at the point of being nett level par.

Thirteen players had shots left after 18 holes, 5 of them having 3 shots. The winner was Russell Kershaw who hit his 3rd shot on the par 5 1st hole to 14 inches, beating Ian McCombie into 2nd at 6 feet from the pin.

The results of the Monthly Medal which ran alongside the flag competition were: Division 1 – 1 Russell Kershaw (10) 70; 2 Ian McCombie (10) 70; 3 Paul Smith (4) 71.

Division 2 – 1 Peter Williams (15) 70; 2 Doug Allaway (16) 71; 3 Eric Bywater (16) 71.

Division 3 – 1 Steve Barker (20) 70; 2 Phil Smith (22) 70; 3 William Wragg (28) 72.

On Sunday 11th September, 73 Rabbits & Associates together with 5 Juniors took part in Rabbits’ Captain’s Day. The weather was particularly kind making for an excellent golfing day.

Robert and Anne Barr prepared and served some delicious fayre at the half-way house, which was well received by all competitors.

A collection at the half-way house in aid of the Club Captain’s charity raised over £358.

The winner of the Rabbits Competition was Gerald Dawson with 42 points beating Larry Hoyle on count back. However, Larry Hoyle’s disappointment will be tempered by him having won the over 70’s trophy and prize. Kevin Murtha came third with 41 points.

The winner of the Associates Competition was Mark Bain with 40 points beating former Rabbits’ Captain John Garnett into 2nd place.

The Junior’s Competition was won by Joseph Whitehead with a superb 38 points with William Wragg coming 2nd with 36 points.