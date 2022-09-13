Golf round-up: The latest from around the region's courses

Harrogate & District Union's Ladies Seniors champion, Pat Harrison, with Union president, Bill Caw. Picture: Submitted

Knaresborough GC

An audacious chip in from the rough that saved what could have been a much worse result proved to be the crucial difference in Brenden Donaghy’s victory with 71 in the annual medals finals - and that extra shot only came because the day before he’d got a shot back after competing in the Pro Stableford.

Donaghy marginally missed playing to par in the Saturday event and after computer calculations went from handicap eight to nine. It meant his 71 gave him a one shot advantage over Simon Brown (11) who finished with 72.

In what was otherwise an unremarkable round, two moments highlighted the conflicting highs and lows of golf - first at the 14th when Donaghy made a ‘horlicks’ of his drive, hitting it low and short and finishing with a double bogey six.

Then at the stroke one 15th when his drive was partially blocked out by trees. By force of will, he heaved an iron shot that finished in rough short of the green, from where he chipped in for the most unlikely birdie of the day. Despite three birdies, Matt Fowler (1) had to settle for third spot with 74.

In Division Two, the single par - at the 17th - in a back nine of double bogeys ensured Michael Harper (11) had done enough to take the prize with a 74 after all his best spade work was done over the front half. Mark McLaren (11) was second on 78 with Phil Hudson (13) third on 79.

Mick Dobson (29) edged out Steve Isaac (24) on a countback with 73 apiece in division three with Robin Sharp (24) on 75.

Something of a battle royal between father and son resulted in John Blair (10) inching ahead of son Robbie (9) to top division one of the Pro Stableford with 41 points. That was despite an eagle by Robbie at the par five eighth, though David Wilkinson (14) came between the two to finish second on a countback from Blair jr. with 40 points.

Ben Doherty (16) topped division two, beating Nigel Cox (45) on countback with 40 points each.

For Gary Launder, the Eleven Hole Stableford season’s finale was memorable for more than one reason.

Not only did he claim top prize in division one, he marked the round with a hole in one at the last, a 170 yard par three where, it seems, his ball hit the flag before dropping in.

Maria Grayson (21) overcame a jittery start to end with an outstanding five-under 70 in division one of the ladies September Medal.

Once settled the pars started rolling in, though a seven at the par three 11th took a shine off what

Otherwise was a solid back nine with pars at 12, 15, 16 and 17 helped by the key to her round, sound putting. Linda Gray (21) ran her close on 71 with Jo McBratney (8) third on 76.

In Division Two, Hilary Ingram (24) led with 77 followed by Lis Tibell (25) on 80 and Rose Tate (25) on 83. Janice Spink (36) headed division three with 75 and Aileen O’Kane (34) second on 77 and Gerry Huyts (45) third on 79. Pat Mckay won the Nine Hole Stableford with 20 points with Pam Hunter on 16 and Eileen Peters on 15.

Pannal GC

The first full week of September saw a trio of club competitions beginning with an Open Stableford on Monday 5th.

No less than four players came in with a par equalling total of 36 points where countbacks saw Lawrie McWilliams make third and Andy Brooks second. But, the competition winner was Gary Macnair with 37 points

On Tuesday 6th the Ladies Competition was for the Grannies’ Cup. There are in fact two Cups - one for the Red Course and one for the Green Course and eligibility is restricted to grandmothers and step grandmothers.

The overall winner of the Cup on the Red Course, which was across two divisions, was Carole Whiles whose 39 points in Division One saw her home two clear of Ann Whiteley who in turn beat Sophie Jacob into third on a countback.

In Division Two, Susan Asquith’s 37 points gave her first place beating Joanne McCormack (36) and Betsy Haldon third (35). The Winner of the Grannies Cup for the Green Course was Sally Dawson.

Saturday’s competition was a Stableford where from a field of 86 players only 8 managed a score of 37 points or better.

A countback was needed to award third spot to Steve Corrie on 38 points ahead of Colin Wilding and Phil Brown.

In second was Alan Morris with 39 points but the winner overall was Malcolm Taylor with 40 points. Best Gross score was Ben Chumas.

A total of 10 players managed a two with Dan Carver doing so on both the second and the seventeenth.

Oakdale GC

The President’s Prize and September Stableford was played on Sunday (4th) and Tuesday (6th).

The winner on count back was Lynn Wood (19) from Joyce Slater (11) with 40 points. Third was Linda Shane (34) with 39 points.

In total, 101 players entered the Vice President’s Prize on Saturday (10th) from white tees.

The winner was Lee Jones (11) with 42 points, second on 41 points on count back from John Watchorn (5) and Sam Carter (24) was Matthew Swain (17).

The Scratch Match Play Final was played on Sunday (4th) between Chris Henderson and Richard Walker.

In what proved to be a one sided match Chris produced some sparkling golf to be round in 64 in the morning round with 7 birdies and no bogeys and leading 10 up.

The first 9 was particularly well contested with 7 of the 9 holes being won by a birdie, 5 from Chris and 2 from Richard.The afternoon round followed the same pattern with Chris 1 under when the match finished on the 5th hole - 14 up with 13 to play.Congratulations to Chris for recording his third win of this competition and to both players for making the final this year, beating some of the best golfers at Oakdale along the way.

The 18-hole MAP final was played between David Norwood and Laurence Turner.

David birdied the 2nd and won the 3rd. Laurence came back with a birdie at the 4th. David then had a solid sand save par followed by birdie at the 7th. Laurence missed a short putt on the 8th so at the turn David was 4 up.

Laurence then turned the tide winning the 10th, 12th and 13th. By the 16th David stood 2 up. A 7 iron hit to 8 inches by David sealed the match 3 & 2.

Captain Geoff Allsopp took 24 of Oakdale’s Seniors to Bentham Golf Club on his away day including the Club Captain John Dixon and Rob our Professional. The course played well presenting a challenge to all.

Division One was won by Club Vice Captain Paul Dutton and Division 2 by Roger Pygott.

As the competition ended two RAF F35B Lightenings flying along the known low level route came over the clubhouse to mark a special day for Captain Geoff!

The Seniors hosted Pannal on a dry, sunny Monday following overnight rain. Then six matches were closely fought and the result rested on the last match.

Oakdale’s pairing of Brian Edmundson and Mike Franklin won through 3 and 2 and the match was won by Oakdale 3½ to 2½ which followed a similar win at the away match.

Masham GC

Before this week’s news, a note to clear up any confusion from last week’s report.

On Thursday 1st September, the Ladies EG Medal was played. The placings for that competition were reported as per the separate divisions, however, in doing so, it minimised the overall results, therefore not highlighting the great achievement by Judy Wall in coming first with a very credible nett 62.

In second overall was Jeanne Banham with nett 68 and third, Pat Watts on nett 71.

It was a busy week for Masham, last week, with the Veterans’ Trophy on Wednesday 7th, the Ladies Open on Friday 9th and the Mixed Open on Sunday 11th September.

It was a relief that all competitions went ahead with regard to the weather during a week that saw some of the heaviest of this summer’s rain.

In fact, two brave souls, visitors from Washington DC, braved the elements on Thursday during heavy rain showers and when they came off after nine holes, reported they were taking a break to have a spot of lunch before returning for the second nine because they had enjoyed the first nine so much.

The main reason for choosing Masham in the first place was because they knew Bing Crosby had played and enjoyed the course so much back in the 1970s, and they admitted, “he was right”.

Congratulations to Jon Bain for a hole-in-one at the second in the Veterans’ Trophy.

1st was Paddy Lafford 39 points(19), 2nd was Nic Bedford 38pts (23), 3rd was Tony Roebuck 36pts (26)(b9 count back).

Ladies Autumn Open results: 1st. Debbie Palethorpe, Barbara Mongon, Yvonne Clinton and Fiona Blaken (Bedale) on 84 points winning with a better back nine score; 2nd. Patricia Knox, Pauline Morris, Sally Hunt and Emma Poulton White (also Bedale) also on 84 pts, winning their place with a better back six score; 3rd. Pauline Padden, Zandra Hymas, Julie Monkman and Ailsa Bearpark (Otley) with the same 84pts.

Mixed Autumn Open results: 1st. Pat and Norman Shepherd (Mas), Nick Jefferies and Barbara Pysarczuk (Shipley) 83pts; 2nd. Paul Anson, Paul Fenton, Julie Halford and Cheryl Reed (Ripon and Rudding Park) 82pts; 3rd. Ralph Hull, Marie Thompson, John and Catherine Dods (Headlam Hall) 81pts.

Ladies nearest the pin Ruth Lightfoot (Richmond). Men’s nearest the pin Howard Wooding (Ripon).

Harrogate & District Union

Twenty eight players competed in the Ladies’ Senior Championship on a warm Monday 5th of September at Otley Golf Club.

The competition is an-18 hole stableford for players aged 55 years and above. As the field was much smaller than normal there were no age group prizes.

Home club players Harrison and Hawke, playing in the first game out returned scores of 39 and 38 points to head the leader board.

At game four, Williams of Knaresborough returned a score of 38 points to go into second place. These three topped the leader board to the end of the competition.

The Seniors Championship was won by Pat Harrison (Otley) with a score of 39 pts (16). Sue Williams (Knaresborough) was runner up with a score of 38 pts (28) and Jane Hawke (Otley) was third on 37 pts (28).

Rudding Park GC

Phil Kitching won Division One of the September Medal on September 3, going out in 33, coming back in 34 with 6 birdies and 11 pars beating Steven Whitwham by 1 shot.

Carl Heptinstall won division 2 going out in 40 coming back in 37 with 3 birdies and 8 pars beating Johnny O'Mara by 3 shots.

Anthony Oates won division 3 going out in 50 coming back in 49 with 1 par beating Tracey Robinson in a card play off.

Results: Division One – 1 Phil Kitching 67 - -2 = 69; 2 Steven Whitwham68 - -2 = 70; 3 Nathan Ali72 - 0 = 72.

Division Two – 1 Carl Heptinstall77 - 10 = 67; 2 Johnny O'Mara80 - 10 = 70; 3 Shane James83 - 13 = 70.

Division Three – 1 Anthony Oates99 - 30 = 69; 2 Tracey Robinson85 - 16 = 69; 3 Derek Pearson90 - 19 = 7.

Sunday, September 4 saw Rudding Park hold its 2022 Rosebowl, the annual match ladies versus men competition.

The day started off a bit rainy but the sun soon came out and competitors had a fantastic day full of camaraderie, support, laughter, and maybe a couple of man tears here and there.

The ladies were again victorious and retained the trophy for another year. It was wonderful to see a range of handicappers in the men’s team – thank you to everyone for stepping up to make this annual event such a success.

Thank you to Lorraine Forbes, Maggie Chamberlain and David Balbi for organizing the event, and thank you to the Rudding Park staff for looking after the players pre and post-match.

Congratulations to Alexa Walmsley, Steve Walmsley, Richard Pallister and Lars Gustavsson on winning the Adult/Junior Trophy, a fun event.

Results: 1 Alexa Walmsley / Steve. Walmsley / RIchard Pallister / Lars .Gustavsson 52.0; 2 N. Binns / R. Binns / S. Ingham / M. Forbes 55.0; 3 E. Chesnick / I. Chesnick / C. Gill / R. Smith 56.0; 4 D. Bishop / J. Bishop / K. Rawlins / L. Forbes 56.0; 5 E. Snodgrass / J. Snodgrass / J. Gibbs / M.McHale 57.0; 6 A. Forbes / M. Rice / L. Wharldall / M.Wharldall 59.0.

David Grimson won the Seniors’ Pyramid Stableford on September 5, beating Robert Edmondson in a card play-off. John Chapman was third.

Round one of the Rudding Park Ladies Club Championship 2022 was completed on September 6. Round two will be played on Tuesday, September 13.

Julian Henrey triumphed in the Midweek Medal on September 7, going out in 39, coming back in 39 with 13 pars and beating George Medd by 3 shots. Peter Sturdy was third.

Robert Edmondson won the Seniors Club Stableford on September 8 with 2 pars, beating Philip Bartlett by 2 points. John Jackson came in third.

The Lloyd Pinder Autumn Trophy was held on September 10.

Nathan Ali won division 1 with 8 birdies and 7 pars, beating Steven Whitwham by 2 points. Tim Gillatt won division 2 with 1 birdie and 8 pars, beating Johnny O'Mara by 1 point.

Jonathan Bradley won division 3 with 5 pars, beating Paul Johnson in a card play-off.

Division1 – 1 Nathan Ali 39; 2 Steven Whitwham 37; 3 Jonathon Rayner 37.

Division 2 – 1 Tim Gillatt 39; 2 Johnny O'Mara 38; 3Josh Cutts 38.