Golf round-up: The latest from around the region's courses

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar Knowles is presented with the Under-14 Boys Championship trophy by Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs' president, Terry Collins. Picture: Submitted

Knaresborough Golf Club

When Richard Allen slipped down a steep moorland bank and ruptured an Achilles tendon in July, it could not have happened at a worse time or a worse year.

For he was looking forward to his year as Rabbits’ Captain, leading his team in a packed season of home and away matches.

It’s also the year that Knaresborough Rabbits celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Rabbits movement across Yorkshire and beyond, after an inaugural match with neighbours Oakdale Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, captain Allen has spent all his time with his left leg heavily strapped, at home, while directing team selection and relying on stand-ins to play in his stead.

But for his Captain’s Day he was determined to attend in person, albeit he spent most of his time seated beside the first tee, aided by his ‘chauffeur’ Alison Holt.

On the course, Maurice Whorley (18) set a high bar despite blanking the second hole after finding a green side bunker. He followed up with ‘birdie’ points at three successive holes, posting nothing less than par for the rest of his round and walking off the par five ninth with a gross birdie for four points.

Apart from consistent driving, his wedges from 50 yards or more always gave him a chance of single putting, and having struck an excellent six iron to the back fringe of the ninth green, he made no mistake from 18 feet.

He went to the 10th 22 points in credit and proceeded to match that exactly over the back nine, picking up four points once more with a gross birdie, nett two, at the 256 yard 14th, courtesy a 12 foot putt.

Trailing closest in his wake was Brian Pashley (15) who birdied the 14th on his way to 40 points and Peter Jeans (16), whose single birdie came at the long ninth as he posted 39.

Lis Tibell (25) has lost none of the adaptability which, in 1993, helped her lead the Knaresborough Ladies to winning the Yorkshire County Championship. A few more years have brought a shorter back swing, less strain on the shoulders but a still effective swing, as she demonstrated in Men’s Captain’s Day for Ladies.

Smarter course management, in short. It all went into an outstanding 43 points, 23 of which came over the front nine after a strong run over the first five holes, helped by an inform putter.

Second in Men’s Captain George McVey’s Day was Pam Hunter (45) with 42 points, two points ahead of Moyra Eadington (23).

Zach Sloanes (18) got off to a great start in the Juniors Championship, birdying the first hole to set up a match winning 71 just one point ahead of Harry Cairns (29) including a particularly good par at the dog leg 10th. Brother Oliver (27) was in third spot with 74.

Pannal

The competition week at Pannal GC opened on Monday August 8th with an Open Stableford where Billy Johnson’s 39 points were good enough to beat Kjeld Rasmussen into second on a countback. Henry Wright came in one point behind in third place.

The Ladies Stableford competition on Tuesday was a victory in both Divisions for a former Ladies’ Captain.

In Division One Jackie Smart overcame all the competition to win by a two point margin with 38 points ahead of with Gail Witcomb on 36 and Ruth Skaife-Clarke on 35.

Division Two’s winner was Annie Burke, who with 39 points had to be at her best to beat Carole Whiles on 38 with Gillian Whiting third on 37.

The 9 hole green course Stableford was won by Eileen Lees beating Betsy Haldon and Jane Bradburn into second and third respectively.

On Saturday, 123 players battled it out for the August Medal and the Barber Trophy.

In Division One Allan Cooper (4) shot a nett 68 to win, followed by Rob Booth (6) on nett 69 edging Tony Robinson (8) into third on countback.

Players in Division Two found scoring a little more difficult. Mike Needham (13) scored a nett 72, which saw him home in first place needing a countback to see off Charlie Lister (11) in second and Michael Rhodes (12) one behind with nett 73.

Division Three was a tighter affair where Brian Hemingway (21) came in ahead of the field with a net 68 beating Cameron Reid (24) on countback with Jim Toms (16) a shot behind on 69.

In the August Medal, each year the player with the best gross score is awarded the Barber Trophy, which went to Will Rushworth (+1) with a 70.

It was an excellent pay-out in the Two’s Competition where only 10 players managed a brace.

There were two competitions on Sunday. First was the Open Stableford where Nick Wyatt’s 40 points beat Graham Lockwood by one. Max Davies came in third with 37 points beating Tony Robinson on a countback.

But, the big event of the day was the inaugural Ladies 36 hole Club Championship Medal, played in blistering hot conditions.

The winner with a gross 162 was Ruth Skaife-Clarke beating Sue Holden into second place. The winner of the net prize was Val Smith-Jackman with a net 146 just one shot ahead of Ladies’ Vice Captain Clare Davies.

Finally, congratulations go to the Men’s Scratch Team who have won the 2022 Harrogate & District Union of Golf Clubs Scratch League.

Will Caldecott‘s team secured the title in their final match with a solid win over Knaresborough GC with Men’s Captain Lindsay McKenzie complimenting Will’s professional and determined leadership of his team.

Oakdale

Ladies: The ladies played their August Medal & Charity Plate Competition on 7th & 9th August and the winner was Paula James (28) with 67 nett.

Second was Jean Benedict (27) with 68 nett (bb9) and Lynn Wood (19) came third on countback.

The 9 Hole Q Stableford was played on Tuesday (9th) and was won by Stella Bullock with 20 points with Barbara Perry second with 18.

Men: The Divisional Trophies were played on Saturday (13th). The overall winner was Richard Evens (6) with a fantastic 62 nett.

Division 1 winner of the First Division Handicap Trophy was Richard Evans 62 nett. Division 2 winner of the Silver Cup was Joshua Silver (16) 68 nett.

Division 3 winner of the Sunderland Cup was Tony Adams (19) nett 64 on count back from John Hambly (25) and Gary Nash (24). There were 15 twos recorded on the day.

Wednesday Stableford (10th) attracted 36 players and was won by Martino De Mola (16) with an excellent 45 points with Brian Chattaway coming along the rails second with 39 points. Third was Stephen Day (14) with 38.

Captain’s 9 Hole: The competition was played on Friday (12th) from white & red tees and Francis Dineen winning with 18 points with Alan Roe coming second with 15 points.

Seniors: Oakdale Seniors played Bedale on Monday 8th. Despite playing at home Oakdale only managed one winning partnership Senior Captain Geoff Allsopp and Simon Kelly winning on the 18th.

Bedale won 3 matches and 2 were draws. Ralph Bradley and Andy Chilton lost on the 18th to a gross birdie!

The final score was 4-2 to Bedale.

Juniors: The Junior Stableford was played on Wednesday (10th) from white, yellow and red tees. The winner was Mila Dodds (23) with 36 points from William Jones (18) with 35 points on count back from Archie Stoner (18).

Hole-in-One: On Friday (12th) two hole-in-ones were achieved at Oakdale.

Guest Alan Whitehead slotted one at the 9th and Oakdale’s Alex Whiting had his second hole-in-one at the 6th hitting a 6 iron.

Alex first was at Oakdale’s 16th while playing alone. Fortunately this time he had witnesses!

Rudding Park

Derek Sidwell Trophy: Congratulations to Richard Pallister, who won division 1 beating Andy Williams by 1 shot. David Herrington won division 2 beating Bryan Holmes in a card play off.

Results: Division 1 – Richard Pallister 72 - 4 = 68; Andy Williams86 - 17 = 69; J.B.Ward83 - 12 = 71. Division 2 – David Herrington 94 - 24 = 70; Bryan Holmes 93 - 23 = 70; Alan Bradley 94 - 23 = 71.

August Stableford: Sue Rowe won with 1 birdie and 4 pars beating Pamela Spenley in a card play off.

Results: Sue Rowe 42; Pamela Spenley 42; Karen Rutter41.

The 2022 Past Lady Captains Trophy: The winner was Sue Rowe with 42 points. Second was Hazel Spinlove with 39 points and third was Carol Whiteley with 29 points.

Junior Salver: Alexander Forbes won going out in 42, coming back in 38 with 1 birdie and 8 pars.

Rudding Salver: Congratulations to Howard Foxhall winner of the 2022 Rudding Salver.

George Gibson won division 1, going out in 38, coming back in 40 with 13 pars, beating Mev Berwick by 2 shots.

Howard Foxall won division 2, going out in 42, coming back in 38 with 1 birdie and 9 pars, beating Luke Balbi by 1 shot.

Results: Division 1 – George Gibson 78 - 10 = 68; Mev Berwick82 - 12 = 70; Guy Jenkins78 - 7 = 71. Division 2 – Howard Foxall 80 - 16 = 64; Luke Balbi 86 - 21 = 65; Ian Rankine86 - 15 = 7.

Masham

Celebration Day: The day’s events were presided over by Will I’Anson, Masham’s 2022 Captain and one of the coordinators for all the work and funding that went into the Millennium Terrace.

It was in May 2020 that the work was completed on Masham’s new Millennium Terrace overlooking the River Burn and the 4th green, in time to celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary.

However, as we all know, certain “things” got in the way, and it was finally decided to have the Celebration Day on July 23.

The day would comprise of a truly mixed stableford competition in the morning for members and visitors.

In the afternoon, a welcoming speech by club captain I’Anson followed by a hog roast (provided by Terry and Marjorie Beadle) to be enjoyed by all.

Competition over, Will gave a welcome all those who attended, over 120, and then explained the back ground to how the project began.

Three years ago, Howard (Henry) Jackson, a long standing and well-liked member of Masham Golf Club and employee of I’Anson Brothers Ltd for 40 years, sadly died, leaving family, friends, work colleagues, farmers and suppliers, devasted at the news.

Many of Howard’s contacts, from throughout his working life, responded to his family, Emma, Zoe, Harry, Claire and Hollie and to the I’Ansons, with letters of support with one even sending a donation to put towards something in Howard’s name.

This inspired Will to speak to three Masham stalwarts, Alan Sturdy, Howard Falshaw and Neil Pickard, close pals of Howard, who between them suggested a much needed refurbishment to the original terrace. This would also enable certain alterations to a certain “water treatment plant” to be made!

Following a decision by the committee to fund a new treatment plant, it was left to Will to raise funds for the refurbishment in Howard’s name.

So, the “tin rattling” began.

Eventually, through many generous donations, especially from Will’s company, I’Anson Brothers Ltd, the handsome sum of £14,000 was raised.

Work began at the end of 2019, expertly managed and built by Howard and Ed Falshaw. Others involved in giving their time, materials and “brawn”, included 2019 Captain, Terry Joblin, Alan Sturdy with his powers of persuasion, David and John Pickard for their skills in stone carving and the many more who basically rolled their sleeves up and got on with the job.

Will gave thanks to all those involved and hoped it gave comfort to Howard’s family in the knowledge his name will live on for years to come and all those that take advantage of the Millennium Terrace in order to sit, eat, drink and enjoy each other’s company.

Other business matters to be completed before the hog roast began was the long service award of 25years, presented to Neil, green keeper at Masham, by Chairman, Dave Smith.

Then it was Dave’s turn to receive an award, from Will, for his long service to Masham Golf Club culminating in becoming Chair from 2018 until the end 2022.

Will finally gave personal thanks to Craig, Penny, Mandy and Stewart for helping him put the day together and to Howard for providing the marquee, Terry and Marjorie for the hog roast, Pam for the “extras” to the hog roast, Helen ably keeping people happy from behind the bar, The Board of I’Anson Brothers and the full support of the MGC Committee.

The winners of the morning’s competition, on a very credible 102 points, was the team of Neil Garbutt, Jackie Jones, Pat Watts and Tony Roebuck.

Proudest cheer of the day went to Arthur Franks for nearest the pin.

Harrogate District Union of Golf Clubs

Congratulations to Oscar Knowles of Thirsk & Northallerton on wining the Yorkshire Union’s under-14 Boys Championship at Easingwold on 9th August.