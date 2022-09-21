Golf opinon: Danny Willett will bounce back from painful loss on PGA Tour

Danny Willett reacts to a putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the Fortinet Championship. Picture: Getty Images

The first event of the 2022/23 season on the PGA tour, the Fortinet Championship in Napa California, produced an ending that those watching will never forget.

Max Homa was a shot behind Yorkshire’s own Danny Willett as they both stepped onto the last, a par-five. Willett played the hole conservatively but brilliantly to the green, laying up with his second and then pitching to three feet.

Homa had played aggressively, as he needed to, and was in a greenside bunker in two. Feeling he needed to hole from the bunker, he tried to play a hero shot, however he left it short in fringe rough. All looked over, but then the drama unfolded.

Firstly, Homa did the near impossible and chipped in for a birdie, leaving Willett needing to hole his three-footer to win. Whether it was pure adrenalin or the shock of Homa holing his chip, he didn’t just miss the putt, he rammed it around four feet past and then missed the return to gift Homa the most unlikely of victories on the 18th green.

To Willett’s credit, he took defeat well and spoke eloquently and philosophically in his post-match interview, mostly highlighting the positives, that he was in contention again in the USA and that his performance represented a great start to his season.

I am not sure though who was more shocked at the turn of events, Willett, Homa or the watching crowds, but the name Max Homa keeps appearing on leader-boards and this win was actually a retention of the title he won last year.

It was also his third in a week over 12 months, so do not be surprised at all to see this man hold aloft a major trophy in the near future.