George Mills left 'devastated' after World Athletics Championships disappointment

Things did not go to plan for George Mills of Team Great Britain during the 5,000m final at the World Athletics Championships. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

﻿The 2025 World Athletics Championships ended in disappointing fashion for Harrogate’s George Mills.

Fancied as a genuine medal prospect at 5,000 metres after he broke Sir Mo Farah’s British record earlier this summer, the former Saint Aidan’s School pupil failed to find top gear during Sunday’s final in Tokyo.

Despite seeing his preparations disrupted by a broken wrist sustained at a Diamond League event in July, Mills headed out to Japan with legitimate hopes of contending for a podium place and determined to deliver.

But the 26-year-old started to lose ground on the pack around the midway point of the race and eventually crossed the line as the last of the 16 finalists in a time of 13:44.88.

USA’s Cole Hocker took gold, finishing in 12:58.30, just ahead of Belgium’s Isaac Kimeli.

"I am devastated to finish the Worlds and the season like this," Mills wrote on Instagram.

"After feeling strong all season, running fast times and breaking records, I had such high hopes. But, when you push the body to its limits, it's the risk you take.

"I have been nursing a couple of issues for a few weeks now, but thought I was going to be okay after the heat. From the gun, I knew immediately my body wasn't right.

"The easy choice would have been to stop, but that wasn't an option.

"Time to rest up, rebuild and go again. This isn't the end of the story."

Though far from ideal in terms of its timing just seven weeks ahead of the start of the World Championships, Mills played down the significance of his wrist injury.

Speaking prior to the event, he told the Independent: “I had to adjust slightly.

“Running with the wrist is fine. Obviously it does change your form a little bit when you’ve had to have it in a sling for a bit and you’ve lost a bit of muscle mass and stuff and shoulder strength.

“But all round it’s pretty good.”

Despite Monday’s disappointment, Mills, who is the son of former England and Leeds United footballer, Danny Mills, has enjoyed a decent year.

In early February, he set a new British indoor record on his first-ever competitive outing at 3000m, when he ran a super-fast time of 7:27.92 at the Meeting de l’Eure in Val-de-Reuil, France.

Three weeks later, the former Harrogate Harrier broke another 3000m record, at the British Indoor Athletics Championships, as he clocked 7:40.16, beating two-time defending champion James West in the process.

That performance earned Mills qualification for the European and World Indoor Championships, and he went on to claim silver behind Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the European 3000m final.