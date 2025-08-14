Excitement building as Yorkshire prepares to host Women's Rugby World Cup action

Yorkshire is set to host six Women’s Rugby World Cup matches at the York Community Stadium in the coming weeks.

The tournament, taking place between August 22 and September 27, is set to be a generational moment for women’s rugby, with it expected to become the most viewed women’s rugby event of all time.

More than 330,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament nationwide, over twice the number for the previous tournament in New Zealand, and tickets are still available for York’s matches.

Fixtures

Women's Rugby World Cup trophy

Saturday 23rd August: Canada vs Fiji (Kick-off: 5.30pm)

Sunday 24th August: New Zealand vs Spain (Kick-off: 5.30pm)

Saturday 30th August: USA vs Australia (Kick-off: 7.30pm)

Sunday 31st August: Italy vs South Africa (Kick-off: 3.30pm)

Saturday 6th September: USA vs Samoa (Kick-off: 1.30pm)

Sunday 7th September: Japan vs Spain (Kick-off: 12pm)

It’s set to be a spectacle like no other with inspiring personalities that will resonate with a wide demographic, whilst the tournament will play a central role in shaping positive perceptions of women’s sport at all levels of the game, championing gender equity, and enriching local communities.

With 60% of the 400,000 tickets nationwide under £25, alongside friendly kick-off times at the weekends, it is the most accessible Rugby World Cup ever organised and embodies rugby’s inclusive nature.

To make sure you don’t miss out, tickets are still available on general sale at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. For the latest tournament updates and fixture details, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2025.