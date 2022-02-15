Rosie Dale celebrates after finding the net to set Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI on their way to a 2-1 home victory over local rivals City of York. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Lucy Wood’s high-flyers entertained local rivals City of York on Saturday, then hosted Morpeth the following day, emerging victorious by a 2-1 scoreline on each occasion.

Former ‘Gate coach Alex Fletcher returned to Ainsty Road with neighbours York and his young, athletic team hassled, harried and hurried the home side from the first whistle.

But, two goals in as many minutes put the league leaders in a position of control which they would not relinquish.

Holly Oldham advances on the City of York goal.

Rosie Dale, who has a habit of finding space in the ‘D’, and player of the match Jacs Smith, who found the roof of the net from a tight angle, were the players on target for ‘Gate before the visitors pulled one back on the break in the second half of a match played in freezing conditions.

York did threaten to get themselves back on terms on a couple of occasions, but whenever they did so, Kate Froggatt was on hand to nullify their attacks.

On Sunday, Morpeth brought a more experienced, well-organised and disciplined team to North Yorkshire and initially kept numbers behind the ball in a bid to frustrate their hosts.

The deadlock was however broken by Harrogate’s leading scorer, Holly Oldham, who deflected in at the far post.

A sensational drag-flick at a penalty-corner from Ashville College student Julia Corominas made it 2-0 before opposition halved the deficit following a short-corner as Wood’s team eased off in the pouring rain.

Helen Goacher took the player of the match award following a commanding performance at the back.

“These were two hard games," skipper Wood reflected.

"Teams are really upping their game against us now and we’ve still managed to win when not playing at our best in what were atrocious conditions”.

The ‘Gate Ladies now have just five games left to play this term, but are without a fixture at the weekend.