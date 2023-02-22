Derby rivals Harrogate Pythons RUFC and Ripon RUFC can't be separated in entertaining clash

Harrogate Pythons' Hugh Tatlow on the charge during Saturday's Yorkshire Two draw with Ripon RUFC at Station View. Pictures: Gerard Binks

A run of 15 consecutive victories meant that Dan Bird’s team found themselves top of the Yorkshire Two standings by the end of January, though their position in the division’s second automatic promotion spot now looks somewhat less secure.

The Station View outfit still remain nine points ahead of third-placed Baildon, though their promotion rivals have played a game less and saw off top-of-the-table Wensleydale at the weekend.

As for Ripon, they drop one place to sixth in the table having failed to hang on for what would have been their 10th success in 18 outings this term.

Harrogate Pythons' Bailey Bromberg scores his side's only try of the game.

The early exchanges were fairly even, Jed Carr kicking a penalty to hand the Pythons a 3-0 lead before Mikey Bray did the same on 27 minutes to level matters.

A spilled ball then gifted the visitors possession and some slick handling in midfield created a gap which Bray ran through to scores under the posts.

Bray’s conversion put the Blues 10-3 up with half an hour gone.

A second Carr penalty saw the Pythons reduce the gap to 10-6 before half-time and they reclaimed the lead on 55 minutes after Marcus Fotherby stole line-out ball.

Pythons' Sam Beagrie looks for a route to the Ripon try-line.

Harry Parrish carried the attack on before great work at the breakdown by Callum Brock and Jack Hall gave Carr the chance to float a pass to Bailey Bromberg, who stepped his way through the cover to score in the corner from 20 metres out. Carr added the extras to make the score 13-10 in favour of the home side.

Indiscipline at the breakdown did however see ‘Gate penalised once again soon afterwards and Bray’s kick restored parity on the hour-mark.

The boot of Carr nudged the Pythons back ahead, though two further successful shots at the posts by Bray saw Ripon take a 19-16 advantage into the dying moments.

There was however still time for one last home attack and, having won a penalty at the death, captain Will Butler opted against kicking for the corner and tasked Carr with making it 19-19, which he duly did.