Dan Scarbrough insists that 'belief' is key for Harrogate RUFC in battle for survival

Harrogate RUFC ended 2024 second-from-bottom of the National Two North standings. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate RUFC head coach Dan Scarbrough says that “belief” is key to his struggling side climbing out of the National Two North relegation zone during the second half of the 2024/25 season.

The Aces currently sit second-from-bottom of the pile and find themselves four points adrift of safety having won two and drawn one of their opening 14 fixtures.

But, although they have lost more games than anyone else in the division at this stage, ‘Gate have made big strides since the start of the campaign and have been beaten by a margin of three points or less on three separate occasions in recent months.

Former England international Scarbrough insists that he expected a “slow start”, but feels that his charges are now beginning to find their feet – and are capable of more.

"More than anything, we need belief,” he told BBC Radio York.

"I think that the boys are beginning to believe that we can do it. We have pushed a lot of teams close. Twice we have walked away from the Wharfedale fixtures thinking that they should have been ours, particularly the most recent one.

"To do what we did to Otley before Christmas was clearly a bit of a statement of where we’re at. There are probably three teams who have overpowered us, but other than that I think we have been in pretty much every game. We have just been falling on the wrong side of the score-line, but we are managing to pick up a lot of bonus points along the way.

"So, as long as we keep chipping away at it, with a few players coming back after Christmas, I can see us being in a pretty good position to push forwards. The lads are beginning to realise that we will take on anybody in this league if we are up for it and everybody turns up.”

On the main challenges that ‘Gate have faced during their first year back in National Two following their promotion as North One East champions at the end of last term, Scarbrough added: "It is a big jump. Ultimately, you come up against more experienced players and bigger packs.

"We relied on having quite a heavy pack last season, then jumping up another tier, your forwards suddenly become pretty well matched and it is a case of everything else having to function and become more important.

“And I’m beginning to realise, having spoken to some of the other coaches in the division, that getting consistency of selection is probably the hardest part of being in these leagues.”

‘Gate return to action this Saturday when they visit Preston Grasshoppers.