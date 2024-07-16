Cup glory for Harrogate CC's Evening League side, while junior sides continue to shine

An unbeaten half-century from Will Bates helped Harrogate CC's Evening League team win the Addison Cup final. Picture: Richard Bown

The 2024 season has seen teams from across Harrogate CC continue to enjoy cup success.

This past week saw the club’s senior Evening League side win the Addison Cup for the 13th time in their history, defeating Scotton by four wickets at Follifoot CC.

Having won the toss, Scotton elected to bat and made a promising start before eventually closing on a total of 106 from their 20 overs.

Each of the Harrogate bowlers made valuable contributions but once again Ishan Abeysekara proved to be the match-winner, quickly mopping up the tail by taking 4-22.

In reply, ‘Gate lost a couple of early wickets, but skipper and man of the match Will Bates provided the solid foundation required, carrying his bat and making 59 not out to steer his team to victory with three overs to spare.

The past week also saw the club’s Under-15 Boys triumph their Nidderdale League Cup final, defeating Ripley by 43 runs in the Bob Mellor Trophy.

Batting first, useful contributions from Barnes Walker, Ted Crossland and Suraj Patel took them to a total of 135/6 off their 16 overs before some tight bowling restricted their opponents to 92/7, with Patel bagging 4-19.

Harrogate’s Under-18 Boys are into their league final, also taking on Ripley, but this time in the Arthur Barrett Cup after they overcame Ouseburn and North Stainley in previous rounds.

Elsewhere, both the Under-13 girls and boys teams are progressing deep into their respective national ECB competitions.

The girls team travelled to Hartlepool for a second round game, with a 60-run partnership between Chloe Pipe and Ella Dickson providing the backbone to their total of 103/4.

Harrogate’s bowlers moved quickly to reduce Hartlepool to 18/6 with Smiti Chandrasekar leading the side to a convincing win. The girls are now due to meet South Northumberland in the third round.

The Under-13 Boys also travelled to the north east, to tackle Hetton Lyons, who were reduced to 63 all out, with Zak Barton and Mahin Patel taking three wickets each.

Barney Crossland then struck 31 as the ‘Gate target was reached with eight wickets remaining.

The boys are now due to travel once again to play Ashington in the next round of the competition, with a place in the regional semi-final up for grabs.