Pace bowler Craig Broadley bagged five wickets as Harrogate CC beat York at St George's Road. Picture: Gerard Binks

A superb display of pace bowling by Craig Broadley helped Harrogate CC's 1st XI complete a comprehensive win over local rivals York.

The Roosters found themselves in all sorts of trouble early on in Saturday's Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division derby clash, slumping to 99/5.

But, lower-order runs from ex-Yorkshire CCC spinner Jack Shutt (57) and captain David Stiff (49) guided the hosts to 221/9 at the end of their 50 overs and ensured they at least had a reasonable total to defend.

Paceman Broadley then took centre stage, snapping up 5-20 in a devastating nine-over spell which York did not recover from.

Shutt also got in on the act, finishing up with figures of 3-34 as the visitors were sent packing on 135, a hefty 86 runs shy of where they needed to be.

Saturday's result keeps 'Gate sixth in the table, where they sit eight points better off than neighbours Knaresborough.

Greg Pickles' men cruised to the most routine of 10-wicket victories over Sessay at the weekend, having bowled the division's bottom side out for just 165.

Oliver Fryer bagged 4-34 as he mopped up the tail, Henry Stevens (34) and skipper Mark Jackson (30) having top-scored for the away team.

Blake Weymouth (81 not out) and William Wade (76 not out) then came together to wrap things up for Knaresborough in 30.1 overs.

Defeat leaves Sessay 18 points from safety at the midway stage of the season.

In Premier Division Two, Harrogate 2nds emulated their 1st XI in seeing off their counterparts from York to record what is a very useful win.

Following a run of five consecutive losses, the Roosters began Saturday inside the relegation zone, but climbed two places to ninth courtesy of a 58-run success.

Oliver Horberry (57) hit a half-century, while Laurence O'Connor added 34 in a first-innings total of 216 all out.

Horberry (4-20) and Tom Taylor (3-29) then combined to good effect to get rid of York for 158.

In-form Studley Royal made it six victories in seven matches in Championship West.

Rob Nicholson's side restricted Selby to 166/9, Matt Coad capturing four of the wickets to fall.

Louie Wilson (70 not out) and Leo Wilson (43 not out) then steered Studley to an eight-wicket triumph in 22.1 overs.

That result means that Royal stay fourth in the table, where they sit just two points off the second promotion spot.

Sixth-placed Bilton In Ainsty fell narrowly short as they attempted to chase down Osbaldwick's 161/9.

Francis Kinsella (45) and Dom Exton (33) rescued the Frogs from 68/5 and looked to have set them on their way to overhauling that target, only for another flurry of wickets to leave them all out on 153.

Sessay 2nds got back to winning ways courtesy of their 56-run success over rock-bottom Thirsk.

Ben Scaling struck 66 as the hosts posted 199 all out despite the efforts of Jake Edwards (4-47).

Opener Thomas Baldock chipped in with 38 when Thirsk responded, though a trio of scalps apiece for Dom Atkinson and Dave Johnson helped end their innings on 143.