Max Sharp scored Harrogate Pythons' opening try in Saturday's Yorkshire Two mauling of Northallerton. Picture: Submitted

The Yorkshire Two leaders ran in eight tries as that thrashed Northallerton 50-7 on Saturday afternoon, chalking up a 15th consecutive victory in the process.

That result keeps the Pythons four points clear of second-placed Wensleydale and, more significantly, 15 ahead of Baildon in third, meaning they remain firmly on course for a second promotion in the space of a year.

“A pleasing aspect of the match was consistency in both halves, we kept going for the full 80 minutes,” said Mackay, who took charge of Saturday’s fixture in the absence of head coach Dan Bird.

Tim Evans touched down four times for top-of-the-table Pythons.

“When you look at the score, one might think it was a fairly straightforward win, however Northallerton were a very gritty and determined team. But, through good decision-making and consistent application we were able to build the score to reach 50 points for the first time this season.

"With players returning from injury, the squad selection is becoming increasingly competitive as everyone is putting in man-of-the-match performances, which is an excellent problem for a coach."

Max Sharp was first to cross for the Pythons, with Harry Parrish next over the whitewash. A brace of tries by Tim Evans then took the scoreline to 26-0 after half-an-hour, securing the hosts a bonus point.

James Audley-Beck touched down before the break to make it 33-0 at half-time, a lead which was added to by Bailey Bromberg on the hour.

Evans then completed his hat-trick before adding a fourth late on.