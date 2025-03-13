Cheltenham Festival tips for days three and four. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

There has been some great racing at Cheltenham already this week, including a few shocks, and the action continues thick and fast on Thursday and Friday.

There are two Grade One races on Thursday and in the Ryanair Chase I fancy a repeat win for last year’s winner Protektorat.

Fact or File is the hot favourite, though he looks more of a Gold Cup horse, whereas Protektorat is a specialist two-and-a-half miler.

Last year’s winner of the Stayers Hurdle, Teahupoo, also returns to defend his crown, but he is odds-on so I will go for Festival specialist Langer Dan trained by Dan Skelton.

This horse shows nothing all year then comes alive in March so he looks good value to at least run into a place. Home By The Lee is another to consider being trained by the in-form Joseph O’Brien.

The other five races are ultra-competitive on what is regarded as the toughest day to pick a winner.

The meeting starts with a Mares novice hurdle, where I fancy the filly Gallileo Dame to run well. She is only four so gets a valuable weight allowance which could make all the difference.

Feet of a Dancer could go well in the Pertemps at a decent price. This mare is trained by little-known Irishman Paul Nolan, who is no stranger to success at the Festival.

Amateur rider Tom Costello has slimmed down to his lowest weight to be able to claim the 7lb allowance to ride his mother’s Asian Master in the Jack Richards’ Chase.

Ginny’s Destiny can be a rare English winner in the Plate and I have backed Midnight Our Fred at big odds in the Kim Muir.

Friday is Gold Cup day, where Galopin Des Champs attempts to write his name into the record books with a third win in the Blue Riband event of the meeting.

I think that he is bombproof and will join the likes of Arkle and Best Mate as triple winners.

This could be the smallest Gold Cup field for many a year and I fancy Monty’s Star and Corbett’s Cross to make it an Irish one, two, three.

Willie Mullins, who trains Galopin Des Champs, could have a great day as I fancy his Kargese to run well in the County Hurdle.

Mullins and Dan Skelton have monopolised this race recently and Mullins also has a chance with last year’s winner Absurde.

I expect Dinoblue to win the Mares Chase for Mullins, but he could be thwarted in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle by the Henri De Bromhead trained The Big Westerner.

Willitgoahead has been well touted for the Hunters Chase and has recently joined the Gordon Elliott stable. The same yard have a good record in the concluding Martin Pipe Hurdle and they run Wodhooh who is unbeaten in five races.

However, my best bet of the day is East India Dock in the opening Triumph Hurdle. He is trained by James Bowen and could easily be the only English winner on the day.

The big-talking horse in this race is Lulamba, who will be trying to give Nicky Henderson a ninth win in the race. But East India Dock has rock solid form and is taken to give his young trainer the biggest win of his career.

Garlick’s Cheltenham Goodies: Thursday – 13:20 Gallileo Dame; 14:00 Asian Master; 14:40 Feet of a Dancer; 15:20 Protektorat; 16:00 Langer Dan; 16:40 Ginny’s Destiny; 17:20 Midnight Our Fred. Friday – 13:20 East India Dock; 14:00 Kargese; 14:40 Dinoblue; 15:20 The Big Westener; 16:00 Galopin Des Champs; 16:40 Willitgoahead; 17:20 Wodhooh.