Cheltenham Festival tips: Day two selections by Harrogate racing expert Jeff Garlick
The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the highlight on Wednesday.
The Clarence House Chase over course and distance saw Editeur De Gite beat Edwardstone and Energumene and those three lock horns again.
The going may dictate the outcome but Energumene won last year and history is full of dual winners of this race.
The Irish could have a great day on Wednesday as I fancy Impaire Et Passe to win the opening race and A Dream To Share to win the Bumper. Delta Work also looks a good thing in the Cross Country Chase where he has his stablemate Galvin to beat.
Dads Lad could go well at a big price in the Grand Annual for Willie Mullins who also runs the favourite Dinoblue.
Irish horses dominate the betting in the Browns Advisory Chase but I am hoping that Yorkshire trained The Real Whacker can jump his rivals silly as he did in The Dipper Chase.
I tipped Camprond for the Coral Cup last year and the deluge that hit the course that day ruined his prospects and he did well to finish fourth. Better going could see him get compensation this year, although the forecast is not favourable.
Garlick’s Goodies: Wednesday 13:30 Impaire Et Passe; 14:10 The Real Whacker; 14:50 Camprond; 15:30 Energumene; 16:10 Delta Work; 16:50 Dads Lad; 17:30 A Dream To Share.