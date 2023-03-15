Cheltenham Festival tips: Day three selections by Harrogate racing expert Jeff Garlick
Cheltenham Festival day three tips from Harrogate Advertiser horse racing expert, Jeff Garlick.
Shiskin is all the rage for the Ryanair Chase following his win in the Betfair Chase at Ascot, with the move to a longer distance looking to be exactly what he wants.
But, he is much too short in the betting for my liking and is worth taking on with Janadil from the Willie Mullins yard.
The other Grade One race on the card is the Stayers Hurdle where Flooring Porter gets the nod to notch a hat-trick in the race.
In the opening novice chase I am hoping that Banbridge can defeat the Irish hotpot Mighty Potter.
In the Kim Muir Chase it is always best to side with a top amateur jockey, so Jamie Codd on Dunboyne may be the answer.
Magical Zoe would be a poignant winner for trainer Henry De Bromhead in the race named after his young son who died last year.
Maxxum and So Scottish can complete a good day for Irish trained horses.
Garlick’s Goodies: Thursday – 13:30 Banbridge; 14:10 Maxxum; 14:50 Janadil; 15:30 Flooring Porter; 16:10 So Scottish; 16:50 Magical Zoe; 17:30 Dunboyne.