Cheltenham Festival tips: Day one selections by Harrogate racing expert Jeff Garlick

Constitution Hill in action at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday, four days of the finest National Hunt racing found anywhere in the world.

The feature race on day one is the Champion Hurdle where Constitution Hill will start a short-priced favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has won his five career starts by a total of seventy-seven lengths and no horse has got within 12 lengths of him. He will win if he stands up, but a better betting prospect may be I Like To Move each way, or in the ‘Without Constitution Hill’ market.

Jonbon was switched to fences after being thrashed by Constitution Hill over hurdles last year and that prudence can be rewarded with success in the Arkle Chase.

The meeting opens with the Supreme Hurdle where Facile Vega will be trying to restore his battered reputation. My preference is for his fellow Irish raider Marine Nationale, with Chasing Fire also expected to run well at big odds.

Previous course form is always valuable in the Ultima Chase, so where better to look than last year’s winner Corach Rambler. It would also be great to see locally-trained Into Overdrive run well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Mares’ hurdle I strongly fancy last year’s winner, Marie’s Rock. Byker and Bad are my two against the field in the notoriously tricky Boodles Hurdle, with Byker just getting the nod at a decent price.

Gaillard Du Mesnil is all the rage in the finale. He will probably win but I will be having a saver on Chemical Energy ridden by Jamie Codd.