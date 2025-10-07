Charles Edmondson hit a hat-trick for Harrogate Hockey Club's Men's 1s. Picture: Gerard Binks

A Charles Edmondson hat-trick was not sufficient to save Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1s from their first defeat of the season.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Horne's men headed into Saturday's derby clash at City of York top of the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division standings following their unbeaten start to 2025/26.

But, they came unstuck in a high-scoring affair, eventually losing out by a 6-4 score-line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edmondson, who also a netted a treble in Harrogate's previous game, scored his first of the afternoon in the 10th minute to level things up at 1-1.

York retook the lead, however Edmondson struck again to make it 2-2 on 38 minutes before Chris Horne edged the visitors ahead for the first time.

But, the home side notched twice in the space of 60 seconds for 4-3, then found the net again to extend their advantage by the 54th minute.

Edmondson responded almost immediately to give 'Gate a glimmer of hope, only for York to add a sixth goal late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's result sees the Ainsty Road outfit drop down to fifth place ahead of this Saturday's home showdown with Durham City (12pm).

Harrogate Men's 2s were beaten 4-3 by their City of York counterparts.

Adam Odell handed mid-table 'Gate a third-minute lead, though the visitors were 2-1 up by the half-hour mark.

Josh Lyon equalised in the 50th minute, however a quickfire double salvo put York in full control, with Oliver Sanderson's late effort ultimately proving to be a mere consolation.

This weekend, the Men's 2s are on the road at Wakefield 3s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Ladies 1s' poor start to the new campaign continued as they suffered a third loss in four outings, on the road at Doncaster.

Relegated from the Conference North at the end of last season, Evie Barnard and her team-mates appear to be struggling to adjust to life back in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division.

Saturday saw them comprehensively beaten by a 4-0 score-line, with that defeat leaving them hovering just one place above the relegation zone.

They will be aiming to bounce back this weekend when they host Durham University 4s (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Ladies 2s conceded first when they took on Doncaster 2s but recovered to draw 1-1.

That result leaves them seventh in the Yorkshire Division One standings ahead of this Saturday's visit to the seaside, where they will tackle Scarborough 1s.