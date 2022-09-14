Champions Knaresborough CC sign off for 2022 with another win

Harrogate CC 2nds rounded off their 2022 campaign with a comprehensive home victory over Dringhouses. Picture: Richard Bown

Having wrapped up pole position in week 21, Greg Pickles’ men had only pride to play for on Saturday, but put 232 on the board having lost the toss and been asked to bat first.

Jordan Tear (46) was the only home batsman to make any real impression, however the hosts’ efforts were still more than sufficient to see them claim an 18thleague success in 22 attempts this term.

Rain saw Bolton Percy’s reply limited to 42 overs and left them requiring 206 for victory, though a trio of scalps apiece for Tashmial Henry and Andy Ward ensured that they did not progress beyond 181/9.

That result did however prove significant for second-placed Thirsk, who only held on to runners-up spot thanks to Bolton’s failure to overcome Knaresborough.

League leaders for the majority of the season, James Wilkinson’s team have finished the summer with three consecutive defeats, a run of form which means they only just kept hold of the division’s second promotion spot.

Chasing 232/5 at local rivals Sessay 2nds, Thirsk were restricted to 195/9 from their 50 overs, Stuart Christon hitting 71 and Harry Collinson 42.

Earlier, skipper Ferdinand Rex had impressed for the hosts, smashing 110 alongside fellow opener David Johnson (55).

And, the value of those runs cannot be understated in terms of the battle at the opposite end of the table where Sessay’s 37-run triumph proved enough to keep them two points ahead of second-from-bottom Clifton Alliance 2nds and secured their first-division status for another year.

Studley Royal ended 2022 in fourth place and just nine points shy of a promotion berth following their final-day-of-the-season win at South Milford.

Matthew Coad top-scored with a knock of 36 as the visitors posted 178 all out, then snapped up 4-48 with the ball to send the home side packing with only 96 runs to their name.

Sixth-placed Harrogate 2nds crushed Dringhouses at St George’s Road.

Captain George Owram (71), Jordan Sleightholme (67), Ash Griffin (44) and Brian Fenwick (39 not out) all contributed as the Roosters compiled a first-innings total of 265/5.