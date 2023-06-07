Carol Fairbrother and Fiona Harris shine for St George's Archery Club at Ted Mallett Clout

Members of St George's Archery Club's clout team. Picture: Submitted

Mallett was President of St George’s and had a keen interest in all forms of the sport, particularly clout and flight archery. He was involved at club, county and national level and was instrumental in developing and promoting clout archery in the UK.

Twelve St George’s members took part along with the club’s three associate clout archers.

Danny Walsh continued his excellent early-season form, winning the 180-yard gent’s recurve bow class. Ray Chaplin took fourth place, missing out on bronze by a single point, while longbowman Geoff Oliver switched to shooting recurve and finished in ninth position.

In the gent’s barebow competition, Ian Harris claimed bronze with Martin Sutheran seventh and Alan Pounder ninth.

Geoff Ingleby was third in the gent’s 180-yard longbow competition. Gary Sandles followed up on his personal best score last time out with another score in the 50s to claim fifth spot, and Rob Stephenson, Andy Oliver, Phil Huett and Julian Crump placed eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th respectively.

St George’s had a one-two in the ladies’ 140-yard barebow competition. Carol Fairbrother took first place, narrowly outscoring Fiona Harris who shot a personal best score and claimed a gold tassel award for her overall effort of 183 points.

Barbara Stebbens completed an excellent day for St George’s by placing sixth in the closely competed 140-yard ladies’ longbow competition.