Tim Lambert and his Bilton In Ainsty CC team-mates currently sit second in the YPLN Championship West standings. Picture: Gerard Binks

Bilton In Ainsty CC climbed to second in the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West standings courtesy of a crushing Bank Holiday Monday win over Bolton Percy.

A staggering total of 82 extras - 71 of which were wide deliveries - plus runs from the bats of Dom Exton (79) and Seth Smith (77) saw the Frogs to a sizeable first-innings score of 309/7 in 50 overs.

Samar Farooq (4-50) and Will Bartlett (3-17) then combined to help get rid of Percy for 175.

On Saturday, Bilton were knocked over for just 119 chasing Thirsk's 213 all out.

Exton (44) top-scored again as James Wilkinson and Jacob Iley bagged three wickets apiece.

Earlier, James Bell (53) and Tom Scott (46) had weighed in for Thirsk, while Smith snapped up 4-58.

On Monday, Thirsk lost out by 138 runs as they attempted to overhaul Osbaldwick's 276/9.

Studley Royal took over at the top of the Championship West table after beating Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds on Saturday, though they did not stay in pole position for long.

Dan Craven helped himself to 5-42 as the hosts closed on 213/9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Louie Wilson then struck a fine knock of 86 alongside Craven (38) as Studley made it to 216/5 with three overs to spare.

But, Royal were denied the opportunity to consolidate top spot when their Bank Holiday Monday showdown with Dunnington was abandoned due to rain with the away side having posted 210/7.

Bottom-of-the-table Sessay 2nds finally got up and running for 2025 thanks to a 129-run triumph over South Milford on Saturday.

Tom Sowerby shone for the basement boys, smashing 120 of their 281/9.

Dom Atkinson (4-67) and Richard Fenwick-Bentley (3-36) then bowled nicely to send Milford back to the pavilion with only 152 to their name.

But, Sessay failed to back that result up on Monday, going down by nine wickets away at Whitkirk having been bowled on out 146.

Ben Scaling was the strugglers' leading light, contributing 36 with the willow in hand.