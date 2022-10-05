Bilton Dragon and Tarnfield win Harrogate Crown Green Veterans League Knock-out Cup finals

Bilton Dragon 'A', from left: Div. 1 L to R:- Alan Blackburn, Steve Archer, Janet Mudd, Steve Mudd, Barry-Woodward (captain), Steve Webster, Chris Sunter, Hazel Parker and John Jennison. Picture: Submitted

Played in glorious sunshine in front of a crowd of more than 60 supporters and players, the top-flight final saw Bilton Dragon ‘A’ take on Wayside ‘A’.

Alan Blackburn, John Jennison, and Barry Woodward made winning starts for Dragon, with Barrie Sugden the only Wayside player to come out on top in the first four jacks.

In the second half, there were victories for Maurice Scaife, Chris Sunter, and Steve Webster for Dragon, and for Wayside a win for Malcolm Hamilton.

Tarnfield 'A', from left: Bob Williams, Roy Barlow, May Metcalf, Stan Southern, Howard Platt, Linda Utley, Philip Howard (captain), Pam Barlow. Picture: Submitted

With the team handicaps added to the points total, Bilton Dragon ‘A’ were crowned champions courtesy of a 16-point success, meaning that a new name was added to the Division One trophy.

In the Division Two showpiece, Tarnfield ‘A’ took on Starbeck ‘A’.

Wins for Pam Barlow, Anita Howard and Stan Southern handed Tarnfield a healthy 27-point advantage at the halfway stage of proceedings, with only Pat Whitaker making an impression for Starbeck.

The second half of the contest continued in similar vein. Further triumphs for Roy Barlow, Philip Howard and Howard Platt ensured that Tarnfield stayed in control of the match, despite the efforts of Starbeck’s Bernard Ibbotson, who did his bit for his team.

With the team handicaps added to the aggregate scores, Tarnfield’s margin of victory ended up being a whopping 43 points, meaning that another new name was inscribed on a piece of Harrogate Crown Green Veterans League silverware.