Bilton Dragon and Tarnfield win Harrogate Crown Green Veterans League Knock-out Cup finals
The Harrogate Crown Green Veterans League season came to a close recently, with the Division One and Two Knock-out Cup finals contested at Wetherby BC.
Played in glorious sunshine in front of a crowd of more than 60 supporters and players, the top-flight final saw Bilton Dragon ‘A’ take on Wayside ‘A’.
Alan Blackburn, John Jennison, and Barry Woodward made winning starts for Dragon, with Barrie Sugden the only Wayside player to come out on top in the first four jacks.
In the second half, there were victories for Maurice Scaife, Chris Sunter, and Steve Webster for Dragon, and for Wayside a win for Malcolm Hamilton.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate Town 1 Everton U21s 1: Sulphurites beaten in EFL Trophy shoot-out
-
2
Harrogate Town v Everton U21s: Minutes for fringe players more of a priority than a 'convincing victory', says Simon Weaver
-
3
Harrogate Town have 'been in far worse situations and come out the other end', insists Simon Weaver
With the team handicaps added to the points total, Bilton Dragon ‘A’ were crowned champions courtesy of a 16-point success, meaning that a new name was added to the Division One trophy.
In the Division Two showpiece, Tarnfield ‘A’ took on Starbeck ‘A’.
Wins for Pam Barlow, Anita Howard and Stan Southern handed Tarnfield a healthy 27-point advantage at the halfway stage of proceedings, with only Pat Whitaker making an impression for Starbeck.
The second half of the contest continued in similar vein. Further triumphs for Roy Barlow, Philip Howard and Howard Platt ensured that Tarnfield stayed in control of the match, despite the efforts of Starbeck’s Bernard Ibbotson, who did his bit for his team.
With the team handicaps added to the aggregate scores, Tarnfield’s margin of victory ended up being a whopping 43 points, meaning that another new name was inscribed on a piece of Harrogate Crown Green Veterans League silverware.
Earlier in September, Pateley Bridge beat Wetherby in the Division Three final at Wharfemeadows BC.