Batting collapse sees Harrogate CC 1st XI narrowly miss out on seventh win in eight matches
Having bowled hosts Woodhouse Grange out for 248 in Saturday’s Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division clash, the Roosters looked on course for another win having reached 175/1 in reply.
But, when the 163-run stand between Harry Allinson (84) and opener Henry Thompson (81) was broken, ‘Gate completely lost their way. Wickets began to fall at regular intervals, and they were eventually dismissed eight runs shy of their hosts’ total, on 240.
Earlier, spinners Jack Shutt and Ishan Abeysekara had bagged three scalps apiece to help knock Grange over.
Will Bates’ men remain third in the table despite that result, five places better off than Sessay.
The Thirsk outfit suffered a 72-run loss at York at the weekend, despite the efforts of South African ace Diego Rosier.
Chasing 221 all out after Liam Carver claimed 4-53, Sessay were sent packing for 149, with Rosier left stranded on 74 not out.
In Championship West, leaders Knaresborough got their title bid back on track following a couple of disappointing results.
Greg Pickles’ team bowled Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds out on 172, then eased to 175/3 inside 37 overs in response.
Harrogate 2nds sit third, just four points behind second-placed Acomb, courtesy of a win from what was an extremely tight affair with Carlton Towers.
George Owram (74) and Peter Greenfield (48) led the way as ‘Gate put 230 on the board, a score that it seemed their visitors would just about be able to overhaul.
But from 214/6, Towers ended up being dismissed just four runs short, Sanjay Mani bagging a more-than-useful haul of 4-56.
Seventh-placed Studley Royal enjoyed a 91-run triumph over struggling Thirsk.
Louie Wilson (92 not out) and skipper Rob Nicholson (66) impressed in a first-innings effort of 240/8 in 50 overs, Josh Crewe grabbing five of the wickets to fall.
Thirsk were then sent on their way for 149, despite a half-century from the bat of captain Sam Holland (54).
Wilson (3-21) and Dan Craven (3-32) were the pick of the Studley attack.
Ninth-placed Bilton-in-Ainsty went down by nine wickets at home to high-flying Acomb having been bowled out for 163.
