Back-to-back victories take Harrogate CC to within touching distance of safety

Harrogate CC opening batsman Ben Kempley narrowly missed out on a century against Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

The Roosters looked in serious danger of relegation following a poor start to the campaign, but Saturday's 33-run success over Sheriff Hutton Bridge saw them pull level on points with 10th-placed Stamford Bridge and leaves them within touching distance of safety.

Ben Kempley was the undoubted star of the 'Gate innings, narrowly missing out on a century having struck a fine 93 at the top of the order.

His score made up well over half of the visitors' total of 169 all out, Ollie Horberry adding a useful 20.

Ishan Abeysekara then worked his usual magic with the ball, the Sri Lankan spinner impressing once again by snapping up 4-20 in 12 overs to help get rid of Bridge for just 136.

Knaresborough were knocked off the top of Division One West of the York Senior League following their three-wicket defeat to title rivals Easingwold.

Kevin Owens (69) and Greg Pickles (60) both hit half-centuries, while Andy Ward added 36 in the hosts' 259/7 from their 50 overs.

Easingwold's run-chase went right down to the final over, but they eventually made it over the line with just three balls to spare, re-claiming pole position in the process.

Knaresborough 2nds fared much better in their Galtres Division Two showdown with Easingwold's second string.

Joe Sutcliffe (5-22) and Holly Henry (4-37) bowled superbly to send the home team packing on 165.

Dominic Tear (77 not out) and Alex Gates (58 not out) then came together to put on a 150-run partnership, wrapping up a comfortable eight-wicket triumph.

Knaresborough remain in the relegation zone despite Saturday's win, but now sit just one point behind 10th-placed Stillington.

Tadcaster Magnet beat Rufforth by four wickets.

Ed Day scooped 4-23 to help mop up the tail as the visitors were all out for 164 having been put into bat.