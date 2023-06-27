The Roosters were asked to bat first in their Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division clash at St George’s Road, a decision that ultimately back-fired on the visiting side.

‘Gate posted 240/8 from their 50 overs, Ramkumar leading the way with an excellent knock of 86 which came from just 64 deliveries.

Opener Henry Thompson (57) was another home player to make a half-century, with skipper Will Bates (34) and Ollie Horberry (30) also chipping in with useful runs.

Left-arm paceman Broadley, who joined the club from Theakston Nidderdale League outfit Masham during the close season, then set about the Stamford batsmen, knocking five of them over, with Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara going on to claim 3-34.

Bridge were eventually bowled out on 178, with Saturday’s 62-run success leaving ‘Gate seventh in the table.

Elsewhere, Sessay dropped into the bottom two following their 182-run rout by fellow strugglers Scarborough.

Joseph Watson bagged three wickets, but the Seasiders racked up a heft first-innings total of 270/9.

And Sessay collapsed to 88 all out when they took their turn at the crease, Jacob Spencer (27 not out) the only away player to make any kind of impression with the bat.

That loss was the Thirsk outfit’s seventh in 10 completed matches this term and leaves them two points adrift of safety at the halfway stage of 2023.

In Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West, Harrogate 2nds were upset by struggling Thirsk in what was a thrilling encounter.

The Roosters began the weekend within touching distance of the top-two, but suffered the narrowest of defeats to a visiting side who sit second-from-bottom of the pile.

Skipper George Owram (55 not out) led by example, William Harwood adding 38 in a score of 221/9.

Tom Spence and Josh Neilson both grabbed a trio of wickets each for Thirsk, who then went on to make a strong start to their run-chase.

Ben Collinson (64), Josh Crewe (54) and Harry Collinson (52) took the hosts to 218/4 and the verge of victory, but they went on to lose five wickets for just three runs, Brad Smith scooping 3-25.

Thirsk would however scrape over the line from the final ball of the match, finishing on 222/9.

Knaresborough slip to sixth place after their heavy home reverse at the hands of York 2nds.

Tashmial Henry and Greg Pickles claimed three wickets apiece as the visitors put 292/7 on the board.

Toby Giddings struck 72 when Knaresborough responded, though he received little by way of meaningful support and the home team were sent back to the pavilion with only 182 to their name.

Rejuvenated Studley Royal are now four matches unbeaten having recorded their third win of that impressive sequence at home to top-of-the-table Whitkirk.

Matthew Coad was in superb form with the ball in hand, taking 5-40 to help get rid of the league leaders for 168.