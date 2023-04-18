Already-relegated Harrogate RUFC have lost 20 of their 25 National Two North fixtures this season. Picture: Gerard Binks

A trio of consecutive home victories meant that the Aces were still very much in with a chance of beating the drop from National Two North as recently as a month ago, only for a run of five straight defeats to leave them in danger of finishing bottom of the pile.

Martyn Wood’s men thrashed Blaydon 43-0 on home soil and looked on course for another victory over their fellow strugglers as they took a 12-7 advantage into half-time.

But, Chidera Obonna’s second-half hat-trick took the game away from them, inspiring the home side to a 31-22 success.

Blaydon started the game in the ascendency and were handed an early advantage when Harrogate’s Will Rawlinson saw yellow. Shortly after, Nathan Bailey went over for the game’s opening try, converted by John Clarkson.

‘Gate did however respond quickly despite their numerical disadvantage, Harry Yates crashing over before Rory Macnab’s conversion levelled the scores.

Restored to 15 men, the visitors took control of the match through dominant scrum and line-out play, eventually grabbing the lead when Yates broke through for his second touchdown.

But, the conversion was missed and Wood’s men were unable to gain further reward for their time on top.

Indeed, it was Blaydon who started to play the better rugby at the end of the opening period and they continued that into the second half.

The hosts edged back into the lead when Charlie Smith went over following a forward drive for a converted try, then Obonna registered twice in quick succession to make it 24-12.

Pressure from the Harrogate pack briefly got them back into the game when Will Hill scored his side’s third try, but this was not converted and Obonna completed his hat-trick with five minutes to go for 31-17.

With Blaydon reduced to 14 men, ‘Gate bagged a bonus-point try late on as Simon Ridgway forced his way over. If the conversion had been successful, a second bonus point could have been secured, but it was rushed and missed.