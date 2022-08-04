Airedale & Wharfedale League: Toby Jacklin takes 1000th wicket for Collingham & Linton

Collingham & Linton's Toby Jacklin appeals. Picture: Steve Riding

The experienced all-rounder continued his fine form this term by snapping up five scalps, taking his personal tally to 1,003 as the visitors were dismissed for 211.

But, that score proved to be well beyond fifth-placed Collingham, who were bowled out on 113 in reply.

Bilton registered a much-needed win when they entertained Horsforth Hall Park, climbing out of the relegation zone in the process.

A run of five consecutive losses left David Cummings’ men second-from-bottom of the pile heading into Saturday’s fixture, however they managed to prevent their opponents from progressing any further than 180 all out.

Russell Robshaw bowled superbly, picking up 5-38, while skipper Cummings claimed 3-35.

It took Bilton until the very last of their allotted 50 overs to complete their run-chase, though they did eventually get the job done with two wickets to spare.

Opener Chris Peirson hit a useful 40 and Jamie Bryant added 33 before Tuseif Arshad (30 not out) saw the hosts over the line.

Beckwithshaw also recorded a long-overdue success and moved up one place to ninth spot courtesy of a 19-run triumph at home to Addingham.

Captain Ben Holderness made 44 and Ross Sedgley struck 33 in the Stags’ first-innings total of 159 all out.

Joe Holderness (4-33) and Ben Holderness (3-30) then combined nicely to send Addingham packing on 135.

Division Two promotion-hopefuls Follifoot stay second in the table after they beat Green Lane by six wickets.

Chasing 212/9, Yasar Ali (70 not out), Hector Bowerman (41) and Istikhar Hussain (39 not out) all contributed as the Bulls reached 177/4 in 33 overs to triumph via the Duckworth-Lewis Method.

Bardsey suffered a nine-wicket reverse at the hands of Olicanian having been dismissed for 146.