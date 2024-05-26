Airedale & Wharfedale League: Struggling Bilton CC suffer another defeat

Bilton CC captain David Cummings. Picture: Steve Riding

Bilton CC’s Airedale & Wharfedale League struggles continued as they suffered a fourth defeat in as many matches this season.

David Cummings’ men find themselves rooted to the foot of the Premier Division table and are already 30 points adrift of safety following Saturday’s six-wicket loss at Steeton.

They got off to a decent start and looked to be making good progress at 64/1, but once skipper Cummings was run out for 38 it all went wrong, and the visitors collapsed to 119 all out.

Steeton then knocked off the required runs in 29.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defending champions Collingham & Linton had to settle for a share of the spoils as they tied with North Leeds.

Toby Jacklin took four wickets, while Luke Jarvis grabbed three to help send the visitors packing with only 140 runs on the board.

But despite 41 from Greg Brown, Collingham’s last wicket fell with the scores level.

In Division One, Beckwithshaw recorded a fourth consecutive victory when they entertained Bardsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly Hotchkiss (62) struck a half-century for the Stags, who posted 178 all out, while Henry Wainman grabbed 3-42.

A five-wicket haul for Duncan McLeod (5-41) then helped get rid of Bardsey for 147, with Harvey Dixon left stranded on 31 not out.