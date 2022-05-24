Airedale & Wharfedale League: Russell Robshaw stars as Bilton CC rout Ilkley

Russell Robshaw took six wickets to lead Bilton CC to a comprehensive victory over Ilkley. Picture: Steve Riding

He claimed an impressive 6-35 from his 13 overs, helping to blow the visitors' top order away and send them packing with just 68 runs to their name.

Cameron Martin (26) and Sam Dale (25 not out) then helped David Cummings' team complete the most routine of eight-wicket wins in just 15.1 overs.

But, despite the result, Bilton remain stuck in the top-flight relegation zone, eight points shy of Beckwithshaw, who are three places better off in eighth position.

The men from the Stag Den posted 158 away at Saltaire, Sam Moore hitting 33 and Ben Holderness 31.

Joe Holderness then ripped through the defending champions' batting line-up matching Robshaw's efforts with his own excellent haul of 6-43.

Saltaire rallied at 53/7, though in the end their final wicket fell with the scoreboard reading 139, 19 runs short of Beckwithshaw's total.

Fifth-placed Colllingham & Linton suffered a 31-run defeat at home to Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Charlie Swallow and Toby Jacklin helped themselves to a trio of scalps apiece, however they couldn't prevent the visitors from making their way to 270/8 in their 50 overs.

Swallow (48) and Jonathan Haslem (34) contributed useful knocks, but Collingham were unable to keep up with the required run-rate, eventually running out of deliveries on 239/9.

In Division Two, in-form Follifoot recorded a fifth win in six league outings this season, climbing up to second place in the table.

A brace of wickets apiece for Josh Cutts, Istikhar Hussain and Yasar Ali helped restrict visiting Steeton to 170/6 from their 50 overs.

Half-centuries from James Orton (71) and Hector Bowerman (63 not out) then carried the Bulls to 171/2 with plenty to spare.

Bardsey are up to fifth courtesy of their demolition of Colton Institute.

Amjad Ali (57), Mohamed Altaf (54) and Sameer Manjrekar (53) were all in good nick with the willow in hand as the home side racked up 260/9 having been put into bat.