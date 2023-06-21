Airedale & Wharfedale League: Resurgent Beckwithshaw CC record third straight win

Ben Holderness was among the wickets as Beckwithshaw CC made it three wins on the spin. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Stags put 231 on the board having won the toss elected to bat first, skipper Chris Wademan top-scoring with 62.

Jack Harris (4-38) and Ben Holderness (3-31) then combined nicely to help knock the home side over for 176, leaving ‘Shaw seventh in the table.

Second-placed Bardsey made it eight triumphs in nine league outings for 2023 when they crushed Ilkley.

Yasar Ali was the star of the show, smashing 109 not out from only 94 deliveries in a total of 272/6, while Naseem Aslam contributed 74.

Four wickets for Amjad Minhas and a trio for Waqas Rasheed then saw St Wilfrids sent packing for 166.

Ninth-placed ﻿Follifoot got back to winning ways with a two-wicket success at Calverley St Wilfrids.

Joe Milligan claimed 3-32 as the home team made 172/9 in 35 overs.

A half-century from opener Hector Bowerman (54) then set the Bulls on their way to 175/8.

﻿Jonathan Haslem produced a captain’s knock to dig Division One leaders Collingham & Linton out of a spot of bother.

The high-flyers were 92/6 at home to Pool before their skipper weighed in with a knock of 78 not out from just 68 balls to lead them to 198/8 by the end of their 50 overs.

Adam Wetherall, Luke Jarvis and Toby Jacklin then bagged three wickets apiece to get rid of the visitors for 132, that 66-run victory Collingham’s ninth in as many matches this term and leaving them 30 points clear of second place.

After a couple of wins had lifted them into mid-table, Bilton find themselves hovering just above the drop zone once again after losing out by 75 runs at North Leeds.

Sam Dale took four scalps as the hosts reached 236/8 before declaring in the 48th over.