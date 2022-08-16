Airedale & Wharfedale League: Rejuvenated Bilton CC win third game in a row
Following a run of five consecutive losses, Saturday saw rejuvenated Bilton CC celebrating their third win on the spin.
David Cummings’ men found themselves inside Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One’s bottom two after round 15 of the 2022 season, but now sit eighth as a result of their 38-run success over Burley-in-Wharfedale.
Cameron Martin (53) and Chris Peirson (36) put on 91 for the first wicket, while Jamie Bryant added 36 later in the innings to steer the home side to 233/8 from their 50 overs.
A haul of 4-43 and a brace apiece for Sam Dale and Luke Jarvis would however ensure that Burley did not progress any further than 195 all out in reply.
Collingham & Linton got back on track after their recent lean spell, beating New Rover by eight runs to record a first victory in four.
Charlie Swallow (79) and Toby Jacklin (60) led the way with half-centuries and Ed Hayhurst (30) also chipped in as the hosts posted 258/6.
Jacklin then completed a superb afternoon’s work by snapping up 4-33, helping get rid of New Rover just eight runs short of where they needed to be.
Saturday’s result sees Collingham climb one position and reclaim fifth spot in the table.
A six-wicket reverse at the hands of Otley leaves Beckwithshaw hovering just two points above the relegation zone.
Stags captain Ben Holderness led by example, hitting 78 at the top of the order along side Joe Holderness (32) and guiding his team to 211.
Ben Holderness continued to play a starring role with the ball, bagging all four of the Otley wickets to fall, but failing to prevent the hosts completing a successful run-chase with 3.8 overs to spare.
Istikhar Hussain shone as Follifoot raced to a convincing win over Horsforth in Division Two, having dismissed their visitors for 179.
The Bulls’ opening bowler knocked over seven batsmen at a cost of only 36 runs.
Nat Cutts (61 not out), James Orton (50) and Hector Bowerman (37) then set about the task of getting Follifoot over the line, eventually doing so in less than 28 overs.
That maximum-point haul elevates Follifoot back up into second place and means that their fate is once again in their own hands as far as this year’s promotion race is concerned.