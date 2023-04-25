Toby Jacklin was among the wickets for Collingham & Linton CC on the opening day of the 2023 season. Picture: Steve Riding

His haul of 8-32 helped David Cummings' team get rid of hosts Horsforth Hall Park for just 90 in Saturday's Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One clash.

The away side then eased to an eight-wicket success in 24.2 overs, opener Alex Roberts finishing unbeaten on 21.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Collingham & Linton recorded a similarly comfortable win over Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Toby Jacklin (3-21) and Adam Wetherall (3-25) impressed with the ball as the home team were dismissed on 109.

Leo Johnson's quick-fire knock of 83 from only 81 balls, which included nine fours and four sixes, then led Collingham to 113/2.

In Division Two, Follifoot registered a 29-run triumph on the road at Ilkley.

Alex Fox (47) batted nicely as the Bulls posted 163 all out in 43 overs having won the toss.

And Josh Cutts was the pick of the away attack when Ilkley took their turn at the crease, claiming 3-42 to help restrict them to 134 all out.

Henry Wainman (55) and Eddie Clayton (52) both made half-centuries during Bardsey's 47-run win over Green Lane.

Their efforts guided the away team to a total of 184/8 in 50 overs.

Karam Padam then snapped up 4-20, while Amjad Ali scooped 3-39 as Green Lane were sent packing with only 137 on the board.